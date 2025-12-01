تستضيف الرياض غداً الدورة الجديدة من فعالية «بلاك هات» الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا 2025، بتنظيم من الاتحاد السعودي للأمن السيبراني والبرمجة والدرونز، وشركة تحالف، المشروع المشترك بين الاتحاد وصندوق الفعاليات الاستثماري وشركة إنفورما الدولية، خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 4 ديسمبر، في مركز الرياض للمؤتمرات والمعارض (ملهم).
ويستقطب الحدث أكثر من 45 ألف مشارك، إضافةً إلى أكثر من 450 جهة عارضة، تمثل أكثر من 140 دولة، لبحث المتطلبات المستقبلية للحماية الرقمية، في ظل تصاعد التهديدات المرتبطة بالذكاء الاصطناعي وتشديد اللوائح التنظيمية عالمياً.
وتناقش الفعالية هذا العام عدة محاور من أبرزها: العمليات الأمنية المستقلة، وتحليل معلومات التهديدات، والثقة الرقمية، والاستعداد لما بعد الحوسبة الكمية، إضافة إلى مخاطر الأنظمة التشغيلية وإنترنت الأشياء، وملفات التأمين السيبراني والصراعات الرقمية المتصاعدة.
كما يتضمن البرنامج القمة التنفيذية، والقمة المالية، وإحاطات بلاك هات، وجلسات «ديب دايف» وبرنامج «كامبس» ومبادرة «سيدات تحت دائرة الضوء» إلى جانب ورش عمل رؤساء الأمن المعلوماتي ومختبرات «أرسنال»، بهدف تقديم رؤى عملية تسهم في تعزيز قدرات الدفاع، والاستجابة ورفع كفاءة البنى الرقمية للمؤسسات.
قيادات وخبراء عالميون
وتشارك في جلسات الفعالية نخبة من القيادات والخبراء العالميين، من بينهم: الدكتورة رمان شودري، وديفون برايان، وتشارلز فورتي، ومارغريتا ريفيرا، وجيريك بيسون، وتيم إيرهارت، وترينا فورد، وتيموثي لي، والدكتورة تشنشي وانغ، ويناقشون واقع التهديدات السيبرانية والتحولات التنظيمية والجيوسياسية المؤثرة في القطاع.
وتستعرض شركات تقنية عالمية، من بينها فورتينيت، زسكالر، سنتينل وان، سيسكو، دراجوس، هواوي، تاليس، ترند مايكرو، جوجل كلاود سيكيوريتي، تينابل، اتجاهات الأمن السيبراني المستقبلية، فيما تقدّم الشركات الناشئة والباحثون أحدث منهجيات الاختبار والحماية في بيئات واقعية.
وتشهد الفعالية تنظيم مسابقة «التقط العلم» التي تُعد من أبرز منافسات الحدث، وتقدّم جوائز تصل إلى مليون ريال سعودي، في مجالات تشمل: فك التشفير والهندسة العكسية وتطوير الهجمات، ضمن منصات تفاعلية تجمع المتخصصين لاختبار قدراتهم العملية.
ويأتي تنظيم «بلاك هات» الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا 2025 دعماً لجهود المملكة في بناء قطاع سيبراني متقدم وتعزيز تنافسية الكفاءات الوطنية، بما يتسق مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 الهادفة إلى تطوير البنية التحتية الرقمية، وترسيخ مكانة الرياض مركزاً عالمياً للابتكار والمرونة السيبرانية.
ويمكن للراغبين في التسجيل والاطلاع على برنامج المؤتمر، زيارة موقع بلاك هات الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا.
Riyadh will host the new edition of the "Black Hat" event for the Middle East and Africa 2025 tomorrow, organized by the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones, and the Alliance Company, a joint venture between the federation and the Investment Events Fund and Informa International, from December 2 to 4, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (Molahim).
The event attracts more than 45,000 participants, in addition to over 450 exhibitors representing more than 140 countries, to discuss the future requirements for digital protection amid the rising threats associated with artificial intelligence and tightening global regulations.
This year's event will discuss several key topics, including: autonomous security operations, threat intelligence analysis, digital trust, readiness for post-quantum computing, as well as risks related to operational systems and the Internet of Things, and the rising digital conflicts and cybersecurity insurance issues.
The program also includes the executive summit, the financial summit, Black Hat briefings, "Deep Dive" sessions, the "Campus" program, and the "Women in the Spotlight" initiative, along with workshops for Chief Information Security Officers and "Arsenal" labs, aimed at providing practical insights that contribute to enhancing defense capabilities, response, and improving the digital infrastructure of organizations.
Global Leaders and Experts
The event features sessions with a selection of global leaders and experts, including: Dr. Rumman Chaudhry, Devon Bryan, Charles Forti, Margarita Rivera, Jeric Bison, Tim Erhart, Trina Ford, Timothy Lee, and Dr. Chenxi Wang, who will discuss the reality of cybersecurity threats and the regulatory and geopolitical transformations affecting the sector.
Global tech companies, including Fortinet, Zscaler, SentinelOne, Cisco, Dragos, Huawei, Thales, Trend Micro, Google Cloud Security, and Tenable, will showcase future cybersecurity trends, while startups and researchers will present the latest testing and protection methodologies in real-world environments.
The event will also host the "Capture the Flag" competition, which is one of the highlights of the event, offering prizes of up to one million Saudi Riyals in areas including: decryption, reverse engineering, and attack development, within interactive platforms that bring together specialists to test their practical skills.
The organization of "Black Hat" Middle East and Africa 2025 supports the Kingdom's efforts to build an advanced cybersecurity sector and enhance the competitiveness of national competencies, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 aimed at developing digital infrastructure and establishing Riyadh as a global center for innovation and cybersecurity resilience.
Those interested in registering and viewing the conference program can visit the Black Hat Middle East and Africa website.