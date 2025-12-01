The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Central African Republic, Professor Faustin-Archange Touadéra, on the occasion of his country's Republic Day.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness to the President of the Central African Republic, and for the government and people of the friendly Central African Republic, ongoing progress and prosperity.

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Central African Republic, Professor Faustin-Archange Touadéra, on the occasion of his country's Republic Day.

The Crown Prince conveyed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness to the President of the Central African Republic, and for the government and people of the friendly Central African Republic, further progress and prosperity.