The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has set November 16 as the date to implement the decision to stop planting perennial fodder crops; aimed at preserving non-renewable natural resources and achieving water security.



The decision applies to all areas planted with these fodder crops in the sedimentary regions, according to the controls for implementing the Cabinet's decision. The decision includes stopping the cultivation of perennial green fodder and shifting to seasonal fodder crops according to the approved mechanism, to reduce the depletion of non-renewable groundwater, enhance the efficiency of natural resource use, and preserve them in a way that achieves agricultural sustainability in line with the objectives of the national agricultural strategy.



It is noted that perennial fodder consumes about 32,000 cubic meters of water annually per hectare, while the consumption of seasonal fodder does not exceed 9,000 cubic meters per hectare, reflecting the significant impact of the decision in preserving non-renewable water sources.



Perennial fodder is defined as green fodder crops that remain in the ground and produce for more than one growing season without the need for annual replanting. They are characterized by strong roots and continue to produce for long periods of 5-10 years, such as buffel grass, alfalfa, and Rhodes grass, which are rich in protein but consume large amounts of water.



Farmers with livestock resort to planting perennial fodder due to the high productivity of these plants, which provide large amounts of green material in a single harvest, saving farmers the costs and effort of preparing the land and planting annually.

Gradual cessation

The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has initiated a gradual cessation of planting perennial fodder over a period not exceeding 3 years, shifting to seasonal fodder cultivation with a maximum of 50 hectares.

Among the regulations allowed for local agricultural companies and major farmers to plant wheat and seasonal fodder are, most importantly, the prohibition of drilling new wells for planting wheat and seasonal fodder in the Al-Jawf, Northern Borders, Eastern Region, and parts of the Riyadh, Medina, Qassim, Ha'il, Tabuk, and Najran regions, and to rely solely on existing wells in the licensed farm. They may be granted licenses for maintenance, cleaning, or deepening work.

Agriculture after licensing

Local agricultural companies and major farmers may not begin planting wheat and seasonal fodder until they obtain a water source usage license according to the organized conditions, while committing to using water-saving methods with irrigation efficiency of no less than 75%.