يرأس رئيس اللجنة العليا المنظمة لماراثون وسباق الشرقية الدولي في نسخته الـ27 عبدالعزيز بن علي التركي، المؤتمر الصحفي الذي سيعقد مساء الأربعاء القادم، على مسرح برج روابي القابضة بمحافظة الخبر بعد صلاة المغرب مباشرة، بحضور المدير التنفيذي الكابتن عبدالله الجود، وأعضاء اللجنة التنفيذية، ورؤساء اللجان العاملة كافة، إضافة إلى الرعاة وشركاء النجاح، ووسائل الإعلام المرئية والمسموعة والمقروءة، ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وكُتَّاب الرأي، والربط التلقائي المباشر مع ممثلي الاتحاد الدولي والجمعية الدولية لسباقات الطرق.

وسيشهد المؤتمر الكشف عن آخر المستجدات والترتيبات والتجهيزات الخاصة بالسباق، بدءاً من نقطة الانطلاق وحتى لحظة التتويج، كما ستستعرض اللجنة المنظمة الجهود الفنية واللوجستية المبذولة لضمان نجاح النسخة الحالية التي تُعد من أكبر النسخ من حيث حجم المشاركة وتعدد الفئات.

ومن المقرر أن تقدّم الشركة المسؤولة عن التنظيم عرضاً تفصيلياً يتضمن البرنامج العام للسباق، ومسارات الجري المعتمدة، إضافة إلى شرح وافٍ حول القرية المخصصة لاستقبال الضيوف والشخصيات المحلية والدولية، بما يشمل الخدمات، والفعاليات المصاحبة، والمرافق والتجهيزات التقنية والتنظيمية.

كما ستكشف اللجنة الفنية خلال المؤتمر عن أسماء العدّائين والعدّاءات الدوليين المشاركين، إلى جانب مشاركة الهواة وطلاب وطالبات مدارس المنطقة الشرقية والجامعات والمتقاعدين، الذين سيشاركون في هذا الحدث الرياضي الكبير.

ومن جانب آخر، ستقدّم لجنة الاستقبال واللجنة الأمنية استعراضاً شاملاً لإستراتيجيات العمل، والخطة الأمنية المعتمدة لمواكبة مجريات السباق منذ لحظة انطلاقه وحتى نهايته، بما يضمن أعلى مستويات الجاهزية والتنظيم والانسيابية.

وأكد المتحدث باسم السباق حسين بن علي البلوشي، أن المؤتمر الصحفي سيشكل منصة للكشف عن جميع التفاصيل المتعلقة بالسباق، مشيراً إلى حرص اللجنة العليا على تقديم صورة شاملة للخطط الإستراتيجية للنسخة الـ27، التي ستكون – بحسب وصفه – مختلفة ومليئة بالمفاجآت التي ستُعلن خلال المؤتمر.