صدر عن الديوان الملكي اليوم البيان التالي:

بيان من الديوان الملكي

انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى، الأمير عبدالله بن فهد بن عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد بن جلوي آل سعود، خارج المملكة، وسيُصلى عليه -إن شاء الله- اليوم (الثلاثاء) الموافق 11/ 6/ 1447هـ، بعد صلاة العصر في جامع الإمام تركي بن عبدالله في مدينة الرياض.

تغمده الله بواسع رحمته ومغفرته ورضوانه وأسكنه فسيح جناته، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.