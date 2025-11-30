The Emir of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met with the presence of his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, at the Emirate headquarters, with the Secretary of Jazan Region, Engineer Yahya Al-Ghazwani.

During the meeting, the Emir reviewed a report on the municipalities' work in the region's governorates, which included achievements and efforts in draining rainwater, mitigating flood risks, and enhancing the readiness of municipal services. He also watched a visual presentation that included projects for developing parks, waterfronts, playgrounds, and public facilities, in addition to initiatives aimed at improving the urban landscape and enhancing the quality of life.

He emphasized the importance of continuing to develop municipal services and implementing projects according to the highest standards, in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership and to meet the needs of citizens.

The Emir of Jazan also met with the legal advisor at the branch of the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Ifta in the region, Mohammed bin Shami Shaiba, accompanied by the Director General of the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Ifta in the region, Abdullah Hamdi.

During the reception, the efforts and works of the Ifta branch in the region were reviewed, along with the quality programs it offers that promote the principles of moderation and balance, and contribute to instilling Islamic values in society.

The Emir also launched the security legal program "Together... Sharia and Security," which is implemented by the branch in all security agencies in the region.