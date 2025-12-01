بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس جمهورية أفريقيا الوسطى الرئيس البروفيسور فوستين أركانج تواديرا، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الجمهورية لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة، لرئيس جمهورية أفريقيا الوسطى، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية أفريقيا الوسطى الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس جمهورية أفريقيا الوسطى الرئيس البروفيسور فوستين أركانج تواديرا، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الجمهورية لبلاده.

وعبَّر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لرئيس جمهورية أفريقيا الوسطى، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية أفريقيا الوسطى الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.