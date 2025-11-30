ضبطت شرطة منطقة تبوك، بالتنسيق مع الإدارة العامة للأمن المجتمعي ومكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص، 5 وافدين لممارستهم الدعارة.

وذكرت الشرطة أن المقبوض عليهم هم رجلان و3 نساء، مضيفة أنه تم ضبطهم داخل منزل شعبي كانوا يتخذونه مقراً لممارسة الدعارة.

وأشارت إلى أنه جرى إيقافهم واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم، وإحالتهم إلى النيابة العامة.