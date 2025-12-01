The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the President of Romania, President Nicolae Daniel Dancă, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's National Day.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for the President of Romania, and for the government and people of friendly Romania, ongoing progress and prosperity.

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory message to the President of Romania, President Nicolae Daniel Dancă, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's National Day.

The Crown Prince expressed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness for the President of Romania, and for the government and people of friendly Romania, further progress and prosperity.