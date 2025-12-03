The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, regarding the victims of Cyclone Ditoah that struck his country.

King Salman said: "We have learned of the news of Cyclone Ditoah that hit the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, and the resulting fatalities and missing persons. While we share with Your Excellency the pain of this tragedy, we send you, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing for the safe return of the missing to their loved ones, and that you do not face any harm."

Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, regarding the victims of Cyclone Ditoah that struck his country.

The Crown Prince said: "I have received the news of Cyclone Ditoah that hit the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, and the resulting fatalities and missing persons. I express to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing for the safe return of the missing to their loved ones, and that you do not face any harm."