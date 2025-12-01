روى الطالب السعودي حمزة البار تفاصيل إنقاذه امرأة من محاولة اغتصاب في مدينة سندرلاند البريطانية.

وقال حمزة (23 عاماً) في أول تصريح له عبر الحساب الرسمي لشرطة نورثامبريا، في مقطع مصور مدته 4.5 دقيقة: «كنت متجهاً إلى متجر قريب من منزلي عندما لاحظت امرأة تتعرض لمحاولة اغتصاب عند موقف الحافلة، وفوراً اتصلت بالشرطة وأبلغتهم بموقعي وما يحدث، لكن شحن بطارية هاتفي كان ضعيفاً، فنفدت قبل إتمام المكالمة مع الشرطة، ما تسبب في انقطاع الاتصال، فقررت التصرف بنفسي».

هروب المعتدي

وأضاف: «ركضت نحو الموقف وصرخت بصوت عالٍ قائلاً: توقف، ما دفع المعتدي إلى الهرب، فلحقت به وتمكنت من الإمساك به، وأثناء محاولتي إقناعه بالتوقف وجَّه لي لكمة، لكن الأدرينالين جعلني لا أشعر بأي ألم».

وأوضح حمزة أن تدخل 3 من أفراد الشرطة بسرعة ساهم في ضبط المعتدي وتثبيته على الأرض، مضيفاً: «لو تأخرت دقيقة واحدة كان الموقف سيزداد خطورة»، مشيراً إلى أن «القوة التي أبدتها المرأة طوال دقائق المواجهة كانت مذهلة حقاً، كونها كانت تقاوم المعتدي لمدة ما بين 5 إلى 10 دقائق قبل وصوله من أجل حياتها وتحاول النجاة»، لافتاً إلى تلقيه دعوة من الفتاة التي تعرضت للحادثة عبر المحقق، وشكرته على ما قام به ووصفته بـ«بطلها» على حد وصفها، لتدخله في الوقت المناسب.

لحظة الاعتداء

وتعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى 30 ديسمبر 2024، عندما تمكن البار من التدخل لإيقاف محاولة اغتصاب في مدينة سندرلاند شمال شرق بريطانيا، واللحاق بالجاني والسيطرة عليه إلى حين وصول الشرطة، حين هاجم رجل يُدعى إيان هودسون (42 عاماً) امرأة كانت تسير على طريق نيوكاسل في منطقة مونكويرماوث، بعد أن تتبعها من الخلف وطرحها أرضاً، في محاولة للاعتداء عليها جنسياً، ووضع يديه على فمها.

إشادة بريطانية

وأشاد قاضي محكمة Newcastle Crown Court ديفيد م. غوردون في جلسة المحاكمة منتصف الشهر الماضي بشجاعة الطالب السعودي حمزة البار (23 عاماً)، وقال: «أُشيد رسمياً بالسيد حمزة البار لشجاعته وروحه العامة، لقد تدخل دون تردد لمنع اغتصاب الضحية التي كانت في خطر واضح ومباشر، وتعرض للاعتداء أثناء السيطرة على المتهم حتى وصول الشرطة. أفعاله منعت بلا شك جريمة أكثر خطورة، وأسهمت في تقديم المتهم للعدالة سريعاً».

كما أثنت شرطة نورثامبريا على دور حمزة ودعم الضحية، مؤكدة أن الجريمة «مروعة»، وأن تدخل المبتعث كان عنصراً مهماً في إيقاف الجاني، الذي صدر عليه حكم بالسجن 9 سنوات، إضافة إلى 5 سنوات تحت المراقبة بعد خروجه، إلى جانب تسجيله مدى الحياة في سجل مرتكبي الجرائم الجنسية، وصدور أمر منع جنسي دائم بحقه.