Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today, Tuesday, 11 Jumada Al-Akhirah 1447 AH, corresponding to December 2, 2025, in Dammam, to approve the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year 1447/1448 AH (2026 AD).

The Council of Ministers reviewed the items of the state budget for the fiscal year 1447/1448 AH (2026 AD) and issued its decision regarding it, which includes the following:

- The public expenditures of the state are approved in the amount of (1,312,800,000,000) one trillion, three hundred twelve billion, and eight hundred million riyals.

- The public revenues of the state are estimated at (1,147,400,000,000) one trillion, one hundred forty-seven billion, and four hundred million riyals.

- The deficit is estimated at (165,400,000,000) one hundred sixty-five billion, and four hundred million riyals.

The Crown Prince directed the ministers and officials - each in their respective areas - to actively commit to implementing what the budget includes; from developmental and social programs and projects that contribute to achieving the objectives of (Saudi Vision 2030), prioritizing the welfare and service of citizens.