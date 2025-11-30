Under the patronage of the Prince of the Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and Almarai Company will hold a ceremony to honor the winners of the Almarai Award for Scientific Creativity for the year 2024 on Monday, 10 Jumada Al-Akhira 1447, corresponding to December 1, 2025, at the Siraj Conference Hall in Riyadh.

The President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the award, Dr. Munir bin Mahmoud Al-Dosouqi, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Almarai Company, Prince Nayef bin Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Kabir, expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Research, Development, and Innovation, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for their support and empowerment of the research, development, and innovation sector to enhance the Kingdom's position and competitiveness globally in line with the objectives of Vision 2030 and the national aspirations for research, development, and innovation.

They also expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the Riyadh Region for his patronage of the ceremony honoring the winners of the Almarai Award for Scientific Creativity, affirming that this patronage embodies his interest in supporting and encouraging scientists and innovators in various fields of science and technology, achieving the goals of sustainable development in the Kingdom.

The Almarai Award for Scientific Creativity, which was launched over 20 years ago, is the fruit of a strategic partnership between KACST and Almarai Company; it is the first annual scientific award to receive the approval of the Royal Highness and the accreditation of the National Center for Academic Accreditation and Assessment in the Kingdom, to honor the achievements of distinguished researchers and innovators.

In 2024, the award witnessed a development in its strategy to enhance innovation in the field of food security in arid lands at both the national and global levels, aligning with national research, development, and innovation aspirations and priorities, and contributing to addressing the challenges of water scarcity and food security worldwide. The name of the national award was changed to become the "Almarai Award for Scientific Innovation," to support national talents among scientists, and a global branch was established under the name "Almarai Award" to honor pioneering works at the international level that enhance food security in arid lands.