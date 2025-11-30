ضبطت شرطة منطقة تبوك، بالتنسيق مع الإدارة العامة للأمن المجتمعي ومكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص، 5 وافدين لممارستهم الدعارة.
وذكرت الشرطة أن المقبوض عليهم هم رجلان و3 نساء، مضيفة أنه تم ضبطهم داخل منزل شعبي كانوا يتخذونه مقراً لممارسة الدعارة.
وأشارت إلى أنه جرى إيقافهم واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم، وإحالتهم إلى النيابة العامة.
The Tabuk region police, in coordination with the General Administration for Community Security and Combatting Human Trafficking, arrested 5 expatriates for engaging in prostitution.
The police stated that those arrested included two men and three women, adding that they were caught inside a popular house that they were using as a base for prostitution.
It was noted that they were detained and legal procedures were taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.