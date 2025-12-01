تستضيف الرياض غداً الدورة الجديدة من فعالية «بلاك هات» الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا 2025، بتنظيم من الاتحاد السعودي للأمن السيبراني والبرمجة والدرونز، وشركة تحالف، المشروع المشترك بين الاتحاد وصندوق الفعاليات الاستثماري وشركة إنفورما الدولية، خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 4 ديسمبر، في مركز الرياض للمؤتمرات والمعارض (ملهم).

ويستقطب الحدث أكثر من 45 ألف مشارك، إضافةً إلى أكثر من 450 جهة عارضة، تمثل أكثر من 140 دولة، لبحث المتطلبات المستقبلية للحماية الرقمية، في ظل تصاعد التهديدات المرتبطة بالذكاء الاصطناعي وتشديد اللوائح التنظيمية عالمياً.

وتناقش الفعالية هذا العام عدة محاور من أبرزها: العمليات الأمنية المستقلة، وتحليل معلومات التهديدات، والثقة الرقمية، والاستعداد لما بعد الحوسبة الكمية، إضافة إلى مخاطر الأنظمة التشغيلية وإنترنت الأشياء، وملفات التأمين السيبراني والصراعات الرقمية المتصاعدة.

كما يتضمن البرنامج القمة التنفيذية، والقمة المالية، وإحاطات بلاك هات، وجلسات «ديب دايف» وبرنامج «كامبس» ومبادرة «سيدات تحت دائرة الضوء» إلى جانب ورش عمل رؤساء الأمن المعلوماتي ومختبرات «أرسنال»، بهدف تقديم رؤى عملية تسهم في تعزيز قدرات الدفاع، والاستجابة ورفع كفاءة البنى الرقمية للمؤسسات.

قيادات وخبراء عالميون

وتشارك في جلسات الفعالية نخبة من القيادات والخبراء العالميين، من بينهم: الدكتورة رمان شودري، وديفون برايان، وتشارلز فورتي، ومارغريتا ريفيرا، وجيريك بيسون، وتيم إيرهارت، وترينا فورد، وتيموثي لي، والدكتورة تشنشي وانغ، ويناقشون واقع التهديدات السيبرانية والتحولات التنظيمية والجيوسياسية المؤثرة في القطاع.

وتستعرض شركات تقنية عالمية، من بينها فورتينيت، زسكالر، سنتينل وان، سيسكو، دراجوس، هواوي، تاليس، ترند مايكرو، جوجل كلاود سيكيوريتي، تينابل، اتجاهات الأمن السيبراني المستقبلية، فيما تقدّم الشركات الناشئة والباحثون أحدث منهجيات الاختبار والحماية في بيئات واقعية.

وتشهد الفعالية تنظيم مسابقة «التقط العلم» التي تُعد من أبرز منافسات الحدث، وتقدّم جوائز تصل إلى مليون ريال سعودي، في مجالات تشمل: فك التشفير والهندسة العكسية وتطوير الهجمات، ضمن منصات تفاعلية تجمع المتخصصين لاختبار قدراتهم العملية.

ويأتي تنظيم «بلاك هات» الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا 2025 دعماً لجهود المملكة في بناء قطاع سيبراني متقدم وتعزيز تنافسية الكفاءات الوطنية، بما يتسق مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 الهادفة إلى تطوير البنية التحتية الرقمية، وترسيخ مكانة الرياض مركزاً عالمياً للابتكار والمرونة السيبرانية.

ويمكن للراغبين في التسجيل والاطلاع على برنامج المؤتمر، زيارة موقع بلاك هات الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا.