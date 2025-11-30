تحت رعاية أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، تُنظم مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية (كاكست)، وشركة المراعي، مساء يوم الإثنين 10 جمادى الآخرة 1447 الموافق 1 ديسمبر 2025، حفل تكريم الفائزين بجائزة المراعي للإبداع العلمي لعام 2024، وذلك في قاعة سراج للمؤتمرات بالرياض.

ورفع رئيس مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية (كاكست) رئيس مجلس أمناء الجائزة الدكتور منير بن محمود الدسوقي، ورئيس مجلس إدارة شركة المراعي الأمير نايف بن سلطان بن محمد بن سعود الكبير بهذه المناسبة خالص الشكر والتقدير لمقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس اللجنة العليا للبحث والتطوير والابتكار الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، على ما يقدمانه من دعم وتمكين لقطاع البحث والتطوير والابتكار لتعزيز مكانة المملكة وتنافسيتها عالميًا بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030، والتطلعات الوطنية للبحث والتطوير والابتكار.

وأعربا عن شكرهما وتقديرهما لأمير منطقة الرياض على رعايته حفل تكريم الفائزين بجائزة المراعي للإبداع العلمي، مؤكدين أن هذه الرعاية تُجسد اهتمامه بدعم وتشجيع العلماء والمبدعين في مختلف مجالات العلوم والتقنية؛ بما يُحقق أهداف التنمية المستدامة في المملكة.

وتُعدّ جائزة المراعي للإبداع العلمي، التي أُطلقت منذ أكثر من 20 عاماً، ثمرة شراكة إستراتيجية بين «كاكست» وشركة المراعي؛ وهي أول جائزة علمية سنوية تحظى بموافقة المقام السامي، واعتماد المركز الوطني للتقويم والاعتماد الأكاديمي بالمملكة، لتكريم إنجازات الباحثين والمبتكرين المُتميزين.

وشهدت الجائزة خلال عام 2024 تطويرًا في إستراتيجيتها؛ لتعزيز الابتكار في مجال الأمن الغذائي بالأراضي الجافة على المستويين الوطني والعالمي؛ بما يُحقق التطلعات والأولويات الوطنية للبحث والتطوير والابتكار، والإسهام في القضاء على تحديات نقص المياه والأمن الغذائي في العالم، حيث تم تغيير مسمى الجائزة الوطنية لتُصبح «جائزة المراعي للابتكار العلمي»، لدعم المواهب الوطنية من العلماء، واستحداث فرع عالمي لها بمُسمى «جائزة المراعي»، لتكريم الأعمال الرائدة على المستوى الدولي لتعزيز الأمن الغذائي في الأراضي الجافة.