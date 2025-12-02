The following statement was issued by the Royal Court today:

Statement from the Royal Court

His Royal Highness Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid bin Jiluwi Al Saud has passed away, may Allah have mercy on him, outside the Kingdom. The funeral prayer will be held - if Allah wills - today (Tuesday), corresponding to 11/6/1447 AH, after the Asr prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

May Allah envelop him in His vast mercy, forgiveness, and pleasure, and grant him a place in His spacious gardens. Indeed, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.