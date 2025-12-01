The Minister of Interior, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Falcons Club, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, today honored the winners of the "Saudi Falcons Club Cup 2025," in the presence of the Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz.

The winners of the Saudi Falcons Club Cup in the elite categories were crowned, including: falconer Barghash bin Muhammad bin Barghash Al-Mansouri in the categories (Mthluth Jir Farakh, Mthluth Jir Qarnas, Jir Pure Qarnas, Shahin Qarnas, Jir Shahin Farakh), falconer Fahd bin Muhammad Al-Mansouri in the category (Jir Pure Farakh), falconer Hamid bin Muhammad Al-Mansouri in the categories (Hur Farakh, Hur Qarnas, Jir Shahin Qarnas, Jir Tabi Qarnas), falconer Hamad bin Abdullah Muhammad Al-Murri in the category (Shahin Farakh), and falconer Amin bin Abdullah Al-Mulah in the category (Jir Tabi Farakh).

The Minister of Interior also honored nine entities from the public and private sectors, including: Saudi Aramco (Strategic Sponsor), the Eastern Chamber (Platinum Partner), and (Gold Partners) Mohammed Abdullah Al-Faraj and Sons Trading Company, Al-Tharwa Real Estate Development Company, Al-Majdouie Holding Company, Al-Yamamah Company, and (Silver Partners) Abdulhadi Al-Qahtani Holding Company, Abdullah Fouad Company, and Sumo Real Estate Company.

It is worth noting that the championship concluded after 8 days of competition in the Al-Malwah contest, which was held in partnership with the Emirate of the Eastern Province from November 23 to 30 in the city of Khobar.

The number of participating falcons reached 1,734, competing among 592 falconers, supervised by 530 trainers, across 48 heats designated for amateurs, professionals, owners, and elites, with the total prize value exceeding 10 million riyals distributed among 480 winners.

The championship was accompanied by activities held at the Dhahran Expo Center, including the Shalayel Museum, the Future Falconer area dedicated to children, a hunting weapons pavilion held for the first time outside Riyadh, in addition to a shooting range, a handicrafts and heritage area, performance shows, storytelling sessions, and other experiences that highlighted the heritage of falconry and Saudi cultural identity, contributing to attracting an audience of over 100,000 visitors.

It is noted that the Saudi Falcons Club is preparing for the launch of the King Abdulaziz Falcon Festival, which is the largest gathering of falcons globally, scheduled from December 25, 2025, to January 10, 2026, at the club's headquarters in Malham (north of Riyadh).