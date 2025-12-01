Saudi student Hamza Al-Bar shared details of rescuing a woman from an attempted rape in the British city of Sunderland.

Hamza (23 years old) said in his first statement via the official Northumbria Police account, in a 4.5-minute video clip: "I was heading to a store near my home when I noticed a woman being attacked at the bus stop. I immediately called the police and informed them of my location and what was happening, but my phone battery was low, and it died before I could complete the call with the police, which caused the call to drop, so I decided to act on my own."

The Attacker's Escape

He added: "I ran towards the bus stop and shouted loudly, 'Stop!' which made the attacker flee. I chased him and managed to catch him, and while I was trying to convince him to stop, he punched me, but the adrenaline made me feel no pain."

Hamza explained that the quick intervention of three police officers contributed to apprehending the attacker and pinning him to the ground, adding: "If I had been a minute late, the situation would have become more dangerous," noting that "the strength displayed by the woman throughout the minutes of confrontation was truly amazing, as she was resisting the attacker for about 5 to 10 minutes before I arrived to save her." He mentioned receiving a call from the girl who was attacked through the investigator, who thanked him for what he did and described him as her "hero," as she put it, for intervening at the right time.

The Moment of the Attack

The incident took place on December 30, 2024, when Al-Bar managed to intervene to stop an attempted rape in Sunderland, North East England, chasing the perpetrator and controlling him until the police arrived. A man named Ian Hudson (42 years old) attacked a woman walking on Newcastle Road in the Monkseaton area, after following her from behind and throwing her to the ground in an attempt to sexually assault her, placing his hands over her mouth.

British Praise

Judge David M. Gordon of Newcastle Crown Court praised the bravery of Saudi student Hamza Al-Bar (23 years old) during a court session in mid-last month, stating: "I officially commend Mr. Hamza Al-Bar for his bravery and public spirit. He intervened without hesitation to prevent the rape of the victim, who was in clear and immediate danger, and was assaulted while restraining the defendant until the police arrived. His actions undoubtedly prevented a more serious crime and contributed to bringing the defendant to justice swiftly."

Northumbria Police also praised Hamza's role and support for the victim, confirming that the crime was "horrific," and that the intervention of the scholarship student was a crucial element in stopping the perpetrator, who was sentenced to 9 years in prison, in addition to 5 years of supervision after his release, along with being registered for life in the sex offenders registry, and a permanent sexual prevention order issued against him.