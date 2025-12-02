صدر عن الديوان الملكي اليوم البيان التالي:
بيان من الديوان الملكي
انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى، الأمير عبدالله بن فهد بن عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد بن جلوي آل سعود، خارج المملكة، وسيُصلى عليه -إن شاء الله- اليوم (الثلاثاء) الموافق 11/ 6/ 1447هـ، بعد صلاة العصر في جامع الإمام تركي بن عبدالله في مدينة الرياض.
تغمده الله بواسع رحمته ومغفرته ورضوانه وأسكنه فسيح جناته، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.
The following statement was issued by the Royal Court today:
Statement from the Royal Court
His Royal Highness Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid bin Jiluwi Al Saud has passed away, may Allah have mercy on him, outside the Kingdom. The funeral prayer will be held - if Allah wills - today (Tuesday), corresponding to 11/6/1447 AH, after the Asr prayer at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.
May Allah envelop him in His vast mercy, forgiveness, and pleasure, and grant him a place in His spacious gardens. Indeed, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.