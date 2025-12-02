اختتمت شركة الرياض القابضة، مشاركتها في معرض سيتي سكيب العالمي 2025 بنجاح لافت، مؤكدة دورها المحوري في تطوير منظومات حضرية متكاملة تعزّز جودة الحياة وترتقي بالمشهد العمراني في العاصمة. وقد عكست المشاركة الثانية للشركة في أكبر منصة عقارية في العالم، تطور توجهاتها الاستراتيجية واتساع تأثيرها ضمن منظومة التطوير في مدينة الرياض.
وقدّمت الرياض القابضة حضورًا مميزًا من خلال سرد بصري واحترافي يُبرز رسالتها ودورها في تصميم وتطوير وتشغيل منظومات حضرية تعزز التنمية الشاملة والمستدامة. وشهد جناح الشركة زيارة أكثر من 8,000 زائر، إضافةً إلى أكثر من 7,000 استفسار مباشر حول مشاريع الشركة ودورها في الارتقاء بجودة الحياة وتفعيل النفع العام داخل المدينة.
وصرّح عاصم السحيباني، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة الرياض القابضة: «أتاحت لنا مشاركتنا في سيتي سكيب فرصة مباشرة للتفاعل مع شركائنا والمستثمرين والزوار، واستعراض رؤى مستقبل الرياض ضمن إطار الدور الذي تقوم به الشركة. ما شهدناه من تفاعل واسع يعكس الثقة المتنامية في مهمة «الرياض القابضة» ودورنا في إحداث أثر نوعي داخل المدينة. نؤكد التزامنا بتطوير منظومات حضرية متكاملة ترتقي بجودة الحياة، وتعزز القيمة الاقتصادية، وتدعم النمو العمراني المستدام للعاصمة».
كما سلطت الشركة الضوء على عدد من المشاريع، حيث تجاوزت قيمة المشاريع الجديدة نحو 1.5 مليار ريال عبر إستراتيجية جديدة متنوعة في العاصمة الرياض، من ضمنها مشروع حدائق الملك عبد الله العالمية (كاقا) وذلك بالتعاون مع أمانة منطقة الرياض التي عملت على تطويره، بوصفها إحدى الوجهات النوعية الجديدة في العاصمة؛ حيث حظي باهتمام كبير من زوار الجناح لما يتميز به من تجربة بيئية وتعليمية ثرية. بالإضافة إلى واحات الرياض، وشركة مرافد المتخصصة باللوجستيات والنقل، والأسواق العامة ومشاريع النفع العام.
واستقبل جناح الرياض القابضة عددًا من الوفود رفيعة المستوى، من بينهم أصحاب المعالي الوزراء، ووكلاء الوزارات، وقادة الجهات البلدية، والرؤساء التنفيذيون لكبرى شركات التطوير، مما فتح آفاقًا واسعة لتعزيز الشراكات وبحث فرص التعاون المستقبلية.
وعلى الصعيد الإعلامي والرقمي، حققت الرياض القابضة حضورًا واسعًا عبر جهود علاقات عامة مكثفة أسفرت عن تغطيات بارزة في أبرز المنصات الإخبارية الوطنية والإقليمية والدولية، بما عزز رسالتها الاستراتيجية ورفع الوعي بدورها في التحول الحضري للعاصمة. وقد تزامن ذلك مع حملة رقمية متكاملة، مما ضاعف من أثر مشاركة الشركة خارج نطاق المعرض.
كما شارك ثلاثة من ممثلي الشركة في منصات المعرفة ضمن فعاليات سيتي سكيب، سواءً في الجلسات الحوارية أو ضمن لجنة تحكيم «تحدي الابتكار»، تأكيدًا لدور «الرياض القابضة» في دعم الابتكار وتطوير الحوار المعماري والمعرفي في المملكة.
ومع اختتام فعاليات سيتي سكيب العالمي 2025، تجدد «الرياض القابضة» التزامها بمواصلة دورها في دعم برنامج تطوير مدينة الرياض، والعمل جنبًا إلى جنب مع شركائها من القطاعين العام والخاص، لدفع مسيرة التحول العمراني نحو مستقبل أكثر ازدهارًا واستدامة.
Riyadh Holding Company successfully concluded its participation in the Global Cityscape Exhibition 2025, affirming its pivotal role in developing integrated urban systems that enhance the quality of life and elevate the urban landscape in the capital. The company's second participation in the world's largest real estate platform reflected the evolution of its strategic directions and the expansion of its influence within the development ecosystem in Riyadh.
Riyadh Holding presented a distinctive presence through a professional visual narrative that highlights its message and role in designing, developing, and operating urban systems that promote comprehensive and sustainable development. The company's pavilion welcomed over 8,000 visitors, in addition to more than 7,000 direct inquiries about the company's projects and its role in enhancing the quality of life and activating public benefit within the city.
Asim Al-Suhaibani, CEO of Riyadh Holding Company, stated: "Our participation in Cityscape provided us with a direct opportunity to interact with our partners, investors, and visitors, showcasing the future visions of Riyadh within the framework of the company's role. The extensive interaction we witnessed reflects the growing confidence in the mission of 'Riyadh Holding' and our role in making a qualitative impact within the city. We reaffirm our commitment to developing integrated urban systems that elevate the quality of life, enhance economic value, and support the sustainable urban growth of the capital."
The company also highlighted several projects, with the value of new projects exceeding 1.5 billion riyals through a new diversified strategy in the capital, Riyadh, including the King Abdullah International Gardens (KAGA) project in collaboration with the Riyadh Municipality, which developed it as one of the new quality destinations in the capital; it received significant attention from pavilion visitors due to its rich environmental and educational experience. Additionally, the Riyadh Oases, the logistics and transportation company Marafed, public markets, and public benefit projects were showcased.
The Riyadh Holding pavilion hosted several high-level delegations, including ministers, undersecretaries, municipal leaders, and CEOs of major development companies, opening wide horizons for enhancing partnerships and exploring future cooperation opportunities.
On the media and digital front, Riyadh Holding achieved a wide presence through intensive public relations efforts that resulted in prominent coverage in major national, regional, and international news platforms, enhancing its strategic message and raising awareness of its role in the urban transformation of the capital. This coincided with a comprehensive digital campaign, amplifying the impact of the company's participation beyond the exhibition.
Three representatives from the company also participated in knowledge platforms during Cityscape events, whether in panel discussions or as part of the judging committee for the "Innovation Challenge," reaffirming the role of "Riyadh Holding" in supporting innovation and developing architectural and knowledge dialogue in the Kingdom.
With the conclusion of the Global Cityscape 2025 events, "Riyadh Holding" renews its commitment to continue its role in supporting the Riyadh Development Program and working alongside its partners from the public and private sectors to drive the urban transformation towards a more prosperous and sustainable future.