ترأس ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، الجلسة التي عقدها مجلس الوزراء اليوم الثلاثاء 11 جمادى الآخرة 1447هـ الموافق 2 ديسمبر 2025م في الدمام، لإقرار الميزانية العامة للدولة للعام المالي القادم 1447 / 1448هـ (2026م).

واستعرض مجلس الوزراء بنود الميزانية العامة للدولة للعام المالي 1447 / 1448هـ (2026م)، وأصدر قراره بشأنها متضمنًا ما يلي:

ـ تُعتمد النفقات العامة للدولة بمبلغ (1,312,800,000,000) ألف وثلاثمائة واثني عشر مليارًا وثمانمائة مليون ريال.

- تُقدّر الإيرادات العامة للدولة بمبلغ (1,147,400,000,000) ألف ومائة وسبعة وأربعين مليارًا وأربعمائة مليون ريال.

- يُقـدّر الـعـجـز بمبلغ (165,400,000,000) مائة وخمسة وستين مليارًا وأربعمائة مليون ريال.

وقد وجّه ولي العهد، الوزراء والمسؤولين -كلًا فيما يخصُّه- بالالتزام الفاعل في تنفيذ ما تضمنته الميزانية؛ من برامج ومشاريع تنموية واجتماعية تسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات (رؤية المملكة 2030)، ووضع المواطنين وخدمتهم في صدارة أولوياتها.

