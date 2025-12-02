يرأس رئيس اللجنة العليا المنظمة لماراثون وسباق الشرقية الدولي في نسخته الـ27 عبدالعزيز بن علي التركي، المؤتمر الصحفي الذي سيعقد مساء الأربعاء القادم، على مسرح برج روابي القابضة بمحافظة الخبر بعد صلاة المغرب مباشرة، بحضور المدير التنفيذي الكابتن عبدالله الجود، وأعضاء اللجنة التنفيذية، ورؤساء اللجان العاملة كافة، إضافة إلى الرعاة وشركاء النجاح، ووسائل الإعلام المرئية والمسموعة والمقروءة، ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وكُتَّاب الرأي، والربط التلقائي المباشر مع ممثلي الاتحاد الدولي والجمعية الدولية لسباقات الطرق.
وسيشهد المؤتمر الكشف عن آخر المستجدات والترتيبات والتجهيزات الخاصة بالسباق، بدءاً من نقطة الانطلاق وحتى لحظة التتويج، كما ستستعرض اللجنة المنظمة الجهود الفنية واللوجستية المبذولة لضمان نجاح النسخة الحالية التي تُعد من أكبر النسخ من حيث حجم المشاركة وتعدد الفئات.
ومن المقرر أن تقدّم الشركة المسؤولة عن التنظيم عرضاً تفصيلياً يتضمن البرنامج العام للسباق، ومسارات الجري المعتمدة، إضافة إلى شرح وافٍ حول القرية المخصصة لاستقبال الضيوف والشخصيات المحلية والدولية، بما يشمل الخدمات، والفعاليات المصاحبة، والمرافق والتجهيزات التقنية والتنظيمية.
كما ستكشف اللجنة الفنية خلال المؤتمر عن أسماء العدّائين والعدّاءات الدوليين المشاركين، إلى جانب مشاركة الهواة وطلاب وطالبات مدارس المنطقة الشرقية والجامعات والمتقاعدين، الذين سيشاركون في هذا الحدث الرياضي الكبير.
ومن جانب آخر، ستقدّم لجنة الاستقبال واللجنة الأمنية استعراضاً شاملاً لإستراتيجيات العمل، والخطة الأمنية المعتمدة لمواكبة مجريات السباق منذ لحظة انطلاقه وحتى نهايته، بما يضمن أعلى مستويات الجاهزية والتنظيم والانسيابية.
وأكد المتحدث باسم السباق حسين بن علي البلوشي، أن المؤتمر الصحفي سيشكل منصة للكشف عن جميع التفاصيل المتعلقة بالسباق، مشيراً إلى حرص اللجنة العليا على تقديم صورة شاملة للخطط الإستراتيجية للنسخة الـ27، التي ستكون – بحسب وصفه – مختلفة ومليئة بالمفاجآت التي ستُعلن خلال المؤتمر.
The head of the Supreme Organizing Committee for the 27th edition of the International Eastern Marathon and Race, Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Turki, will chair the press conference to be held next Wednesday evening at the Rawabi Holding Tower in Al Khobar, immediately after the Maghrib prayer, with the presence of the Executive Director Captain Abdullah Al-Joud, members of the executive committee, and heads of all working committees, in addition to sponsors, partners in success, and media representatives from visual, audio, and print outlets, as well as social media platforms, opinion writers, and a live direct connection with representatives from the International Federation and the International Association of Road Races.
The conference will reveal the latest updates, arrangements, and preparations for the race, starting from the starting point to the moment of the awards ceremony. The organizing committee will also showcase the technical and logistical efforts made to ensure the success of this edition, which is considered one of the largest in terms of participation and diversity of categories.
The organizing company is scheduled to present a detailed presentation that includes the general program of the race, the approved running routes, as well as a comprehensive explanation about the village designated for receiving guests and local and international figures, including services, accompanying events, facilities, and technical and organizational preparations.
The technical committee will also reveal the names of the international male and female runners participating in the conference, alongside the participation of amateurs and students from schools in the Eastern Province and universities, as well as retirees, who will take part in this major sporting event.
On another note, the reception committee and the security committee will present a comprehensive overview of work strategies and the approved security plan to accompany the race from the moment it starts until its conclusion, ensuring the highest levels of readiness, organization, and smoothness.
The spokesperson for the race, Hussein bin Ali Al-Balushi, confirmed that the press conference will serve as a platform to unveil all details related to the race, noting the Supreme Committee's commitment to providing a comprehensive picture of the strategic plans for the 27th edition, which will be – as he described – different and full of surprises that will be announced during the conference.