في لحظة كشفت حجم العمل الذي دار خلف الكواليس، أوقف وزير الصحة فهد الجلاجل تصفيق قيادات وزارته، ووجّه التحية نحو الشخص الذي قال إن الفضل الحقيقي يعود إليه: أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد.

لم يسمح الجلاجل بأن تُسجَّل الإشادة له أو لوكلائه، مؤكداً أن ما وصلت إليه مشاريع الصحة في حائل، وعلى رأسها مستشفى حائل العام الجديد، جاء نتيجة متابعة مباشرة ودقيقة من أمير المنطقة، وحرصه على تنفيذ تعهدات نوفمبر 2024 دون تأخير أو تأجيل.

وتعود تلك التعهدات إلى اللحظة التي قدّم فيها أمير حائل بطاقة تحمل شعار مؤتمر حائل الدولي لطب نمط الحياة إلى مساعد وزير الصحة الدكتور محمد العبدالعالي، موجّهاً إياها لوزير الصحة فهد الجلاجل، وقال: «سلّمها له، وأرجو أن يلبسها في افتتاح مستشفى حائل العام». وصلت الرسالة، وأعادت المشروع إلى مسار عمل واضح بعد أعوام من التوقف.

وبعد 146 يوماً، زار الأمير موقع المستشفى بصحبة وكيل وزارة الصحة للإمداد والشؤون الهندسية الدكتور إبراهيم الطريري، الذي استعرض نسب الإنجاز والخطة التشغيلية.

وقال الجلاجل اليوم لأمير حائل بعد تدشين المستشفى في كلمته أمام المسؤولين: «ما يتحقق اليوم في حائل ليس صدفة، هو ثمرة متابعتكم المستمرة. العهد الذي قطعه وكلاء الوزارة في نوفمبر 2024 هو انعكاس لتوجيهاتكم الدقيقة وإشرافكم المباشر على تفاصيل المشروع».

وأوضح وزير الصحة أن الثناء الذي قدّمه أمير حائل لوكلاء الوزارة يأتي تقديراً لجهودهم المهنية، إلا أن جذور النجاح تعود إلى القيادة التي وضعت المستهدفات وألزمت الجميع بخطة واضحة. وقال: «الوكلاء أدّوا واجباتهم، وهذا عملهم، لكن المتابعة ووضع المؤشرات والمسار التنفيذي كان بتوجيه الأمير، وهذا ما سمح لنا بتحقيق النقلات التي نراها اليوم».

وأشار الجلاجل إلى أن الأثر الحقيقي للعمل ظهر في صحة المواطنين مباشرة، ليس في أعداد الأسرّة، ولا في مؤشرات المركبات، بل في جودة الخدمة الصحية وتأثيرها على المجتمع.

واختتم وزير الصحة فهد الجلاجل كلمته بالتأكيد على أن دعم أمير حائل كان عنصراً حاسماً في بناء مسار صحي جديد في المنطقة، مشيداً بتكامل الأدوار بين القطاع العام والخاص والقطاع الثالث، وما مثّله هذا التكامل من قوة دفع ساعدت على تحسين مستوى الرعاية الصحية وتعزيز صحة السكان.