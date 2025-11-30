The 8 member countries of the "OPEC Plus" group, which includes Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, which had previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023, held a meeting via video conference on November 30, 2025, to review the developments in the oil market and its future prospects.

The 8 participating countries reaffirmed their decision on November 2, 2025, to suspend production increases during the months of January, February, and March 2026, due to seasonal factors, as outlined in the table below.

The 8 participating countries also reiterated that the reduction quantities of 1.65 million barrels per day may be gradually restored partially or fully, depending on market variables, and the participating countries will continue to closely monitor and assess market conditions. As part of their ongoing efforts to support market stability, the 8 countries emphasized the importance of adopting a cautious approach and maintaining full flexibility to continue suspending or reversing additional voluntary production adjustments, including the previous voluntary production adjustments of 2.2 million barrels per day announced in November 2023.

The 8 countries renewed their commitment to the Declaration of Cooperation, including the additional voluntary adjustments that will be monitored for compliance by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, and the countries confirmed their intention to fully compensate for all excess production since January 2024.

The 8 countries will hold monthly meetings to follow up on market developments, compliance levels, and the implementation of compensation plans, with the next meeting scheduled for January 4, 2026.