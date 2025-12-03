بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لرئيس جمهورية سيرلانكا الديمقراطية الاشتراكية الرئيس أنورا كومارا ديساناياكي في ضحايا إعصار ديتواه الذي ضرب بلاده.
وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ إعصار ديتواه الذي ضرب جمهورية سريلانكا الديمقراطية الاشتراكية، وما نتج عن ذلك من وفيات ومفقودين، وإننا إذ نشارك فخامتكم ألم هذا المصاب، لنبعث لكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق أحر التعازي وصادق المواساة، متمنين عودة المفقودين لذويهم سالمين، وألا تروا أي مكروه».
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لرئيس جمهورية سيرلانكا الديمقراطية الاشتراكية الرئيس أنورا كومارا ديساناياكي في ضحايا إعصار ديتواه الذي ضرب بلاده.
وقال ولي العهد: «بلغني نبأ إعصار ديتواه الذي ضرب جمهورية سريلانكا الديمقراطية الاشتراكية، وما نتج عنه من وفيات ومفقودين، وأعرب لفخامتكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق عن أحر التعازي، وصادق المواساة، متمنياً عودة المفقودين لذويهم سالمين، وألا تروا أي مكروه».
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, regarding the victims of Cyclone Ditoah that struck his country.
King Salman said: "We have learned of the news of Cyclone Ditoah that hit the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, and the resulting fatalities and missing persons. While we share with Your Excellency the pain of this tragedy, we send you, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing for the safe return of the missing to their loved ones, and that you do not face any harm."
Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, regarding the victims of Cyclone Ditoah that struck his country.
The Crown Prince said: "I have received the news of Cyclone Ditoah that hit the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, and the resulting fatalities and missing persons. I express to Your Excellency, the families of the deceased, and your friendly people my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing for the safe return of the missing to their loved ones, and that you do not face any harm."