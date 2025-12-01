بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس رومانيا، الرئيس نيكوشور دانيال دان بمناسبة ذكرى اليوم الوطني لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك ، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لرئيس رومانيا، ولحكومة وشعب رومانيا الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس رومانيا، الرئيس نيكوشور دانيال دان، بمناسبة ذكرى اليوم الوطني لبلاده.

وعبَّر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لرئيس رومانيا، ولحكومة وشعب رومانيا الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.