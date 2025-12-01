Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Riyadh will host the third edition of the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC), organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, from January 26 to 27, 2026, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center.



The conference, held under the slogan "Shaping the Future," brings together a select group of decision-makers, business leaders, labor market experts, and representatives of international organizations to participate in shaping the future of work, aiming to provide a platform for dialogue and collaboration, and to develop forward-looking solutions to the major challenges facing labor markets around the world.



The Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Engineer Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi, expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for his sponsorship of the international labor market conference, which has become a key stop on the global work map and a platform for constructive dialogue about the future of labor markets.



He said: "This sponsorship reflects the Kingdom's ongoing commitment to enhancing international cooperation and developing innovative solutions that contribute to strengthening labor market flexibility and empowering the workforce everywhere. We look forward to welcoming partners and stakeholders from various countries around the world to this event, which we are confident will be fruitful, constructive, and impactful."



The third edition of the conference will witness the participation of 45 ministers from various countries in a dedicated ministerial session to discuss solutions and policies related to labor issues at the international level. The program includes six main themes covering the impact of technological transformations and artificial intelligence on the workforce, the new skills required, workers in the informal economy, workforce flexibility, and aligning labor markets with ongoing advancements.



This year, the conference will present a number of innovative formats, including "hackathons" to develop innovative solutions, and "focus" sessions where speakers will present their key challenges and best economic experiences, alongside academic discussions led by researchers on selected topics of global priority.



More than 200 speakers will participate in the conference, along with over 7,000 participants from various countries, within more than 50 events and sessions included in this year's program.

The conference is held in partnership with the International Labour Organization, the World Bank, the United Nations Development Programme, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development; which gives it an international dimension that enhances the importance of discussions and enriches its outcomes and recommendations.



The Global Labor Market Conference, which began in 2023, has evolved into a global intellectual platform that operates year-round to promote research, innovation, and partnerships for the development of global labor markets; serving as a key driver for work and positive change by providing practical solutions that enable governments, companies, and workers to build more flexible and sustainable work systems, through its ongoing initiatives such as the "Global Labor Market Academy" and the strategic partnership with the World Bank and Takamol Holding Company.