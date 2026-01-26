بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيسة جمهورية الهند دروبادي مورمو، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الجمهورية لبلادها.

وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لرئيسة جمهورية الهند، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية الهند الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

وأشاد بالعلاقات المتميزة التي تربط بين البلدين الصديقين، والتي يحرص الجميع على تنميتها في المجالات كافة.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية تهنئة لرئيسة جمهورية الهند دروبادي مورمو، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الجمهورية لبلادها.

وعبَّر ولي العهد عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لرئيسة جمهورية الهند، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية الهند الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.