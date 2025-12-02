The first Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Abdullah Bishara, revealed the key milestones in the council's journey and the experience gained over four decades of diplomatic work, noting that the upcoming Gulf summit in Bahrain, if he were to name it, he would call it "The Summit of Mastery and Security," emphasizing the importance of addressing issues with precision and focus, and ensuring collective conviction among leaders regarding decisions, considering that consensus without enthusiasm does not yield achievements.

The Summit of Launch and Pride

In a special interview with the Bahraini newspaper "Al-Ayam," conducted by colleagues; Issa Al-Shayji and Rashid Al-Hamr, he pointed out that the first Gulf summit held in Abu Dhabi was named "The Summit of Launch and Pride," and that Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan played a pivotal role in instilling the spirit of the council and the leaders' belief in its project.

Bishara confirmed the existence of three fundamental prohibitions governing the management of the summits: not infringing on the sovereignty of states, not approaching borders, and not interfering in the foreign policy of each country.

Regarding the most challenging moments, he described the Doha summit during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait as the most tense and longest in the council's history. Bishara said: "I was in Cairo attending the Islamic summit representing the Gulf Cooperation Council, and upon receiving news of the invasion, I was asked to head to Jeddah to deliver a clear message to the Iraqi side that the Gulf Cooperation Council is present."

Secrets of the Meeting with Izzat al-Douri

He added: "The meeting with Izzat al-Douri regarding Iraq was very brief and included a painful question about the expected funds, and the meeting ended at that point." He continued: "After that, we moved to Doha to hold the summit, and the atmosphere was charged with the sorrows and concerns of the occupation, and the hall was heavy with anxiety and anger at the same time."

The May 1990 Summit.. The Worst Political Conference

Regarding the most regrettable decisions, Bishara pointed to accepting the invitation extended to him by Saddam Hussein to attend a summit in May 1990, describing it as the worst political conference he had ever witnessed in his life, filled with mockery and disdain for the Gulf states, their leaders, and their peoples. He added: "During that meeting, I witnessed explicit public threats against the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, and I saw a complete lack of respect for the Gulf states, both rulers and peoples, past and present, and even a disregard for the future."

Bishara also touched on the recent events in Palestine, commenting on what happened on October 7 by saying: "It was a catastrophe, and no one knows who planned it precisely, but everyone knew the scale of the response and the expected revenge, and the result was massacres, and the Palestinian cause continues to face significant challenges."

In evaluating the broader Arab cooperation experience, Bishara clarified that the previous Arab Cooperation Council disintegrated because it was not based on a real bond uniting the states, unlike the Gulf Cooperation Council, which unites its states through shared destiny, culture, traditions, years of familiarity, and unity of hope, emphasizing that true Arab solidarity is difficult to achieve at this level.

Regarding his relations with Bahrain, Bishara affirmed that Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa was an example of values and ethics, and this approach continued with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, who maintained Bahrain's status and international respect.

He also addressed the evaluation of the council's experience after 45 years, indicating that the security and political achievements are clear, but the economic return for the Gulf citizen remains below aspirations.

Qaddafi is Unstable

Regarding relations with some regional figures, Bishara described Qaddafi as unstable and aggressive, and Ali Abdullah Saleh as someone who underestimates those around him, while the relationship with Iran is regulated but caution is needed regarding its ambitions toward Bahrain.

Bishara concluded his advice to the next generation by saying: "You cannot do without the Gulf Cooperation Council, and you must strengthen this entity, as it is the cornerstone of stability, the pillar of security, and the support for the future."