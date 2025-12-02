The Prince of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, honored the winners of the Almarai Award for Scientific Creativity for the year 2024 last night, at a ceremony organized by Almarai Company in collaboration with King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), attended by several princes, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Minister of Education Professor Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, and a number of dignitaries, at the Siraj Conference Hall in Riyadh.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Almarai Company, Naif bin Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Kabeer, and the President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Almarai Award, Dr. Munir Al-Dosouqi, welcomed the Prince of Riyadh Region, appreciating his generous sponsorship, which embodies his support for science, technology, and innovation, and the honoring of distinguished scientists and researchers from around the world.

Prince Naif bin Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Kabeer and Dr. Munir Al-Dosouqi congratulated the award winners for their outstanding works that will contribute to finding innovative solutions to enhance food security in arid lands, especially in light of environmental challenges resulting from desertification, climate change, and population growth.

They expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership for its continuous support for the research, development, and innovation sector, and to everyone who contributed to the success of the ceremony, calling on the private sector to provide more qualitative initiatives that contribute to addressing environmental and developmental challenges, within the framework of a comprehensive partnership with governmental and research entities.

Dr. Munir Al-Dosouqi announced the launch of the Joint Center of Excellence for Food Security in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and Wageningen University in the Netherlands, to serve as a strategic center for innovation and finding solutions to the challenges facing the food system, developing national competencies, and enhancing international research partnerships.

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Almarai Company and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the award, Prince Naif bin Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Kabeer, clarified that the Almarai Award for Scientific Creativity has achieved remarkable success and a distinguished scientific status since its launch over 20 years ago, indicating that the new strategy of the award reflects a qualitative expansion in the activity and support for scientific research and innovation at both national and international levels, making the award one of the most prominent scientific awards internationally in its field.

He affirmed that Almarai Company, believing that investing in scientific research and creative minds is the optimal way to build a prosperous future, continues to support researchers and innovators through strategic partnerships with our leading national institutions, foremost among them being King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, with the aim of enhancing the Kingdom's position in the field of scientific research at both national and international levels.

At the end of the ceremony, the Prince of Riyadh Region honored the winners of the national and international awards, where the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA) won the Almarai International Award, which is considered the largest award in the world in the field of food security in arid areas, valued at $500,000, for its project: "Enhancing Food Security in Arab Countries."

The Almarai National Award for Scientific Innovation was also awarded to Dr. Fahd Al-Shahri, Associate Professor at King Saud University, for his research "Integrating Machine Learning and Deep Learning with Explainable Artificial Intelligence to Improve Groundwater Quality Prediction and Support Decision-Making in Arid Regions of the Kingdom," and Dr. Nada Salem Al-Dhiab, Assistant Professor at King Saud University, for her research "The Preliminary Genome Sequencing of Bacterial Isolates from Potato Crop and the Intervention of Nanoparticles to Stimulate the Synthesis of Secondary Metabolites."