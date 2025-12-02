Riyadh Holding Company successfully concluded its participation in the Global Cityscape Exhibition 2025, affirming its pivotal role in developing integrated urban systems that enhance the quality of life and elevate the urban landscape in the capital. The company's second participation in the world's largest real estate platform reflected the evolution of its strategic directions and the expansion of its influence within the development ecosystem in Riyadh.

Riyadh Holding presented a distinctive presence through a professional visual narrative that highlights its message and role in designing, developing, and operating urban systems that promote comprehensive and sustainable development. The company's pavilion welcomed over 8,000 visitors, in addition to more than 7,000 direct inquiries about the company's projects and its role in enhancing the quality of life and activating public benefit within the city.

Asim Al-Suhaibani, CEO of Riyadh Holding Company, stated: "Our participation in Cityscape provided us with a direct opportunity to interact with our partners, investors, and visitors, showcasing the future visions of Riyadh within the framework of the company's role. The extensive interaction we witnessed reflects the growing confidence in the mission of 'Riyadh Holding' and our role in making a qualitative impact within the city. We reaffirm our commitment to developing integrated urban systems that elevate the quality of life, enhance economic value, and support the sustainable urban growth of the capital."

The company also highlighted several projects, with the value of new projects exceeding 1.5 billion riyals through a new diversified strategy in the capital, Riyadh, including the King Abdullah International Gardens (KAGA) project in collaboration with the Riyadh Municipality, which developed it as one of the new quality destinations in the capital; it received significant attention from pavilion visitors due to its rich environmental and educational experience. Additionally, the Riyadh Oases, the logistics and transportation company Marafed, public markets, and public benefit projects were showcased.

The Riyadh Holding pavilion hosted several high-level delegations, including ministers, undersecretaries, municipal leaders, and CEOs of major development companies, opening wide horizons for enhancing partnerships and exploring future cooperation opportunities.

On the media and digital front, Riyadh Holding achieved a wide presence through intensive public relations efforts that resulted in prominent coverage in major national, regional, and international news platforms, enhancing its strategic message and raising awareness of its role in the urban transformation of the capital. This coincided with a comprehensive digital campaign, amplifying the impact of the company's participation beyond the exhibition.

Three representatives from the company also participated in knowledge platforms during Cityscape events, whether in panel discussions or as part of the judging committee for the "Innovation Challenge," reaffirming the role of "Riyadh Holding" in supporting innovation and developing architectural and knowledge dialogue in the Kingdom.

With the conclusion of the Global Cityscape 2025 events, "Riyadh Holding" renews its commitment to continue its role in supporting the Riyadh Development Program and working alongside its partners from the public and private sectors to drive the urban transformation towards a more prosperous and sustainable future.