كشف أول أمين عام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، عبدالله بشارة، عن أبرز المحطات في مسيرة المجلس والخبرة التي اكتسبها خلال أربعة عقود من العمل الدبلوماسي، مشيراً إلى أن القمة الخليجية القادمة في البحرين، لو أراد إطلاق تسمية لها، فسيسميها «قمة الإتقان والأمان»، مشدداً على أهمية وضع الملفات بدقة وتركيز، وتأمين القناعة الجماعية لدى القادة تجاه القرارات، معتبراً أن الإجماع بلا حماسة لا يصنع إنجازاً.

قمة الانطلاق والاعتزاز

وأشار في حوار خاص مع صحيفة «الأيام» البحرينية أجراه الزميلان؛ عيسى الشايجي، وراشد الحمر، إلى أن أول قمة خليجية عُقدت في أبوظبي وسميت «قمة الانطلاق والاعتزاز»، ولعب الشيخ زايد بن سلطان آل نهيان دوراً محورياً في ترسيخ روح المجلس وإيمان القادة بمشروعه.

وأكد بشارة وجود ثلاثة محظورات أساسية تحكم إدارة القمم؛ عدم المساس بسيادة الدول، وعدم الاقتراب من الحدود، وعدم التدخل في السياسة الخارجية لكل دولة.

وعن أصعب المحطات، وصف قمة الدوحة أثناء الغزو العراقي للكويت بأنها الأكثر توتراً والأطول في تاريخ المجلس. وقال بشارة: «كنت في القاهرة أحضر القمة الإسلامية ممثلاً عن مجلس التعاون الخليجي، وعند ورود خبر الغزو، طُلب مني التوجه إلى جدة لإيصال رسالة واضحة للجانب العراقي بأن مجلس التعاون حاضر».

أسرار الاجتماع مع عزّت الدوري

وأضاف: «كان الاجتماع مع عزت الدوري عن العراق قصيراً جداً، وتضمن سؤالاً مؤلماً عن الأموال المتوقعة، فانتهى الاجتماع عند هذا الحد». وتابع: «بعد ذلك انتقلنا إلى الدوحة لعقد القمة، وكانت الأجواء مشحونة بأحزان الاحتلال وهمومه، وكانت القاعة مثقلة بالقلق والغضب في آن واحد».

قمة في مايو 1990.. أسوأ مؤتمر سياسي

وعن أبرز القرارات التي يندم عليها، أشار بشارة إلى تلبية الدعوة التي وجهها له صدام حسين لحضور قمة في مايو 1990، واصفاً إياها بأنها أسوأ مؤتمر سياسي شهده في حياته، وكان مليئاً بالسخرية والاستخفاف بدول الخليج وقادتها وشعوبها. وأضاف: «شهدت خلال ذلك الاجتماع تهديدات صريحة علنية لدولة الإمارات ودولة الكويت، ورأيت غياب الاحترام الكامل لدول الخليج، حكاماً وشعوباً، ماضياً وحاضراً، وحتى استهانة بالمستقبل».

وتطرق بشارة أيضاً إلى الأحداث الأخيرة في فلسطين، معقباً على ما حصل في السابع من أكتوبر قائلاً: «كانت كارثة، ولا أحد يعلم من خطط لها بدقة، لكن الجميع كان يعرف حجم الرد وحجم الانتقام المتوقع، وكانت النتيجة مذابح، وما زالت القضية الفلسطينية تواجه تحديات كبيرة».

وفي تقييمه لتجربة التعاون العربي الأوسع، أوضح بشارة أن مجلس التعاون العربي السابق تفكك لأنه لم يكن قائماً على رابط حقيقي يجمع الدول، بخلاف مجلس التعاون الخليجي الذي يجمع دوله وحدة المصير، والثقافة، والتقاليد، وألفة السنين، ووحدة الأمل، مؤكداً أن التضامن العربي الحقيقي صعب التحقيق على هذا المستوى.

وعن علاقاته مع البحرين، أكد بشارة أن الشيخ عيسى بن سلمان آل خليفة كان مثالاً للقيم والأخلاق، واستمر هذا النهج مع الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة، الذي حافظ على مكانة البحرين واحترامها الدولي.

كما تطرق إلى تقييم تجربة المجلس بعد 45 عاماً، مشيراً إلى أن المنجز الأمني والسياسي واضح، لكن العائد الاقتصادي على المواطن الخليجي لا يزال دون الطموح.

القذافي متقلب

وحول العلاقة مع بعض الشخصيات الإقليمية، وصف بشارة القذافي بأنه متقلب وعدواني، وعلي عبدالله صالح بأنه يستهين بمن حوله، فيما العلاقة مع إيران منضبطة لكن يجب الحذر من مطامعها تجاه البحرين.

واختتم بشارة نصيحته للجيل القادم قائلاً: «لا غنى لكم عن مجلس التعاون، وعليكم بتقوية هذا الكيان، فهو عماد الاستقرار وركيزة الأمن وسند المستقبل».