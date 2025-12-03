فيما أكد وزير المالية محمد الجدعان، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عُقد أمس (الثلاثاء) بمناسبة إعلان الميزانية العامة للدولة، أن السعودية تتجه ابتداءً من 2025 إلى «مرحلة التنفيذ وتعظيم الأثر»، بعد 5 سنوات اتسمت بزخم كبير في المبادرات والمشاريع والبرامج الناتجة عن التكامل بين الحكومة والقطاع الخاص والمواطنين، وصف الأكاديمي والكاتب الاقتصادي الدكتور بندر الجعيد ميزانية 2026 بأنها «ميزانية في لحظة مفصلية من مسار رؤية 2030».

وقال الجعيد لـ«عكاظ» إن الاقتصاد السعودي انتقل من مرحلة التكيّف إلى مرحلة ترسيخ التحوّل الهيكلي وتنويع القاعدة الإنتاجية.

وأضاف الجعيد أن أرقام الميزانية تعكس هذا التوجه بوضوح، إذ تبلغ النفقات التقديرية نحو 1,313 مليار ريال، مقابل إيرادات متوقعة بـ1,147 مليار ريال، وبعجز يلامس 165 مليار ريال (نحو 3.3٪ من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي) ضمن سياسة مالية «معاكسة للدورة الاقتصادية أكثر من كونها توسعية بلا ضوابط».

النمو يُبنى على قاعدة غير نفطية

وأكد الجعيد أن الرسالة المركزية في ميزانية 2026 أن النمو يُبنى على قاعدة غير نفطية، مع توقعات بنمو الاقتصاد الحقيقي بنحو 4.6٪ مدفوعاً بقوة الأنشطة غير النفطية، وحفاظاً على مستويات تضخم متدنية، واستمرار تحسّن سوق العمل للسعوديين. وقال إن «الميزانية لا تراهن على سعر البرميل، بل على ديناميكية القطاع الخاص والاستثمار المحلي والأجنبي في السياحة والصناعة واللوجستيات والاقتصاد الرقمي».

وأشار الجعيد إلى أن المواطن يظل محوراً رئيسياً في صياغة أولويات الإنفاق، مع استمرار التركيز على التعليم والصحة والبنية التحتية والحماية الاجتماعية، ورفع النفقات الرأسمالية إلى 194 مليار ريال لدعم المشاريع الكبرى والإستراتيجيات الوطنية. وأضاف: «هذا إنفاق تحويلي يخلق أصولاً وفرص عمل، لا مجرد مصروفات جارية».

وشدد في حديثه على أن رفع كفاءة الإنفاق العام وتعظيم العائد من كل ريال يُضخ في الاقتصاد يمثلان أولوية مركزية، مع الحفاظ على مستويات الدين العام ضمن حدود آمنة تقارب ثلث الناتج المحلي، بما يعزّز قدرة المالية العامة على امتصاص الصدمات الخارجية، ويضمن في الوقت نفسه استدامة النمو وتحسين جودة الحياة للأجيال الحاضرة والقادمة.

مرحلة ناضجة من إدارة المالية العامة

ووسط توقعات وزير المالية بأن يزيد الإنفاق من تريليون و313 مليار ريال في 2026 ليصل إلى تريليون و419 مليار ريال تقريباً في 2028، مع نمو الإيرادات، المدعوم بنمو متسارع في الإيرادات غير النفطية، أكد الخبير الاقتصادي عبدالعزيز بن فارس الأحمري أن ميزانيتي 2025 و2026 تعكسان مرحلة ناضجة من إدارة المالية العامة، تعتمد على مبدأ «التوازن الديناميكي» الذي يوفق بين متطلبات التوسع الاقتصادي وضبط الإنفاق، بما يعزز قدرة الاقتصاد الوطني على دخول مرحلة ما بعد 2030 بقاعدة إنتاجية أكثر صلابة وتنويعاً.

وأوضح الأحمري في حديثه لـ«عكاظ» أن السعودية باتت تعتمد نموذجاً مالياً يقوم على التحول الهيكلي المدفوع بالأنشطة غير النفطية، مع توسّع ملحوظ في مساهمة القطاعات الصناعية واللوجستية والسياحية والرقمية، ما يؤكد انتقال المملكة إلى اقتصاد قادر على توليد نمو مستدام محمي من تقلبات الأسواق العالمية.

وأشار إلى أن رفع الإنفاق الرأسمالي لمستويات عالية يعكس تبنّي الدولة إستراتيجية «الاستثمار العام عالي الأثر»، الذي يعمل كمحرّك للنشاط الاقتصادي، وكمحفّز لجذب الاستثمار الخاص والأجنبي، خصوصاً في القطاعات ذات القيمة المضافة العالية. وأضاف أن المشاريع الكبرى باتت منصة أساسية لتعزيز موقع السعودية كقطب اقتصادي إقليمي ودولي.

وبيّن الأحمري أن محافظة الميزانية على مستويات دين آمنة، إلى جانب سياسة مالية متحفظة تجاه المخاطر العالمية، يعزز مصداقية المالية العامة ويدعم ثقة الأسواق، ويُمكّن أدوات الدين الحكومية من دعم النمو دون خلق ضغوط تضخمية. وأكد أن السياسة المالية السعودية خلال الأعوام الماضية أثبتت قدرتها على امتصاص الصدمات عبر مرونة انضباطية تمزج بين الاستدامة والتوسع المدروس.

واختتم الأحمري تصريحه بالتأكيد على أن ميزانيتي 2025 و2026 تمثلان مرحلة «تعظيم الأثر» التي أشار إليها وزير المالية، مشيراً إلى أنهما ليستا مجرد وثيقتين ماليتين، بل إطار إستراتيجي يعيد تعريف دور الدولة في الاقتصاد، ويمكّن القطاع الخاص، ويعزز مكانة السعودية كأحد أسرع الاقتصادات تحولاً وأكثرها جاذبية للاستثمار والنمو عالمياً.