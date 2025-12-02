ترأس ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس الشؤون الاقتصادية والتنمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، الجلسة التي عقدها مجلس الوزراء اليوم الثلاثاء 11 جمادى الآخرة 1447هـ الموافق 2 ديسمبر 2025م في الدمام، لإقرار الميزانية العامة للدولة للعام المالي القادم 1447 / 1448هـ (2026م).
واستعرض مجلس الوزراء بنود الميزانية العامة للدولة للعام المالي 1447 / 1448هـ (2026م)، وأصدر قراره بشأنها متضمنًا ما يلي:
ـ تُعتمد النفقات العامة للدولة بمبلغ (1,312,800,000,000) ألف وثلاثمائة واثني عشر مليارًا وثمانمائة مليون ريال.
- تُقدّر الإيرادات العامة للدولة بمبلغ (1,147,400,000,000) ألف ومائة وسبعة وأربعين مليارًا وأربعمائة مليون ريال.
- يُقـدّر الـعـجـز بمبلغ (165,400,000,000) مائة وخمسة وستين مليارًا وأربعمائة مليون ريال.
وقد وجّه ولي العهد، الوزراء والمسؤولين -كلًا فيما يخصُّه- بالالتزام الفاعل في تنفيذ ما تضمنته الميزانية؛ من برامج ومشاريع تنموية واجتماعية تسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات (رؤية المملكة 2030)، ووضع المواطنين وخدمتهم في صدارة أولوياتها.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud chaired the session held by the Council of Ministers today, Tuesday, 11 Jumada Al-Akhirah 1447 AH, corresponding to December 2, 2025, in Dammam, to approve the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year 1447/1448 AH (2026 AD).
The Council of Ministers reviewed the items of the state budget for the fiscal year 1447/1448 AH (2026 AD) and issued its decision regarding it, which includes the following:
- The public expenditures of the state are approved in the amount of (1,312,800,000,000) one trillion, three hundred twelve billion, and eight hundred million riyals.
- The public revenues of the state are estimated at (1,147,400,000,000) one trillion, one hundred forty-seven billion, and four hundred million riyals.
- The deficit is estimated at (165,400,000,000) one hundred sixty-five billion, and four hundred million riyals.
The Crown Prince directed the ministers and officials - each in their respective areas - to actively commit to implementing what the budget includes; from developmental and social programs and projects that contribute to achieving the objectives of (Saudi Vision 2030), prioritizing the welfare and service of citizens.