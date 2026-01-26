بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيسة جمهورية الهند دروبادي مورمو، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الجمهورية لبلادها.
وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لرئيسة جمهورية الهند، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية الهند الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.
وأشاد بالعلاقات المتميزة التي تربط بين البلدين الصديقين، والتي يحرص الجميع على تنميتها في المجالات كافة.
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيسة جمهورية الهند دروبادي مورمو، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الجمهورية لبلادها.
وعبَّر ولي العهد عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لرئيسة جمهورية الهند، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية الهند الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of India, Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion of her country's Republic Day.
The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness to the President of the Republic of India, and for the government and people of the friendly Republic of India, ongoing progress and prosperity.
He praised the distinguished relations that bind the two friendly countries, which everyone is keen to develop in all fields.
Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of India, Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion of her country's Republic Day.
The Crown Prince expressed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness to the President of the Republic of India, and for the government and people of the friendly Republic of India, further progress and prosperity.