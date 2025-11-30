التقى وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف، بمقر اتحاد الغرف السعودية اليوم، قطاعَ الأعمال السعودي، بحضور رئيس الاتحاد حسن بن معجب الحويزي ورؤساء اللجان الوطنية ومجالس الأعمال الأجنبية وممثلي الشركات.

وفي مستهل كلمته أكد الخريّف على الدور البارز الذي يقوم به اتحاد الغرف السعودية واللجان الوطنية ومجالس الأعمال في تعزيز دور القطاع الخاص وتطوير القطاعات الاقتصادية وعلاقات المملكة الاستثمارية، مستعرضاً ما حققته الوزارة من منجزات كإطلاق «برنامج تنافسية القطاع الصناعي» و«برنامج الحوافز المعيارية» ومنصة «وفرة» وتدشين مركز التصنيع والإنتاج المتقدم (AMPC)، لتحويل 4000 مصنع من تقليدي إلى تقنيات الثورة الصناعية الرابعة والتصنيع المتقدم، وكذلك «برنامج روابط الصناعة» لربط المصانع الوطنية بالمشاريع الكبرى، و«برنامج تعزيز التمويل الصناعي» الذي أسهم في رفع التمويل للقطاع الصناعي بنسبة 35% سنوياً.

وقال وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية إن الصادرات السعودية غير النفطية سجلت أداءً قياسيّاً، وبلغت قيمتها الإجمالية 515 مليار ريال بنسبة نمو 13%، واستفاد 1,814 مُصدراً من خدمات هيئة تنمية الصادرات، في 66 دولة، كما تم توقيع 108 اتفاقيات تصديرية، وتسجيل 433 مستورداً جديداً والترخيص لـ9 بيوت تصدير، إلى جانب إقرار إنشاء فريق للمحتوى المحلي في جميع الوزارات، وارتفعت نسبة المحتوى المحلي في المشتريات الحكومية إلى 51.5% مقارنةً بـ28%.

اتفاقيات بقيمة 14 مليار ريال

وأوضح أنه تم استقطاب استثمارات صناعية وتوقيع اتفاقيات بقيمة 14 مليار ريال، وإبرام مذكرات تفاهم بقيمة 50 مليار ريال، ومشروع للهيدروجين الأخضر في ينبع باستثمار يتجاوز 50 مليار ريال، كما ارتفع عدد المدن الصناعية من 37 إلى 40 مدينة صناعية، وتطوير 15 مليون متر مربع من الأراضي الصناعية خلال 2025، والبدء في تطوير المدينة الصناعية الرابعة في الرياض بمساحة 16 مليون متر مربع، إلى جانب إطلاق مشاريع مصانع متعددة الأدوار في الدمام بأسعار تنافسية، لدعم رواد الأعمال الصناعيين واستقطاب القطاع الخاص لتطوير مجمعات صناعية جديدة مثل «البداد» و«الازدهار».

وبين أن الصندوق الصناعي قدم قروضاً بقيمة تتجاوز 93 مليار ريال، وبلغت قيمة استثمارات المشاريع المموّلة 283 مليار ريال، فيما قدم بنك التصدير والاستيراد تسهيلات ائتمانية منذ بداية 2025 حتى سبتمبر 34 مليار ريال.

واستعرض الخريف منجزات قطاع التعدين، إذ ارتفع الإنفاق على الاستكشاف ٥ أضعاف خلال الفترة من 2020 إلى 2024، ليصل إلى 1.05 مليار ريال، كما قفزت المملكة من المرتبة 104 إلى 23 عالميّاً في مؤشر جاذبية الاستثمار التعديني، كما بلغت نسبة المستثمرين في قطاع التعدين من الشركات والتحالفات الأجنبية نحو 66%.

من جهته، قال رئيس اتحاد الغرف السعودية حسن بن معجب الحويزي إن القيادة الرشيدة جعلت من الصناعة محوراً للتنمية ومساراً للنمو وركيزة لرؤية المملكة 2030، مفيداً بأن اللقاء يترجم الشراكة الوثيقة والتكامل بين وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية والقطاع الخاص لدعم القطاع الصناعي، منوهاً بما حققته الوزارة من تطور انعكس في نمو الاستثمارات الصناعية وسلاسل الإمداد وزيادة عدد المصانع.

وأكد الحويزي أن الصناعة السعودية أصبحت رقماً صعباً، وتحتل مكانة متقدمة في المؤشرات العالمية، وأن مبادرات وإستراتيجيات الوزارة أسهمت في تعزيز القدرة التنافسية لصناعة مستقبلية واعدة.

يُذكر أن هذا اللقاء يأتي ضمن سلسلة اللقاءات الدورية التي ينظمها اتحاد الغرف السعودية مع المسؤولين الحكوميين، بهدف التشاور حول القرارات والأنظمة ومناقشة المستجدات الاقتصادية، واستعراض أبرز الفرص، إلى جانب الاستماع إلى مرئيات ومقترحات المستثمرين، بما يسهم في تحسين بيئة الأعمال وجذب الاستثمارات المحلية والدولية.