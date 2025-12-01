تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، تستضيف الرياض النسخة الثالثة من المؤتمر الدولي لسوق العمل (GLMC)، الذي تنظمه وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، خلال الفترة من 26 إلى 27 يناير 2026، في مركز الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي للمؤتمرات.

ويجمع المؤتمر الذي يقام تحت شعار «نصيغ المستقبل»، نخبةً من صنّاع القرار وقادة الأعمال وخبراء أسواق العمل وممثلي المنظمات الدولية للمشاركة في صياغة مستقبل العمل، مستهدفًا توفير منصة للحوار والتعاون، وتطوير حلول استشرافية لأبرز التحديات التي تواجه أسواق العمل حول العالم.

ورفع وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية المهندس أحمد بن سليمان الراجحي، شكره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين على رعايته للمؤتمر الدولي لسوق العمل الذي أصبح محطة أساسية على خارطة العمل العالمية، ومنصة للحوار البنّاء حول مستقبل أسواق العمل.

وقال: «إن هذه الرعاية تعكس التزام المملكة المستمر بتعزيز التعاون الدولي وتطوير حلول مبتكرة تسهم في تعزيز مرونة أسواق العمل وتمكين القوى العاملة في كل مكان، ونتطلع إلى الترحيب مجددًا بالشركاء وأصحاب المصلحة من مختلف دول العالم في هذا الحدث الذي نثق بأنه سيكون مثمرًا وبنّاءً ومؤثرًا».

وتشهد النسخة الثالثة من المؤتمر مشاركة 45 وزيرًا من مختلف دول العالم في جلسة وزارية مخصصة لمناقشة الحلول والسياسات المتعلقة بقضايا العمل على المستوى الدولي، ويتضمن البرنامج ستة محاور رئيسية تغطي تأثير التحولات التكنولوجية والذكاء الاصطناعي على القوى العاملة، والمهارات الجديدة المطلوبة، والعاملين في الاقتصاد غير الرسمي، ومرونة القوى العاملة، ومواءمة أسواق العمل مع التقدم المستمر.

ويقدّم المؤتمر هذا العام عددًا من الصيغ المبتكرة، من بينها «هاكاثونات» لتطوير حلول مبتكرة، وجلسات «التركيز» التي يعرض فيها المتحدثون أبرز تحدياتهم وأفضل تجاربهم الاقتصادية، إلى جانب مناقشات أكاديمية يقودها باحثون حول موضوعات مختارة ذات أولوية عالمية.

وسيشارك في المؤتمر أكثر من 200 متحدث، إلى جانب ما يزيد على 7000 مشارك من مختلف دول العالم، ضمن أكثر من 50 فعالية وجلسة يتضمنها برنامج نسخة هذا العام.

ويأتي المؤتمر بالشراكة مع منظمة العمل الدولية، والبنك الدولي، وبرنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي، ومنظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية؛ ما يمنحه بعدًا دوليًا يعزز أهمية النقاشات ويثري مخرجاته وتوصياته.

وتطور المؤتمر الدولي لسوق العمل، الذي بدأ عام 2023، ليصبح منصة فكرية عالمية تعمل على مدار العام لتعزيز البحث والابتكار والشراكات من أجل تطوير أسواق العمل العالمية؛ ليكون محفزا رئيسيا للعمل والتغيير الإيجابي من خلال تقديم حلول واقعية تمكّن الحكومات والشركات والعاملين من بناء أنظمة عمل أكثر مرونة واستدامة، من خلال مبادراته المستمرة مثل «أكاديمية سوق العمل العالمي» والشراكة الإستراتيجية مع البنك الدولي وشركة تكامل القابضة.