اختتمت شركة الرياض القابضة، مشاركتها في معرض سيتي سكيب العالمي 2025 بنجاح لافت، مؤكدة دورها المحوري في تطوير منظومات حضرية متكاملة تعزّز جودة الحياة وترتقي بالمشهد العمراني في العاصمة. وقد عكست المشاركة الثانية للشركة في أكبر منصة عقارية في العالم، تطور توجهاتها الاستراتيجية واتساع تأثيرها ضمن منظومة التطوير في مدينة الرياض.

وقدّمت الرياض القابضة حضورًا مميزًا من خلال سرد بصري واحترافي يُبرز رسالتها ودورها في تصميم وتطوير وتشغيل منظومات حضرية تعزز التنمية الشاملة والمستدامة. وشهد جناح الشركة زيارة أكثر من 8,000 زائر، إضافةً إلى أكثر من 7,000 استفسار مباشر حول مشاريع الشركة ودورها في الارتقاء بجودة الحياة وتفعيل النفع العام داخل المدينة.

وصرّح عاصم السحيباني، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة الرياض القابضة: «أتاحت لنا مشاركتنا في سيتي سكيب فرصة مباشرة للتفاعل مع شركائنا والمستثمرين والزوار، واستعراض رؤى مستقبل الرياض ضمن إطار الدور الذي تقوم به الشركة. ما شهدناه من تفاعل واسع يعكس الثقة المتنامية في مهمة «الرياض القابضة» ودورنا في إحداث أثر نوعي داخل المدينة. نؤكد التزامنا بتطوير منظومات حضرية متكاملة ترتقي بجودة الحياة، وتعزز القيمة الاقتصادية، وتدعم النمو العمراني المستدام للعاصمة».

كما سلطت الشركة الضوء على عدد من المشاريع، حيث تجاوزت قيمة المشاريع الجديدة نحو 1.5 مليار ريال عبر إستراتيجية جديدة متنوعة في العاصمة الرياض، من ضمنها مشروع حدائق الملك عبد الله العالمية (كاقا) وذلك بالتعاون مع أمانة منطقة الرياض التي عملت على تطويره، بوصفها إحدى الوجهات النوعية الجديدة في العاصمة؛ حيث حظي باهتمام كبير من زوار الجناح لما يتميز به من تجربة بيئية وتعليمية ثرية. بالإضافة إلى واحات الرياض، وشركة مرافد المتخصصة باللوجستيات والنقل، والأسواق العامة ومشاريع النفع العام.

واستقبل جناح الرياض القابضة عددًا من الوفود رفيعة المستوى، من بينهم أصحاب المعالي الوزراء، ووكلاء الوزارات، وقادة الجهات البلدية، والرؤساء التنفيذيون لكبرى شركات التطوير، مما فتح آفاقًا واسعة لتعزيز الشراكات وبحث فرص التعاون المستقبلية.

وعلى الصعيد الإعلامي والرقمي، حققت الرياض القابضة حضورًا واسعًا عبر جهود علاقات عامة مكثفة أسفرت عن تغطيات بارزة في أبرز المنصات الإخبارية الوطنية والإقليمية والدولية، بما عزز رسالتها الاستراتيجية ورفع الوعي بدورها في التحول الحضري للعاصمة. وقد تزامن ذلك مع حملة رقمية متكاملة، مما ضاعف من أثر مشاركة الشركة خارج نطاق المعرض.

كما شارك ثلاثة من ممثلي الشركة في منصات المعرفة ضمن فعاليات سيتي سكيب، سواءً في الجلسات الحوارية أو ضمن لجنة تحكيم «تحدي الابتكار»، تأكيدًا لدور «الرياض القابضة» في دعم الابتكار وتطوير الحوار المعماري والمعرفي في المملكة.

ومع اختتام فعاليات سيتي سكيب العالمي 2025، تجدد «الرياض القابضة» التزامها بمواصلة دورها في دعم برنامج تطوير مدينة الرياض، والعمل جنبًا إلى جنب مع شركائها من القطاعين العام والخاص، لدفع مسيرة التحول العمراني نحو مستقبل أكثر ازدهارًا واستدامة.