أصدر وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ توجيهاً لخطباء الجوامع بمختلف مناطق المملكة بتخصيص خطبة الجمعة القادمة الموافق 14 / 6 / 1447 للحديث عن النزاهة والأمانة ومحاربة الفساد، وأهمية الحفاظ على المال العام وعدم الاعتداء عليه، وضرورة الإبلاغ عن جرائم الفساد ومرتكبيها.
وتضمن التوجيه لخطباء الجوامع بأن تتضمن خطبهم عدداً من المحاور في مقدمتها بيان منزلة الأمانة في الإسلام وأنها من أوصاف المؤمنين وميزان صلاح المجتمع، استدلالاً بقوله تعالى: «وَالَّذِينَ هُمْ لِأَمَانَاتِهِمْ وَعَهْدِهِمْ رَاعُون»، وقوله تعالى: «إِنَّ اللَّهَ يَأْمُرُكُمْ أَنْ تُؤَدُّوا الْأَمَانَاتِ إِلَى أَهْلِهَا»، وكذلك التنبيه إلى خطورة الفساد الإداري والمالي وآثاره على استقرار المجتمعات والأفراد ونمائها استناداً لقوله تبارك وتعالى (ولا تفسدوا في الأرض بعد إصلاحها).
كما تضمن التوجيه التأكيد على حرمة الاعتداء على المال العام، واستغلال الوظيفة للمصالح الشخصية، والتحذير من جريمة الرشوة، استناداً لقول النبي ﷺ: (لعن رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم الراشي والمرتشي)، ولقوله ﷺ في حديث خولة بنت قيس الأنصارية قالت: سمعت رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم يقول (إن رجالاً يتخوضون في مال الله بغير حق فلهم النار يوم القيامة).
كما أكد التوجيه على ضرورة أن يبرز الخطباء خلال الخطبة أثر النزاهة في حفظ مقدرات الوطن وأنها سبب في البركة واستدامة نعمة الرخاء المعيشي، وكذلك تذكير المصلين وحثهم على الإبلاغ عن أي مظهر من مظاهر الفساد، وبيان أن ذلك واجب شرعي ووطني يسهم في حماية المجتمع وصون الحقوق وردع المعتدين على المال العام ودفع الضرر عن البلاد والعباد.
تجدر الإشارة إلى أن الوزارة تعكف على متابعة تنفيذ هذا التوجيه في جميع الجوامع، بما يضمن إيصال الرسالة الشرعية والوطنية التي تساهم في رفع الوعي، وترسيخ قيم الأمانة والنزاهة ومكافحة الفساد.
The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, has issued a directive to the preachers of mosques across various regions of the Kingdom to dedicate the upcoming Friday sermon, on the 14th of 6th, 1447, to discussing integrity, trustworthiness, and the fight against corruption, as well as the importance of preserving public funds and not infringing upon them, and the necessity of reporting corruption crimes and their perpetrators.
The directive included that the sermons should cover several key points, foremost among them being the significance of trustworthiness in Islam, which is one of the characteristics of the believers and a measure of the community's righteousness, citing the Almighty's words: "And those who are to their trusts and their covenant are [devoted]." and His words: "Indeed, Allah commands you to render trusts to whom they are due." It also emphasized the dangers of administrative and financial corruption and its effects on the stability and growth of communities and individuals, based on His saying, Blessed and Exalted: "And do not cause corruption upon the earth after its reformation."
The directive also stressed the sanctity of infringing upon public funds, exploiting one’s position for personal gain, and warned against the crime of bribery, based on the Prophet's ﷺ saying: "The Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) cursed the one who gives a bribe and the one who takes it," and his ﷺ words in the hadith of Khawla bint Qais Al-Ansariyah, who said: "I heard the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) say: 'Indeed, there are men who unlawfully consume the wealth of Allah; for them is the Fire on the Day of Resurrection.'
The directive also emphasized the necessity for preachers to highlight during the sermon the impact of integrity in safeguarding the nation's resources and that it is a cause for blessings and the sustainability of the comfort of living. Additionally, it urged the worshippers to report any signs of corruption, clarifying that this is a religious and national duty that contributes to protecting the community, preserving rights, deterring those who infringe upon public funds, and preventing harm to the country and its people.
It is worth noting that the ministry is working on monitoring the implementation of this directive in all mosques, ensuring the delivery of the religious and national message that contributes to raising awareness and instilling the values of trustworthiness, integrity, and combating corruption.