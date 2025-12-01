روى الطالب السعودي حمزة البار تفاصيل إنقاذه امرأة من محاولة اغتصاب في مدينة سندرلاند البريطانية.
وقال حمزة (23 عاماً) في أول تصريح له عبر الحساب الرسمي لشرطة نورثامبريا، في مقطع مصور مدته 4.5 دقيقة: «كنت متجهاً إلى متجر قريب من منزلي عندما لاحظت امرأة تتعرض لمحاولة اغتصاب عند موقف الحافلة، وفوراً اتصلت بالشرطة وأبلغتهم بموقعي وما يحدث، لكن شحن بطارية هاتفي كان ضعيفاً، فنفدت قبل إتمام المكالمة مع الشرطة، ما تسبب في انقطاع الاتصال، فقررت التصرف بنفسي».
هروب المعتدي
وأضاف: «ركضت نحو الموقف وصرخت بصوت عالٍ قائلاً: توقف، ما دفع المعتدي إلى الهرب، فلحقت به وتمكنت من الإمساك به، وأثناء محاولتي إقناعه بالتوقف وجَّه لي لكمة، لكن الأدرينالين جعلني لا أشعر بأي ألم».
وأوضح حمزة أن تدخل 3 من أفراد الشرطة بسرعة ساهم في ضبط المعتدي وتثبيته على الأرض، مضيفاً: «لو تأخرت دقيقة واحدة كان الموقف سيزداد خطورة»، مشيراً إلى أن «القوة التي أبدتها المرأة طوال دقائق المواجهة كانت مذهلة حقاً، كونها كانت تقاوم المعتدي لمدة ما بين 5 إلى 10 دقائق قبل وصوله من أجل حياتها وتحاول النجاة»، لافتاً إلى تلقيه دعوة من الفتاة التي تعرضت للحادثة عبر المحقق، وشكرته على ما قام به ووصفته بـ«بطلها» على حد وصفها، لتدخله في الوقت المناسب.
لحظة الاعتداء
وتعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى 30 ديسمبر 2024، عندما تمكن البار من التدخل لإيقاف محاولة اغتصاب في مدينة سندرلاند شمال شرق بريطانيا، واللحاق بالجاني والسيطرة عليه إلى حين وصول الشرطة، حين هاجم رجل يُدعى إيان هودسون (42 عاماً) امرأة كانت تسير على طريق نيوكاسل في منطقة مونكويرماوث، بعد أن تتبعها من الخلف وطرحها أرضاً، في محاولة للاعتداء عليها جنسياً، ووضع يديه على فمها.
إشادة بريطانية
وأشاد قاضي محكمة Newcastle Crown Court ديفيد م. غوردون في جلسة المحاكمة منتصف الشهر الماضي بشجاعة الطالب السعودي حمزة البار (23 عاماً)، وقال: «أُشيد رسمياً بالسيد حمزة البار لشجاعته وروحه العامة، لقد تدخل دون تردد لمنع اغتصاب الضحية التي كانت في خطر واضح ومباشر، وتعرض للاعتداء أثناء السيطرة على المتهم حتى وصول الشرطة. أفعاله منعت بلا شك جريمة أكثر خطورة، وأسهمت في تقديم المتهم للعدالة سريعاً».
كما أثنت شرطة نورثامبريا على دور حمزة ودعم الضحية، مؤكدة أن الجريمة «مروعة»، وأن تدخل المبتعث كان عنصراً مهماً في إيقاف الجاني، الذي صدر عليه حكم بالسجن 9 سنوات، إضافة إلى 5 سنوات تحت المراقبة بعد خروجه، إلى جانب تسجيله مدى الحياة في سجل مرتكبي الجرائم الجنسية، وصدور أمر منع جنسي دائم بحقه.
Saudi student Hamza Al-Bar shared details of rescuing a woman from an attempted rape in the British city of Sunderland.
Hamza (23 years old) said in his first statement via the official Northumbria Police account, in a 4.5-minute video clip: "I was heading to a store near my home when I noticed a woman being attacked at the bus stop. I immediately called the police and informed them of my location and what was happening, but my phone battery was low, and it died before I could complete the call with the police, which caused the call to drop, so I decided to act on my own."
The Attacker's Escape
He added: "I ran towards the bus stop and shouted loudly, 'Stop!' which made the attacker flee. I chased him and managed to catch him, and while I was trying to convince him to stop, he punched me, but the adrenaline made me feel no pain."
Hamza explained that the quick intervention of three police officers contributed to apprehending the attacker and pinning him to the ground, adding: "If I had been a minute late, the situation would have become more dangerous," noting that "the strength displayed by the woman throughout the minutes of confrontation was truly amazing, as she was resisting the attacker for about 5 to 10 minutes before I arrived to save her." He mentioned receiving a call from the girl who was attacked through the investigator, who thanked him for what he did and described him as her "hero," as she put it, for intervening at the right time.
The Moment of the Attack
The incident took place on December 30, 2024, when Al-Bar managed to intervene to stop an attempted rape in Sunderland, North East England, chasing the perpetrator and controlling him until the police arrived. A man named Ian Hudson (42 years old) attacked a woman walking on Newcastle Road in the Monkseaton area, after following her from behind and throwing her to the ground in an attempt to sexually assault her, placing his hands over her mouth.
British Praise
Judge David M. Gordon of Newcastle Crown Court praised the bravery of Saudi student Hamza Al-Bar (23 years old) during a court session in mid-last month, stating: "I officially commend Mr. Hamza Al-Bar for his bravery and public spirit. He intervened without hesitation to prevent the rape of the victim, who was in clear and immediate danger, and was assaulted while restraining the defendant until the police arrived. His actions undoubtedly prevented a more serious crime and contributed to bringing the defendant to justice swiftly."
Northumbria Police also praised Hamza's role and support for the victim, confirming that the crime was "horrific," and that the intervention of the scholarship student was a crucial element in stopping the perpetrator, who was sentenced to 9 years in prison, in addition to 5 years of supervision after his release, along with being registered for life in the sex offenders registry, and a permanent sexual prevention order issued against him.