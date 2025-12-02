أعلنت الجمعية العامة للمنظمة العربية للأجهزة العليا للرقابة المالية والمحاسبة (أرابوساي) في دورتها الـ15 بدء الفترة الرئاسية الثانية للمملكة العربية السعودية ممثلةً بالديوان العام للمحاسبة للفترة (2025-2028)، بدءاً من استضافة أعمال الدورة الحالية من الجمعية التي انطلقت اليوم (الثلاثاء) في محافظة جدة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة.

السعودية تبدأ دورتها الرئاسية الثانية لـ«أرابوساي» حتى 2028.

ويُعد الديوان العام للمحاسبة أول جهاز يتولى رئاسة المنظمة لفترتين متتاليتين (2022-2025) و(2025-2028) منذ تأسيسها في 1976، ما يعكس الأدوار المهمة والجهود المثمرة التي بذلها الديوان خلال دورته الرئاسية الأولى لتعزيز العمل المشترك بين الأجهزة الأعضاء بالمنظمة، وتقديم القيمة المضافة لها؛ ما نتج عنها حصول الديوان على ثقة جميع الأجهزة الأعضاء بالمنظمة في تجديد رئاسته للمنظمة لفترة مماثلة.

وبهذه المناسبة أشار رئيس الديوان العام للمحاسبة رئيس المجلس التنفيذي للمنظمة الدكتور حسام بن عبدالمحسن العنقري إلى أن تجديد رئاسة الديوان للمنظمة يأتي نتيجةً للدعم غير المحدود الذي يحظى به الديوان العام للمحاسبة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، مؤكداً أن ذلك يعكس ما تمتاز به المملكة وحكومتها الرشيدة من مكانةٍ عظيمة وأدوارٍ ريادية على النطاقين الإقليمي والدولي في المجالات كافة.

ونوّه العنقري بالحراك الفاعل للديوان العام للمحاسبة في أروقة المنظمات الدولية والإقليمية للأجهزة العليا للرقابة المالية العامة والمحاسبة؛ ما عزز مكانته الرائدة في تلك المنظمات، إذ يُضاف إلى رئاسة الديوان لمنظمة «أرابوساي»، رئاسته للمنظمة الدولية «إنتوساي» في 2031، وتولّيه منصب النائب الثاني لرئاسة المنظمة الدولية في الفترة الحالية، إضافةً إلى رئاسة الديوان للمنظمة الآسيوية «آسوساي» في 2027.

وتهدف منظمة «أرابوساي» إلى تنظيم التعاون وتدعيمه بين الأجهزة العليا للرقابة المالية العامة والمحاسبة في الدول العربية الأعضاء بالمنظمة، وبين الأجهزة الأعضاء والمنظمات الدولية والإقليمية ذات الصلة بأعمال الرقابة المالية العامة والمحاسبة، إضافةً إلى نشر الوعي الرقابي في الدول العربية، وتعزيز أدوار الأجهزة العليا للرقابة المالية في تحقيق الشفافية والكفاءة والفاعلية والاستخدام الأمثل للموارد العامة.