أظهر وزير الصحة فهد الجلاجل في مراجعة ميدانية للأرقام الصحية المتعلقة بمنطقة حائل حجم التحول الذي شهدته المنطقة خلال السنوات الأخيرة، مؤكداً أن المؤشرات الحالية «لم تكن تُرى في 2016 بأي حال». التحسن شمل منظومة الرعاية الوقائية والعلاجية، وارتبط بتطبيق سياسات صحية تقوم على الاستثمار في الإنسان كركيزة لرؤية 2030.

وتشير البيانات التي استعرضها الوزير إلى انخفاض حاد في وفيات حوادث الطرق، وتراجع كبير في الوفيات الناتجة عن الأمراض المزمنة التي هبط مؤشرها من مستوى يقارب 500 حالة إلى نحو 300 حالة فقط، وهو تحول يعكس فعالية برامج الصحة العامة وتحسن نمط الحياة في المجتمع.

وتكشف أرقام رضا المستفيدين عن الخدمات الصحية نقلة نوعية؛ إذ ارتفع مستوى الرضا في حائل من 60% في عام 2016 إلى 86% اليوم، وفق أحدث بيانات الوزارة. ويصف الجلاجل هذا التغير بأنه «ثمرة استثمار في صحة الإنسان قبل أي توسع إنشائي».

وأكد وزير الصحة أن زيادة عدد الأسرة أو رفع حجم زيارات الإسعاف «ليست الهدف الحقيقي»، مضيفاً أن جوهر العمل الصحي يكمن في أن يعيش الإنسان في حائل بصحة مستقرة داخل أسرته ومجتمعه وفي جميع أنماط الحياة.

وسجّلت حائل في مؤشر يُعد من الأكثر دلالة على جودة الحياة متوسط عمر متوقع يصل إلى 83.5 سنة، متجاوزة المعدل الوطني، ومتجهة لتكون أعلى منطقة سعودية في متوسط عمر الإنسان.

وجاء حديث الوزير خلال حفل تدشين مجموعة من المشاريع الصحية التطويرية اليوم (الأحد)، التي تعمل على دعم منظومة الرعاية الطبية في المنطقة، وتعزيز الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين، بما ينسجم مع جهود الوزارة وإمارة المنطقة في الارتقاء بالبنية التحتية الصحية، وتحسين جودة الحياة.

هذا التحول الصحي يأتي متناغماً مع مضامين رؤية 2030، التي وضعها ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وبدعم مباشر من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، الذي أكد أن صحة الإنسان أولى الأولويات.