Riyadh will host the new edition of the "Black Hat" event for the Middle East and Africa 2025 tomorrow, organized by the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones, and the Alliance Company, a joint venture between the federation and the Investment Events Fund and Informa International, from December 2 to 4, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (Molahim).

The event attracts more than 45,000 participants, in addition to over 450 exhibitors representing more than 140 countries, to discuss the future requirements for digital protection amid the rising threats associated with artificial intelligence and tightening global regulations.

This year's event will discuss several key topics, including: autonomous security operations, threat intelligence analysis, digital trust, readiness for post-quantum computing, as well as risks related to operational systems and the Internet of Things, and the rising digital conflicts and cybersecurity insurance issues.

The program also includes the executive summit, the financial summit, Black Hat briefings, "Deep Dive" sessions, the "Campus" program, and the "Women in the Spotlight" initiative, along with workshops for Chief Information Security Officers and "Arsenal" labs, aimed at providing practical insights that contribute to enhancing defense capabilities, response, and improving the digital infrastructure of organizations.

Global Leaders and Experts

The event features sessions with a selection of global leaders and experts, including: Dr. Rumman Chaudhry, Devon Bryan, Charles Forti, Margarita Rivera, Jeric Bison, Tim Erhart, Trina Ford, Timothy Lee, and Dr. Chenxi Wang, who will discuss the reality of cybersecurity threats and the regulatory and geopolitical transformations affecting the sector.

Global tech companies, including Fortinet, Zscaler, SentinelOne, Cisco, Dragos, Huawei, Thales, Trend Micro, Google Cloud Security, and Tenable, will showcase future cybersecurity trends, while startups and researchers will present the latest testing and protection methodologies in real-world environments.

The event will also host the "Capture the Flag" competition, which is one of the highlights of the event, offering prizes of up to one million Saudi Riyals in areas including: decryption, reverse engineering, and attack development, within interactive platforms that bring together specialists to test their practical skills.

The organization of "Black Hat" Middle East and Africa 2025 supports the Kingdom's efforts to build an advanced cybersecurity sector and enhance the competitiveness of national competencies, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 aimed at developing digital infrastructure and establishing Riyadh as a global center for innovation and cybersecurity resilience.

Those interested in registering and viewing the conference program can visit the Black Hat Middle East and Africa website.