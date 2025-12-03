بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لرئيس جمهورية سيرلانكا الديمقراطية الاشتراكية الرئيس أنورا كومارا ديساناياكي في ضحايا إعصار ديتواه الذي ضرب بلاده.

وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ إعصار ديتواه الذي ضرب جمهورية سريلانكا الديمقراطية الاشتراكية، وما نتج عن ذلك من وفيات ومفقودين، وإننا إذ نشارك فخامتكم ألم هذا المصاب، لنبعث لكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق أحر التعازي وصادق المواساة، متمنين عودة المفقودين لذويهم سالمين، وألا تروا أي مكروه».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، برقية عزاء ومواساة، لرئيس جمهورية سيرلانكا الديمقراطية الاشتراكية الرئيس أنورا كومارا ديساناياكي في ضحايا إعصار ديتواه الذي ضرب بلاده.

وقال ولي العهد: «بلغني نبأ إعصار ديتواه الذي ضرب جمهورية سريلانكا الديمقراطية الاشتراكية، وما نتج عنه من وفيات ومفقودين، وأعرب لفخامتكم ولأسر المتوفين ولشعبكم الصديق عن أحر التعازي، وصادق المواساة، متمنياً عودة المفقودين لذويهم سالمين، وألا تروا أي مكروه».