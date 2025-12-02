السعودية تبدأ دورتها الرئاسية الثانية لـ«أرابوساي» حتى 2028.

The General Assembly of the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI) announced in its 15th session the commencement of the second presidential term for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Court of Audit, for the period (2025-2028), starting with the hosting of the current session of the assembly that kicked off today (Tuesday) in Jeddah, Makkah Province.

The General Court of Audit is the first institution to hold the presidency of the organization for two consecutive terms (2022-2025) and (2025-2028) since its establishment in 1976, reflecting the significant roles and fruitful efforts made by the court during its first presidential term to enhance cooperation among member institutions of the organization and provide added value to it; resulting in the court gaining the trust of all member institutions in renewing its presidency for a similar term.

On this occasion, the President of the General Court of Audit and Chairman of the Executive Council of the organization, Dr. Hussam bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Anqari, pointed out that the renewal of the court's presidency of the organization comes as a result of the unlimited support enjoyed by the General Court of Audit from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, emphasizing that this reflects the great status and pioneering roles that the Kingdom and its wise government hold on both regional and international levels in all fields.

Al-Anqari highlighted the active movement of the General Court of Audit in the corridors of international and regional organizations for supreme public financial audit institutions; which has enhanced its leading position in those organizations. In addition to the presidency of the court for the "ARABOSAI" organization, it will also preside over the international organization "INTOSAI" in 2031, and currently holds the position of Second Vice President of the international organization, in addition to the presidency of the Asian organization "ASOSAI" in 2027.

The "ARABOSAI" organization aims to organize and strengthen cooperation among the supreme audit institutions in the member Arab states, as well as between member institutions and relevant international and regional organizations in the field of public financial audit and accounting, in addition to raising awareness of auditing in Arab countries and enhancing the roles of supreme audit institutions in achieving transparency, efficiency, effectiveness, and optimal use of public resources.