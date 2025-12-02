The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, received a written message from the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, regarding the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

The message was received on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, during his reception today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh of the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom, Bandar Mohammed Al-Attiyah.

During the reception, the bilateral relations were reviewed, and ways to enhance them in various fields were discussed, in addition to discussing topics of mutual interest.