التقى وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء ومبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل بن أحمد الجبير، في بروكسل، رئيس لجنة العلاقات الخارجية في البرلمان الأوروبي ديفيد ماك ألستر، وذلك خلال زيارته الرسمية إلى مملكة بلجيكا.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض علاقات التعاون المشترك بين المملكة والاتحاد الأوروبي في شتى المجالات، وبحث المستجدات المتعلقة بالساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، إضافة إلى الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر اللقاء المدير العام لمكتب وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية السفير خالد بن مساعد العنقري، وسفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الاتحاد الأوروبي والجمعية الأوروبية للطاقة الذرية هيفاء بنت عبدالرحمن الجديع.