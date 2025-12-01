كرّم وزير الداخلية رئيس مجلس إدارة نادي الصقور السعودي، الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، الفائزين في «كأس نادي الصقور 2025»، بحضور نائب أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز.

وتوج الحاصلين على كأس نادي الصقور في أشواط النخبة وهم: الصقار برغش بن محمد بن برغش المنصوري في الفئات (مثلوث جير فرخ، مثلوث جير قرناس، جير بيور قرناس، شاهين قرناس، جير شاهين فرخ)، والصقار فهد بن محمد المنصوري في فئة (جير بيور فرخ)، والصقار حميد بن محمد المنصوري في الفئات (حر فرخ، حر قرناس، جير شاهين قرناس، جير تبع قرناس)، والصقار حمد بن عبدالله محمد المري في فئة (شاهين فرخ)، والصقار أمين بن عبدالله الملاح في فئة (جير تبع فرخ).

وكرم وزير الداخلية، تسع جهات من القطاعين الحكومي والخاص، هي: شركة أرامكو السعودية (راعٍ إستراتيجي)، وغرفة الشرقية (شريك ماسي)، و(الشركاء الذهبيون) شركة محمد عبدالله الفرج وأولاده التجارية، وشركة الثروة للتطوير العقاري، وشركة المجدوعي القابضة، وشركة اليمامة، و(الشركاء الفضيون) شركة أبناء عبدالهادي القحطاني القابضة، وشركة عبدالله فؤاد، وشركة سمو العقارية.

يذكر أن البطولة اختتمت بعد 8 أيام من المنافسة في أشواط مسابقة الملواح، التي أقيمت بالشراكة مع إمارة المنطقة الشرقية خلال الفترة من 23 - 30 نوفمبر في مدينة الخبر.

وبلغ عدد الصقور المشاركة 1,734 صقراً تنافس بها 592 صقاراً، بإشراف 530 مدرباً، ضمن 48 شوطاً خُصِّصت لفئات الهواة والمحترفين والملاك والنخبة، وبلغت قيمة الجوائز المقدمة أكثر من 10 ملايين ريال توزّعت على 480 فائزاً.

ورافقت البطولة فعاليات أُقيمت في مركز الظهران إكسبو، شملت متحف شلايل، ومنطقة صقار المستقبل المخصصة للأطفال، وجناح أسلحة الصيد الذي يقام لأول مرة خارج الرياض، إضافة إلى ميدان الرماية، ومنطقة الحرف اليدوية والتراث، والعروض الأدائية، وجلسات الراوي، وغيرها من التجارب التي أبرزت موروث الصقارة والهوية الثقافية السعودية، وأسهمت في جذب حضور جماهيري تجاوز 100 ألف زائر.

يشار إلى أن نادي الصقور السعودي يستعد لانطلاق مهرجان الملك عبدالعزيز للصقور، الذي يعد أكبر تجمع للصقور عالمياً، في الفترة من 25 ديسمبر 2025 إلى 10 يناير 2026، في مقر النادي بمَلهم (شمال مدينة الرياض).