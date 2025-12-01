The Ministry of Justice has addressed one of the most prominent issues faced by property owners in recent years, after finally completing the reorganization of the trading of shared agricultural deeds, in a move described as enhancing clarity and reliability in the transfer of ownership, and reducing the complications that arose in dealing with shared shares.

Informed sources mentioned that property owners can now transfer ownership of agricultural property completely from multiple owners to a single owner or to fewer owners, in addition to the ability to transfer specific shares among the original owners, as well as facilitating the transfer of ownership from the deceased to the heirs more smoothly.

The sources added: Beneficiaries can now apply through the "Najiz" platform within the virtual notary services, where the electronic pathway allows for the submission of required documents, completion of the regulatory steps, and tracking the application until the documentation is completed digitally without the need for any in-person review. Additionally, the processes of fragmentation and sorting are carried out according to the approved regulations of the relevant authorities.

This procedure is expected to enhance trust in real estate ownership, reduce the issues that arose from trading shared shares, and provide a higher level of stability and clarity in the dealings of property owners, positively reflecting on the ease of transferring ownership and protecting rights.