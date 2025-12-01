عالجت وزارة العدل واحدة من أبرز الإشكالات التي واجهت الملاك في السنوات الماضية، بعدما استكملت أخيراً إعادة تنظيم تداول الصكوك الزراعية المشاعة، في خطوة وُصفت بأنها تعزز الوضوح والموثوقية في نقل الملكية، وتحدّ من التعقيدات التي كانت تظهر في التعامل مع الحصص المشتركة.
وذكرت مصادر مطلعة أنه بات بإمكان الملاك الآن نقل ملكية العقار الزراعي بشكل كامل من عدة ملاك إلى مالك واحد أو لعدد أقل، إضافة إلى إمكانية نقل نسب محددة بين الملاك الأصليين، فضلاً عن تيسير عمليات نقل الملكية من المورّث إلى الورثة بسلاسة أكبر.
وأضافت المصادر: أصبح بإمكان المستفيد التقديم عبر منصة «ناجز» ضمن خدمات كتابة العدل الافتراضية، حيث يتيح المسار الإلكتروني رفع المستندات المطلوبة، واستكمال الخطوات النظامية، ومتابعة الطلب حتى اكتمال التوثيق رقمياً دون الحاجة لأي مراجعة حضورية. كما تتم عمليات التجزئة والفرز وفق الضوابط المعتمدة لدى الجهات المختصة.
ويتوقع أن يسهم هذا الإجراء في تعزيز الثقة بالملكية العقارية، ويحد من الإشكالات التي كانت تنتج عن تداول الحصص المشاعة، مع إتاحة مستوى أعلى من الاستقرار والوضوح في تعاملات الملاك، بما ينعكس إيجاباً على سهولة نقل الملكية وحماية الحقوق.
The Ministry of Justice has addressed one of the most prominent issues faced by property owners in recent years, after finally completing the reorganization of the trading of shared agricultural deeds, in a move described as enhancing clarity and reliability in the transfer of ownership, and reducing the complications that arose in dealing with shared shares.
Informed sources mentioned that property owners can now transfer ownership of agricultural property completely from multiple owners to a single owner or to fewer owners, in addition to the ability to transfer specific shares among the original owners, as well as facilitating the transfer of ownership from the deceased to the heirs more smoothly.
The sources added: Beneficiaries can now apply through the "Najiz" platform within the virtual notary services, where the electronic pathway allows for the submission of required documents, completion of the regulatory steps, and tracking the application until the documentation is completed digitally without the need for any in-person review. Additionally, the processes of fragmentation and sorting are carried out according to the approved regulations of the relevant authorities.
This procedure is expected to enhance trust in real estate ownership, reduce the issues that arose from trading shared shares, and provide a higher level of stability and clarity in the dealings of property owners, positively reflecting on the ease of transferring ownership and protecting rights.