حددت وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة 16 نوفمبر القادم لتطبيق قرار إيقاف زراعة الأعلاف المعمرة؛ بهدف الحفاظ على الموارد الطبيعية غير المتجددة وتحقيق الأمن المائي.


ويسري القرار على جميع المساحات المزروعة بهذه الأعلاف في مناطق الرف الرسوبي، وذلك وفقاً لضوابط تطبيق قرار مجلس الوزراء. ويشمل القرار إيقاف زراعة الأعلاف الخضراء المعمرة والتحول إلى زراعة الأعلاف الموسمية وفق الآلية المعتمدة، لتقليل استنزاف المياه الجوفية غير المتجددة، ورفع كفاءة استخدام الموارد الطبيعية، والحفاظ عليها بما يحقق الاستدامة الزراعية وفق مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للزراعة.


يشار إلى أن الأعلاف المعمرة تستهلك سنوياً نحو 32 ألف متر مكعب من المياه لكل هكتار، في حين لا يتجاوز استهلاك الأعلاف الموسمية 9 آلاف متر مكعب للهكتار، ما يعكس الأثر الكبير للقرار في الحفاظ على مصادر المياه غير المتجددة.


وتعرف الأعلاف المعمرة بأنها محاصيل علفية خضراء تظل في الأرض وتنتج لأكثر من موسم زراعة دون الحاجة لإعادة زراعتها سنوياً وتتميز بجذور قوية، وتستمر في الإنتاج لفترات طويلة 5-10 سنوات، مثل البونيكام، البرسيم الحجازي، والرودس، وهي غنية بالبروتين ولكنها تستهلك كميات كبيرة من المياه.


ويلجأ المزارعون من أصحاب المواشي إلى زراعة الأعلاف المعمرة لما تحمله تلك النباتات من الإنتاجية العالية وتعطي كميات كبيرة من المادة الخضراء في الحشة الواحدة، وتوفر على المزارع تكاليف وعناء إعداد الأرض والزراعة سنوياً.

ايقاف تدريجي
وكانت وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة شرعت في إيقاف تدريجي لزراعة الأعلاف المعمرة في مدة لا تتجاوز 3 سنوات، والتحول لزراعة الأعلاف الموسمية كحد أقصى 50 هكتاراً.

ومن الضوابط التي تم السماح بها للشركات الزراعية المحلية وكبار المزارعين بزراعة القمح والأعلاف الموسمية، ومن أهمها عدم السماح بحفر آبار جديدة لزراعة القمح والأعلاف الموسمية في مناطق الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، المنطقة الشرقية، وأجزاء من مناطق الرياض، المدينة المنورة، القصيم، حائل، تبوك، نجران، والاكتفاء بالآبار القائمة في المزرعة المرخصة، ويمكن منحهم رخصاً لأعمال الصيانة، أو التنظيف، أو التعميق.

الزراعة بعد الرخصة
ولا يجوز البدء في زراعة القمح والأعلاف الموسمية للشركات الزراعية المحلية وكبار المزارعين إلا بعد الحصول على رخصة استخدام المصدر المائي وفقاً للشروط المنظمة، مع الالتزام باستخدام الوسائل المرشدة لاستهلاك المياه بكفاءة ري لا تقل عن 75%.