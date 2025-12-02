تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، رسالة خطية، من أمير دولة قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين.

نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد الخريجي وسفير دولة قطر لدى المملكة بندر محمد العطية.

تسلّم الرسالة نيابةً عن وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، سفير دولة قطر لدى المملكة بندر محمد العطية.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية، وسُبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات، إضافة إلى مناقشة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.