Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel confirmed that the Hail region is witnessing the largest health development phase in years, following the launch of a package of new health projects worth over 1.6 billion riyals, in the presence of the Emir of Hail Region, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad. The projects included the inauguration of Hail General Hospital with a capacity of 300 beds, in addition to expansion projects for the Saudi Red Crescent Authority and the signing of several health agreements.

Al-Jalajel stated that what has been achieved in Hail is part of ongoing efforts to elevate the level of services and ensure the provision of comprehensive and integrated healthcare for the region's residents, pointing out that the new projects represent an extension of the royal directives aimed at enhancing the quality of life and improving the efficiency of the health infrastructure in various regions of the Kingdom.

The visit program included field tours of several health facilities in Hail city, aimed at assessing the services provided and ensuring the quality of work within government and private health establishments. Al-Jalajel explained that the tour was conducted to monitor the readiness of the facilities and ensure the advancement of development according to the established plans.

The Health Minister added that the health system in Hail is currently witnessing integration between the public sector, the private sector, and the non-profit sector, which enhances the efficiency of health work and has a direct impact on serving citizens, emphasizing that the announced projects represent an important step in the path of comprehensive health development in the region.

Al-Jalajel concluded his remarks by thanking the Emir of Hail Region for his support and continuous follow-up of all health projects, affirming that this support was one of the factors for the success of the health transformation that the region is witnessing today.