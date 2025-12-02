The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, a member of the Council of Ministers and Climate Affairs Envoy, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, met in Brussels with the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the European Parliament, David McAllister, during his official visit to the Kingdom of Belgium.

During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperative relations between the Kingdom and the European Union in various fields, discussed developments related to regional and international arenas, in addition to topics of mutual interest.

Attending the meeting were the Director General of the Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Khalid bin Musaad Al-Anqari, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community, Haifa bint Abdulrahman Al-Judai.