During the press conference held yesterday (Tuesday) to announce the state budget, Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan confirmed that Saudi Arabia is moving towards a "phase of implementation and maximizing impact" starting in 2025, following five years characterized by significant momentum in initiatives, projects, and programs resulting from the integration between the government, the private sector, and citizens. Academic and economic writer Dr. Bandar Al-Juaid described the 2026 budget as "a budget at a pivotal moment in the path of Vision 2030."

Al-Juaid told "Okaz" that the Saudi economy has transitioned from a stage of adaptation to a stage of solidifying structural transformation and diversifying the production base.

He added that the budget figures clearly reflect this direction, with estimated expenditures of about 1,313 billion riyals, against expected revenues of 1,147 billion riyals, resulting in a deficit approaching 165 billion riyals (about 3.3% of GDP) within a financial policy that is "more counter-cyclical than expansionary without controls."

Growth Built on a Non-Oil Base

Al-Juaid emphasized that the central message in the 2026 budget is that growth is built on a non-oil base, with expectations of real economic growth of about 4.6% driven by strong non-oil activities, while maintaining low inflation levels and continued improvement in the job market for Saudis. He stated that "the budget does not bet on the price of a barrel, but on the dynamics of the private sector and local and foreign investment in tourism, industry, logistics, and the digital economy."

He pointed out that the citizen remains a key focus in shaping spending priorities, with continued emphasis on education, health, infrastructure, and social protection, and raising capital expenditures to 194 billion riyals to support major projects and national strategies. He added, "This is transformative spending that creates assets and job opportunities, not just current expenditures."

He stressed in his remarks that enhancing the efficiency of public spending and maximizing the return from every riyal injected into the economy are central priorities, while keeping public debt levels within safe limits approaching one-third of GDP, which enhances the public finances' ability to absorb external shocks and ensures the sustainability of growth and improvement in the quality of life for current and future generations.

A Mature Phase of Public Financial Management

Amid expectations from the Finance Minister that spending will increase from 1,313 billion riyals in 2026 to approximately 1,419 billion riyals in 2028, with revenue growth supported by accelerated growth in non-oil revenues, economic expert Abdulaziz bin Faris Al-Ahmari confirmed that the budgets for 2025 and 2026 reflect a mature phase of public financial management, based on the principle of "dynamic balance" that reconciles the requirements of economic expansion with spending control, thereby enhancing the national economy's ability to enter the post-2030 phase with a more robust and diversified production base.

Al-Ahmari explained in his remarks to "Okaz" that Saudi Arabia has adopted a financial model based on structural transformation driven by non-oil activities, with a noticeable expansion in the contributions of industrial, logistical, tourism, and digital sectors, confirming the Kingdom's transition to an economy capable of generating sustainable growth protected from global market fluctuations.

He noted that raising capital spending to high levels reflects the state's adoption of the "high-impact public investment" strategy, which acts as a driver of economic activity and a catalyst for attracting private and foreign investment, especially in high value-added sectors. He added that major projects have become a fundamental platform to enhance Saudi Arabia's position as a regional and international economic hub.

Al-Ahmari indicated that maintaining budget levels of safe debt, along with a cautious financial policy towards global risks, enhances the credibility of public finances and supports market confidence, enabling government debt instruments to support growth without creating inflationary pressures. He affirmed that Saudi financial policy over the past years has proven its ability to absorb shocks through a flexible discipline that blends sustainability with measured expansion.

He concluded his statement by emphasizing that the budgets for 2025 and 2026 represent a phase of "maximizing impact" as mentioned by the Finance Minister, noting that they are not just two financial documents, but a strategic framework that redefines the role of the state in the economy, empowers the private sector, and enhances Saudi Arabia's position as one of the fastest transforming and most attractive economies for investment and growth globally.