التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي في مقر الإمارة، أمين منطقة جازان المهندس يحيى الغزواني.

واطلع أمير المنطقة خلال اللقاء على تقرير عن أعمال البلديات في محافظات المنطقة، التي شملت الإنجازات والجهود في تصريف مياه الأمطار، والحد من أخطار السيول، ورفع جاهزية الخدمات البلدية. وشاهد عرضاً مرئياً تضمن مشاريع تطوير الحدائق والواجهات البحرية، والملاعب والمرافق العامة، إلى جانب المبادرات الهادفة إلى تحسين المشهد الحضري ورفع جودة الحياة.

وأكد أهمية مواصلة تطوير الخدمات البلدية، وتنفيذ المشاريع وفق أعلى المعايير، بما يواكب تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة ويلبي احتياجات المواطنين.

كما التقى أمير جازان المستشار الشرعي بفرع الرئاسة العامة للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء بالمنطقة محمد بن شامي شيبة، يرافقه مدير عام الرئاسة العامة للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء بالمنطقة عبدالله حمدي.

واستُعرض خلال الاستقبال أعمال وجهود فرع الإفتاء في المنطقة، وما يقدّمه من برامج نوعية تُعزّز منهج الوسطية والاعتدال، وتسهم في ترسيخ القيم الإسلامية في المجتمع.

كما دشن أمير المنطقة البرنامج الشرعي الأمني «معاً.. شرع وأمن»، الذي ينفّذه الفرع في جميع الجهات الأمنية بالمنطقة.