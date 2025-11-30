In a moment that revealed the extent of the work that took place behind the scenes, Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel halted the applause from the leaders of his ministry and directed his salute to the person he said deserved the real credit: the Prince of Hail Region, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud.

Al-Jalajel did not allow the praise to be recorded for him or his deputies, emphasizing that the progress made in health projects in Hail, particularly the new Hail General Hospital, was the result of direct and meticulous follow-up from the Prince of the region, and his commitment to fulfilling the promises made in November 2024 without delay or postponement.

These commitments date back to the moment when the Prince of Hail presented a card bearing the logo of the Hail International Conference on Lifestyle Medicine to the Assistant Minister of Health Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdali, directing it to Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel, saying: "Hand this to him, and I hope he wears it at the opening of the Hail General Hospital." The message was received, and it brought the project back onto a clear path after years of stagnation.

After 146 days, the prince visited the hospital site accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Health for Supply and Engineering Affairs, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Turiri, who reviewed the completion rates and the operational plan.

Today, Al-Jalajel told the Prince of Hail after the hospital's inauguration in his speech before the officials: "What is being achieved today in Hail is not a coincidence; it is the fruit of your continuous follow-up. The commitment made by the ministry's deputies in November 2024 reflects your precise directives and your direct supervision of the project's details."

The Minister of Health clarified that the praise offered by the Prince of Hail to the ministry's deputies comes in recognition of their professional efforts, but the roots of success lie in the leadership that set the targets and obligated everyone to a clear plan. He said: "The deputies fulfilled their duties, and that is their job, but the follow-up and the establishment of indicators and the execution path were guided by the prince, and this is what allowed us to achieve the advancements we see today."

Al-Jalajel pointed out that the real impact of the work appeared directly in the health of citizens, not in the number of beds or in the indicators of vehicles, but in the quality of healthcare services and their impact on the community.

Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel concluded his speech by emphasizing that the support of the Prince of Hail was a decisive factor in building a new healthcare pathway in the region, praising the integration of roles between the public sector, private sector, and the third sector, and what this integration represented as a driving force that helped improve the level of healthcare and enhance the health of the population.