عالجت وزارة العدل واحدة من أبرز الإشكالات التي واجهت الملاك في السنوات الماضية، بعدما استكملت أخيراً إعادة تنظيم تداول الصكوك الزراعية المشاعة، في خطوة وُصفت بأنها تعزز الوضوح والموثوقية في نقل الملكية، وتحدّ من التعقيدات التي كانت تظهر في التعامل مع الحصص المشتركة.

وذكرت مصادر مطلعة أنه بات بإمكان الملاك الآن نقل ملكية العقار الزراعي بشكل كامل من عدة ملاك إلى مالك واحد أو لعدد أقل، إضافة إلى إمكانية نقل نسب محددة بين الملاك الأصليين، فضلاً عن تيسير عمليات نقل الملكية من المورّث إلى الورثة بسلاسة أكبر.

وأضافت المصادر: أصبح بإمكان المستفيد التقديم عبر منصة «ناجز» ضمن خدمات كتابة العدل الافتراضية، حيث يتيح المسار الإلكتروني رفع المستندات المطلوبة، واستكمال الخطوات النظامية، ومتابعة الطلب حتى اكتمال التوثيق رقمياً دون الحاجة لأي مراجعة حضورية. كما تتم عمليات التجزئة والفرز وفق الضوابط المعتمدة لدى الجهات المختصة.

ويتوقع أن يسهم هذا الإجراء في تعزيز الثقة بالملكية العقارية، ويحد من الإشكالات التي كانت تنتج عن تداول الحصص المشاعة، مع إتاحة مستوى أعلى من الاستقرار والوضوح في تعاملات الملاك، بما ينعكس إيجاباً على سهولة نقل الملكية وحماية الحقوق.