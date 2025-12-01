عقد مجلس الشورى، اليوم (الإثنين)، جلسته العادية الـ11 من أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة برئاسة رئيس المجلس الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن محمد بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ. واستعرض المجلس في مستهل الجلسة جدول أعمال جلسته العادية الـ11، وما جاء فيه من بنود، متخذاً قراراته اللازمة بشأنها.

وأصدر المجلس قراراً خلال الجلسة طالب فيه جامعة شقراء بتعزيز جهودها لاستكمال مبادراتها في التحول إلى نظام الجامعات، واتخذ المجلس قراره بعد أن استمع إلى وجهة نظر لجنة التعليم والبحث العلمي، التي تلاها عضو المجلس رئيس اللجنة الدكتور ناصر طيران، بشأن ملحوظات الأعضاء وآرائهم التي أبدوها في جلسة سابقة تجاه ما تضمنه التقرير السنوي لجامعة شقراء للعام الجامعي 2024.

وطالب المجلس في قراره الجامعة بتطوير فروعها وتقييم مخرجاتها، بما يضمن الكفاءة والجودة والاستدامة، داعياً إلى العمل على تطوير منظومتها في مجال الابتكار وريادة الأعمال. وفي قرار آخر اتخذه خلال هذه الجلسة، صوّت المجلس بالموافقة على تعديل عدد من مواد مشروع نظام حقوق المؤلف، المتخَذ بشأنه قرار مجلس الشورى ذو الرقم 305/30 والتاريخ 21 / 11 / 1446، والمعاد إلى المجلس لدراسته وفق المادة (17)، جاء ذلك بعد أن استمع المجلس إلى تقرير لجنة الثقافة والرياضة والسياحة بشأنه، تلاه عضو المجلس رئيس اللجنة الدكتور حسن الحازمي. وضمن قرارات المجلس خلال جلسته العادية الـ11 وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني في المملكة العربية السعودية واللجنة الأفريقية للطيران المدني (التكتل الأفريقي) للتعاون الفني في مجال الطيران المدني.

كما وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية إستونيا للتعاون في مجال تشجيع الاستثمار المباشر. وفي السياق ذاته وافق المجلس على مشروع اتفاقية بين المملكة العربية السعودية والمملكة المغربية حول التشجيع والحماية المتبادلة للاستثمارات. وضمن مشاريع الاتفاقيات المدرجة على جدول أعمال هذه الجلسة وافق المجلس على مشروع اتفاقية بين حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية وحكومة جمهورية فنلندا في مجال خدمات النقل الجوي. وناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لجامعة الملك خالد للعام الجامعي 2024م، وذلك بعد أن استمع إلى تقرير تقدمت به لجنة التعليم والبحث العلمي، تلاه عضو المجلس رئيس اللجنة الدكتور ناصر طيران، بشأن ما تضمنه التقرير السنوي لجامعة الملك خالد.

وبعد طرح تقرير اللجنة للنقاش أبدى أعضاء المجلس عدداً من الملحوظات والآراء بشأن ما تضمنه التقرير السنوي لجامعة الملك خالد، إذ أشار عضو مجلس الشورى عبدالله آل طاوي إلى أهمية المستشفى الجامعي الذي يعد محوراً أساسياً لتعليم الطب، وتطوير البحث، وتقديم رعاية صحية عالية الجودة، وتحسين اقتصاد وخدمات المنطقة، في حين طالب عضو المجلس الدكتور هشام الفارس جامعة الملك خالد - بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة - لإيجاد آلية مناسبة للاستفادة من وظائف أعضاء هيئة التدريس في التخصصات النظرية المغلقة وتوجيهها إلى التخصصات التطبيقية المطلوبة.

وفي الإطار نفسه أشار عضو مجلس الشورى المهندس سالم الشهراني إلى أهمية إنشاء إطار مؤسسي دائم يربط جامعة الملك خالد بالمشاريع التنموية في عسير وتوسيع الاتفاقيات التشغيلية مع الجهات المنفذة للمشاريع والعمل على تعزيز مواءمة البرامج الأكاديمية مع حاجات المنطقة المستقبلية.

وفي مداخلة له على التقرير طالب عضو مجلس الشورى المهندس عبدالعزيز المالكي جامعة الملك خالد بدراسة وتطوير مؤشر مركب لتأثير البحث العلمي والابتكار يقيس عدد ونسبة براءات الاختراع ومخرجات البحوث التي تم تحويلها إلى منتجات ذات قيمة اجتماعية واقتصادية.

بدوره طالب عضو مجلس الشورى الدكتور مفلح القحطاني جامعة الملك خالد بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة لاتخاذ خطوات لتوفير التعليم الجامعي في مختلف المحافظات؛ مما سيعزز التنمية المستدامة في المنطقة.

وفي نهاية المناقشة طلبت اللجنة منحها مزيداً من الوقت لدراسة ما طرحه الأعضاء من آراء ومقترحات والعودة بوجهة نظرها إلى المجلس في جلسة لاحقة.

وضمن السياق ناقش المجلس خلال هذه الجلسة التقرير السنوي لجامعة الأمير سطام بن عبدالعزيز للعام الجامعي 2024، وذلك بعد أن استمع إلى تقرير تقدمت به لجنة التعليم والبحث العلمي، تلاه عضو المجلس رئيس اللجنة الدكتور ناصر طيران، بشأن ما تضمنه التقرير السنوي لجامعة الأمير سطام بن عبدالعزيز.

وبعد طرح تقرير اللجنة للنقاش أبدى أعضاء المجلس عدداً من الملحوظات والآراء بشأن ما تضمنه التقرير السنوي لجامعة الأمير سطام بن عبدالعزيز، إذ طالب عضو مجلس الشورى الدكتور عبدالله النجار جامعة الأمير سطام بن عبدالعزيز، وبالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، بالعمل على تطوير آلية تمويل طويلة المدى تدعم منظومة البحث والابتكار، وبما يسهم في رفع العائد الاقتصادي والمعرفي وتحقيق الاستدامة التمويلية للبحث والابتكار.

بينما أشار عضو مجلس الشورى الدكتور متعب المطيري في مداخلته إلى أهمية استثمار جامعة الأمير سطام بن عبدالعزيز للميز النسبية وحجم الفرص المرتبطة بموقعها من خلال التوسع في الشراكات النوعية في محيطها الجغرافي.

وفي سياق المداخلات على التقرير طالب عضو مجلس الشورى الدكتور فيصل البواردي الجامعة بتطوير إستراتيجية استثمار البنية التحتية للجامعة وموقعها الجغرافي، لخلق مصادر دخل مستدامة، والاستفادة منها في دعم العملية التعليمية والبحث والابتكار.

بينما أشارت عضو مجلس الشورى الدكتورة أمل الهزاني إلى أهمية دراسة إيجاد حلول للإمداد البحثي كاستثمار الأراضي التابعة للجامعة ودراسة فرص الأوقاف. من جهته أشار عضو مجلس الشورى الدكتور عبدالرحمن الجبر إلى أهمية توضيح المنهجية المتبعة في تحديد مستهدفات مؤشرات الأداء ومراعاة الاختلافات بين هذه المؤشرات في قياس مستوى التقدم في تحقيق أهداف الجامعة الإستراتيجية. كما أشار عضو مجلس الشورى عبدالله بن عيفان إلى أهمية أن تعمل جامعة الأمير سطام بن عبدالعزيز على تطوير أهدافها الإستراتيجية لتكون أكثر انسجاماً مع هويتها المُؤسسية وربطها بمؤشرات خاصة بهذه الهوية لقياس مدى تحقق هذه الأهداف في بيئتها الأكاديمية والمجتمعية.

وفي نهاية المناقشة طلبت اللجنة منحها مزيداً من الوقت لدراسة ما طرحه الأعضاء من آراء ومقترحات والعودة بوجهة نظرها إلى المجلس في جلسة لاحقة.