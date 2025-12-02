The head of the Supreme Organizing Committee for the 27th edition of the International Eastern Marathon and Race, Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Turki, will chair the press conference to be held next Wednesday evening at the Rawabi Holding Tower in Al Khobar, immediately after the Maghrib prayer, with the presence of the Executive Director Captain Abdullah Al-Joud, members of the executive committee, and heads of all working committees, in addition to sponsors, partners in success, and media representatives from visual, audio, and print outlets, as well as social media platforms, opinion writers, and a live direct connection with representatives from the International Federation and the International Association of Road Races.

The conference will reveal the latest updates, arrangements, and preparations for the race, starting from the starting point to the moment of the awards ceremony. The organizing committee will also showcase the technical and logistical efforts made to ensure the success of this edition, which is considered one of the largest in terms of participation and diversity of categories.

The organizing company is scheduled to present a detailed presentation that includes the general program of the race, the approved running routes, as well as a comprehensive explanation about the village designated for receiving guests and local and international figures, including services, accompanying events, facilities, and technical and organizational preparations.

The technical committee will also reveal the names of the international male and female runners participating in the conference, alongside the participation of amateurs and students from schools in the Eastern Province and universities, as well as retirees, who will take part in this major sporting event.

On another note, the reception committee and the security committee will present a comprehensive overview of work strategies and the approved security plan to accompany the race from the moment it starts until its conclusion, ensuring the highest levels of readiness, organization, and smoothness.

The spokesperson for the race, Hussein bin Ali Al-Balushi, confirmed that the press conference will serve as a platform to unveil all details related to the race, noting the Supreme Committee's commitment to providing a comprehensive picture of the strategic plans for the 27th edition, which will be – as he described – different and full of surprises that will be announced during the conference.