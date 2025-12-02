رعى أمير منطقة الرياض، الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، مساء أمس، حفل تكريم الفائزين بجائزة المراعي للإبداع العلمي لعام 2024، الذي نظمته شركة المراعي بالتعاون مع مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية «كاكست»، بحضور عدد من أصحاب السمو الأمراء، ووزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف، ووزير التعليم الأستاذ يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان، وعدد من أصحاب المعالي والسعادة، وذلك في قاعة سراج للمؤتمرات بالرياض.

ورحب رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة المراعي نايف بن سلطان بن محمد بن سعود الكبير ورئيس مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية «كاكست»، رئيس مجلس أمناء جائزة المراعي الدكتور منير الدسوقي بأمير منطقة الرياض، مثمّنَين له رعايته الكريمة والتي تجسد دعمه للعلوم والتقنية والابتكار، وتكريم المتميزين من العلماء والباحثين من أنحاء العالم.

وهنأ الأمير نايف بن سلطان بن محمد بن سعود الكبير والدكتور منير الدسوقي، الفائزين بالجائزة ممن قدموا أعمالاً مميزة ستساهم في إيجاد حلول مبتكرة لتعزيز الأمن الغذائي في الأراضي الجافة، خاصة في ظل التحديات البيئية الناتجة عن التصحر، وتغير المناخ والنمو السكاني.

وعبّرا عن شكرهما وتقديرهما للقيادة الرشيدة على دعمها المتواصل لقطاع البحث والتطوير والابتكار، ولكل من ساهم في نجاح الحفل، داعين القطاع الخاص لتقديم المزيد من المبادرات النوعية التي تسهم في مواجهة التحديات البيئية والتنموية، في إطار شراكة متكاملة مع الجهات الحكومية والبحثية.

وأعلن الدكتور منير الدسوقي، عن إطلاق مركز تميز الأمن الغذائي المشترك مع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة، جامعة فاخينيغن الهولندية، ليكون مركزًا استراتيجيًا للابتكار وإيجاد حلول للتحديات التي تواجه النظام الغذائي، وتطوير الكفاءات الوطنية، وتعزيز الشراكات البحثية الدولية.

من جانبه، أوضح رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة المراعي نائب رئيس مجلس أمناء الجائزة الأمير نايف بن سلطان بن محمد بن سعود الكبير، أن جائزة المراعي للإبداع العلمي، حققت منذ إطلاقها قبل أكثر من 20 عامًا نجاحًا مشهودًا ومكانة علمية متميزة، مبيناً أن الاستراتيجية الجديدة للجائزة تعكس التوسع النوعي في نشاط ودعم البحث العلمي والابتكار على المستويين الوطني والدولي، مما يجعل الجائزة واحدة من أبرز الجوائز العلمية دوليًا في مجالها.

وأكد أن شركة المراعي، إيمانًا منها أن الاستثمار في البحث العلمي والعقول المبدعة هو السبيل الأمثل لبناء مستقبل مزدهر، تواصل الشركة دعمها للباحثين والمبتكرين، وذلك من خلال شراكات استراتيجية مع مؤسساتنا الوطنية الرائدة، وفي مقدمتها مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية؛ بهدف تعزيز مكانة المملكة في مجال البحث العلمي على المستويين الوطني والدولي.

وفي ختام الحفل، كرم أمير منطقة الرياض الفائزين بالجائزة الوطنية والدولية، حيث فاز المركز الدولي للبحوث الزراعية في المناطق الجافة «إيكاردا» بجائزة المراعي الدولية التي تُعد أكبر جائزة على مستوى العالم بمجال الأمن الغذائي في المناطق الجافة بقيمة 500 ألف دولار، وذلك عن مشروعه: «تعزيز الأمن الغذائي في الدول العربية».

كما مُنحت جائزة المراعي للابتكار العلمي الوطنية، لكل من الدكتور فهد الشهري، الأستاذ المشارك بجامعة الملك سعود، عن بحثه «دمج التعلم الآلي والتعلم العميق مع الذكاء الاصطناعي التوضيحي لتحسين التنبؤ بجودة المياه الجوفية ودعم اتخاذ القرار في المناطق الجافة بالمملكة»، والدكتورة ندى سالم الذياب، الأستاذ المساعد بجامعة الملك سعود، عن بحثها «التسلسل الجينومي الأولي لعزلات بكتيرية من محصول البطاطس وتدخل الجسيمات النانوية لتحفيز تخليق المُستقلبات الثانوية».