The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, has issued a directive to the preachers of mosques across various regions of the Kingdom to dedicate the upcoming Friday sermon, on the 14th of 6th, 1447, to discussing integrity, trustworthiness, and the fight against corruption, as well as the importance of preserving public funds and not infringing upon them, and the necessity of reporting corruption crimes and their perpetrators.

The directive included that the sermons should cover several key points, foremost among them being the significance of trustworthiness in Islam, which is one of the characteristics of the believers and a measure of the community's righteousness, citing the Almighty's words: "And those who are to their trusts and their covenant are [devoted]." and His words: "Indeed, Allah commands you to render trusts to whom they are due." It also emphasized the dangers of administrative and financial corruption and its effects on the stability and growth of communities and individuals, based on His saying, Blessed and Exalted: "And do not cause corruption upon the earth after its reformation."

The directive also stressed the sanctity of infringing upon public funds, exploiting one’s position for personal gain, and warned against the crime of bribery, based on the Prophet's ﷺ saying: "The Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) cursed the one who gives a bribe and the one who takes it," and his ﷺ words in the hadith of Khawla bint Qais Al-Ansariyah, who said: "I heard the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) say: 'Indeed, there are men who unlawfully consume the wealth of Allah; for them is the Fire on the Day of Resurrection.'

The directive also emphasized the necessity for preachers to highlight during the sermon the impact of integrity in safeguarding the nation's resources and that it is a cause for blessings and the sustainability of the comfort of living. Additionally, it urged the worshippers to report any signs of corruption, clarifying that this is a religious and national duty that contributes to protecting the community, preserving rights, deterring those who infringe upon public funds, and preventing harm to the country and its people.

It is worth noting that the ministry is working on monitoring the implementation of this directive in all mosques, ensuring the delivery of the religious and national message that contributes to raising awareness and instilling the values of trustworthiness, integrity, and combating corruption.