أكد وزير الصحة فهد الجلاجل أن منطقة حائل تشهد مرحلة تنموية صحية هي الأكبر منذ سنوات، بعد إطلاق حزمة من المشاريع الصحية الجديدة تجاوزت قيمتها 1.6 مليار ريال، بحضور أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد. وشملت المشاريع تدشين مستشفى حائل العام بسعة 300 سرير، إلى جانب مشاريع توسعية لهيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي وتوقيع عدد من الاتفاقيات الصحية.

وقال الجلاجل إن ما تحقق في حائل يأتي ضمن جهود مستمرة للارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات وضمان توفير رعاية صحية شاملة ومتكاملة لأهالي المنطقة، مشيراً إلى أن المشاريع الجديدة تمثل امتداداً للتوجيهات السامية الرامية إلى تعزيز جودة الحياة وتحسين كفاءة البنية الصحية في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

وتضمّن برنامج الزيارة جولات ميدانية على عدد من المرافق الصحية في مدينة حائل؛ بهدف الوقوف على الخدمات المقدمة، والتأكد من جودة العمل داخل المنشآت الصحية الحكومية والخاصة. وأوضح الجلاجل أن الجولة جاءت لمتابعة جاهزية المرافق والتأكد من دفع عجلة التطوير وفق الخطط الموضوعة.

وأضاف وزير الصحة أن المنظومة الصحية في حائل تشهد خلال المرحلة الحالية تكاملاً بين القطاع العام والقطاع الخاص والقطاع غير الربحي، بما يعزز كفاءة العمل الصحي ويحقق أثراً مباشراً في خدمة المواطنين، مؤكداً أن المشاريع المعلنة تمثل خطوة مهمة في مسار التطوير الصحي الشامل في المنطقة.

واختتم الجلاجل حديثه بتوجيه الشكر لأمير منطقة حائل على دعمه ومتابعته المستمرة لجميع المشاريع الصحية، مؤكداً أن هذا الدعم كان أحد عوامل نجاح النقلة الصحية التي تشهدها المنطقة اليوم.