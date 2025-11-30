التقى وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف، بمقر اتحاد الغرف السعودية اليوم، قطاعَ الأعمال السعودي، بحضور رئيس الاتحاد حسن بن معجب الحويزي ورؤساء اللجان الوطنية ومجالس الأعمال الأجنبية وممثلي الشركات.
وفي مستهل كلمته أكد الخريّف على الدور البارز الذي يقوم به اتحاد الغرف السعودية واللجان الوطنية ومجالس الأعمال في تعزيز دور القطاع الخاص وتطوير القطاعات الاقتصادية وعلاقات المملكة الاستثمارية، مستعرضاً ما حققته الوزارة من منجزات كإطلاق «برنامج تنافسية القطاع الصناعي» و«برنامج الحوافز المعيارية» ومنصة «وفرة» وتدشين مركز التصنيع والإنتاج المتقدم (AMPC)، لتحويل 4000 مصنع من تقليدي إلى تقنيات الثورة الصناعية الرابعة والتصنيع المتقدم، وكذلك «برنامج روابط الصناعة» لربط المصانع الوطنية بالمشاريع الكبرى، و«برنامج تعزيز التمويل الصناعي» الذي أسهم في رفع التمويل للقطاع الصناعي بنسبة 35% سنوياً.
وقال وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية إن الصادرات السعودية غير النفطية سجلت أداءً قياسيّاً، وبلغت قيمتها الإجمالية 515 مليار ريال بنسبة نمو 13%، واستفاد 1,814 مُصدراً من خدمات هيئة تنمية الصادرات، في 66 دولة، كما تم توقيع 108 اتفاقيات تصديرية، وتسجيل 433 مستورداً جديداً والترخيص لـ9 بيوت تصدير، إلى جانب إقرار إنشاء فريق للمحتوى المحلي في جميع الوزارات، وارتفعت نسبة المحتوى المحلي في المشتريات الحكومية إلى 51.5% مقارنةً بـ28%.
اتفاقيات بقيمة 14 مليار ريال
وأوضح أنه تم استقطاب استثمارات صناعية وتوقيع اتفاقيات بقيمة 14 مليار ريال، وإبرام مذكرات تفاهم بقيمة 50 مليار ريال، ومشروع للهيدروجين الأخضر في ينبع باستثمار يتجاوز 50 مليار ريال، كما ارتفع عدد المدن الصناعية من 37 إلى 40 مدينة صناعية، وتطوير 15 مليون متر مربع من الأراضي الصناعية خلال 2025، والبدء في تطوير المدينة الصناعية الرابعة في الرياض بمساحة 16 مليون متر مربع، إلى جانب إطلاق مشاريع مصانع متعددة الأدوار في الدمام بأسعار تنافسية، لدعم رواد الأعمال الصناعيين واستقطاب القطاع الخاص لتطوير مجمعات صناعية جديدة مثل «البداد» و«الازدهار».
وبين أن الصندوق الصناعي قدم قروضاً بقيمة تتجاوز 93 مليار ريال، وبلغت قيمة استثمارات المشاريع المموّلة 283 مليار ريال، فيما قدم بنك التصدير والاستيراد تسهيلات ائتمانية منذ بداية 2025 حتى سبتمبر 34 مليار ريال.
واستعرض الخريف منجزات قطاع التعدين، إذ ارتفع الإنفاق على الاستكشاف ٥ أضعاف خلال الفترة من 2020 إلى 2024، ليصل إلى 1.05 مليار ريال، كما قفزت المملكة من المرتبة 104 إلى 23 عالميّاً في مؤشر جاذبية الاستثمار التعديني، كما بلغت نسبة المستثمرين في قطاع التعدين من الشركات والتحالفات الأجنبية نحو 66%.
من جهته، قال رئيس اتحاد الغرف السعودية حسن بن معجب الحويزي إن القيادة الرشيدة جعلت من الصناعة محوراً للتنمية ومساراً للنمو وركيزة لرؤية المملكة 2030، مفيداً بأن اللقاء يترجم الشراكة الوثيقة والتكامل بين وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية والقطاع الخاص لدعم القطاع الصناعي، منوهاً بما حققته الوزارة من تطور انعكس في نمو الاستثمارات الصناعية وسلاسل الإمداد وزيادة عدد المصانع.
وأكد الحويزي أن الصناعة السعودية أصبحت رقماً صعباً، وتحتل مكانة متقدمة في المؤشرات العالمية، وأن مبادرات وإستراتيجيات الوزارة أسهمت في تعزيز القدرة التنافسية لصناعة مستقبلية واعدة.
يُذكر أن هذا اللقاء يأتي ضمن سلسلة اللقاءات الدورية التي ينظمها اتحاد الغرف السعودية مع المسؤولين الحكوميين، بهدف التشاور حول القرارات والأنظمة ومناقشة المستجدات الاقتصادية، واستعراض أبرز الفرص، إلى جانب الاستماع إلى مرئيات ومقترحات المستثمرين، بما يسهم في تحسين بيئة الأعمال وجذب الاستثمارات المحلية والدولية.
The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, met today at the headquarters of the Saudi Chambers of Commerce with the Saudi business sector, in the presence of the Union President Hassan bin Mujaib Al-Huwaizi, heads of national committees, foreign business councils, and company representatives.
At the beginning of his speech, Al-Khorayef emphasized the prominent role played by the Saudi Chambers of Commerce, national committees, and business councils in enhancing the role of the private sector and developing economic sectors and the Kingdom's investment relations. He reviewed the achievements of the ministry, such as the launch of the "Industrial Sector Competitiveness Program," the "Standard Incentives Program," the "Wafrah" platform, and the inauguration of the Advanced Manufacturing and Production Center (AMPC), aimed at transforming 4,000 factories from traditional methods to the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and advanced manufacturing. He also mentioned the "Industry Links Program" to connect national factories with major projects, and the "Industrial Financing Enhancement Program," which contributed to increasing financing for the industrial sector by 35% annually.
The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources stated that non-oil Saudi exports recorded a record performance, with a total value of 515 billion riyals, reflecting a growth rate of 13%. A total of 1,814 exporters benefited from the services of the Export Development Authority in 66 countries, and 108 export agreements were signed, along with the registration of 433 new importers and the licensing of 9 export houses. Additionally, the establishment of a team for local content in all ministries was approved, and the percentage of local content in government procurement rose to 51.5% compared to 28%.
Agreements Worth 14 Billion Riyals
He explained that industrial investments worth 14 billion riyals were attracted, and memorandums of understanding worth 50 billion riyals were signed, including a green hydrogen project in Yanbu with an investment exceeding 50 billion riyals. The number of industrial cities increased from 37 to 40, with the development of 15 million square meters of industrial land by 2025, and the commencement of the development of the fourth industrial city in Riyadh, covering an area of 16 million square meters. Additionally, multi-story factory projects were launched in Dammam at competitive prices to support industrial entrepreneurs and attract the private sector to develop new industrial complexes such as "Al-Baddad" and "Al-Izdihar."
He noted that the Industrial Fund provided loans exceeding 93 billion riyals, and the value of investments in funded projects reached 283 billion riyals, while the Export-Import Bank provided credit facilities amounting to 34 billion riyals from the beginning of 2025 until September.
Al-Khorayef reviewed the achievements of the mining sector, stating that spending on exploration increased fivefold from 2020 to 2024, reaching 1.05 billion riyals. The Kingdom jumped from 104th to 23rd globally in the Mining Investment Attractiveness Index, with the percentage of investors in the mining sector from foreign companies and alliances reaching about 66%.
For his part, the President of the Saudi Chambers of Commerce, Hassan bin Mujaib Al-Huwaizi, stated that the wise leadership has made industry a focal point for development, a path for growth, and a pillar of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. He noted that the meeting reflects the close partnership and integration between the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the private sector to support the industrial sector, highlighting the ministry's achievements that have been reflected in the growth of industrial investments, supply chains, and the increase in the number of factories.
Al-Huwaizi affirmed that the Saudi industry has become a significant player and occupies a prominent position in global indicators, and that the ministry's initiatives and strategies have contributed to enhancing the competitiveness of a promising future industry.
It is worth mentioning that this meeting is part of a series of periodic meetings organized by the Saudi Chambers of Commerce with government officials, aimed at consulting on decisions and regulations, discussing economic developments, reviewing key opportunities, and listening to the views and proposals of investors, contributing to improving the business environment and attracting local and international investments.