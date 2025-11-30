أصدر وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ توجيهاً لخطباء الجوامع بمختلف مناطق المملكة بتخصيص خطبة الجمعة القادمة الموافق 14 / 6 / 1447 للحديث عن النزاهة والأمانة ومحاربة الفساد، وأهمية الحفاظ على المال العام وعدم الاعتداء عليه، وضرورة الإبلاغ عن جرائم الفساد ومرتكبيها.

وتضمن التوجيه لخطباء الجوامع بأن تتضمن خطبهم عدداً من المحاور في مقدمتها بيان منزلة الأمانة في الإسلام وأنها من أوصاف المؤمنين وميزان صلاح المجتمع، استدلالاً بقوله تعالى: «وَالَّذِينَ هُمْ لِأَمَانَاتِهِمْ وَعَهْدِهِمْ رَاعُون»، وقوله تعالى: «إِنَّ اللَّهَ يَأْمُرُكُمْ أَنْ تُؤَدُّوا الْأَمَانَاتِ إِلَى أَهْلِهَا»، وكذلك التنبيه إلى خطورة الفساد الإداري والمالي وآثاره على استقرار المجتمعات والأفراد ونمائها استناداً لقوله تبارك وتعالى (ولا تفسدوا في الأرض بعد إصلاحها).

كما تضمن التوجيه التأكيد على حرمة الاعتداء على المال العام، واستغلال الوظيفة للمصالح الشخصية، والتحذير من جريمة الرشوة، استناداً لقول النبي ﷺ: (لعن رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم الراشي والمرتشي)، ولقوله ﷺ في حديث خولة بنت قيس الأنصارية قالت: سمعت رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم يقول (إن رجالاً يتخوضون في مال الله بغير حق فلهم النار يوم القيامة).

كما أكد التوجيه على ضرورة أن يبرز الخطباء خلال الخطبة أثر النزاهة في حفظ مقدرات الوطن وأنها سبب في البركة واستدامة نعمة الرخاء المعيشي، وكذلك تذكير المصلين وحثهم على الإبلاغ عن أي مظهر من مظاهر الفساد، وبيان أن ذلك واجب شرعي ووطني يسهم في حماية المجتمع وصون الحقوق وردع المعتدين على المال العام ودفع الضرر عن البلاد والعباد.

تجدر الإشارة إلى أن الوزارة تعكف على متابعة تنفيذ هذا التوجيه في جميع الجوامع، بما يضمن إيصال الرسالة الشرعية والوطنية التي تساهم في رفع الوعي، وترسيخ قيم الأمانة والنزاهة ومكافحة الفساد.