The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of India, Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion of her country's Republic Day.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness to the President of the Republic of India, and for the government and people of the friendly Republic of India, ongoing progress and prosperity.

He praised the distinguished relations that bind the two friendly countries, which everyone is keen to develop in all fields.



Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Republic of India, Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion of her country's Republic Day.

The Crown Prince expressed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness to the President of the Republic of India, and for the government and people of the friendly Republic of India, further progress and prosperity.