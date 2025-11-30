نيابة عن وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، شارك وكيل الوزارة للشؤون الدولية المتعددة المشرف العام على وكالة الوزارة للشؤون الدبلوماسية العامة الدكتور عبدالرحمن الرسي، اليوم (الأحد)، في اجتماع الدورة الـ166 للمجلس الوزاري التحضيري للدورة الـ46 للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، وذلك في المنامة عاصمة مملكة البحرين.

وجرى خلال الاجتماع استعراض مسيرة العمل الخليجي المشترك، وسبل تعزيزه وتطويره، ومناقشة آخر تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية والدولية، كما ناقش الاجتماع مجموعة من التقارير المتعلقة بمتابعة تنفيذ قرارات المجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون الخليجي الصادرة عن القمة الـ45، والتحضير للقمة الخليجية في دورتها الـ46 المزمع عقدها في العاصمة البحرينية المنامة.

حضر الاجتماع، سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى مملكة البحرين نايف السديري، ومدير عام مكتب وكيل الوزارة للشؤون الدولية المتعددة محمد الشهري، ومدير إدارة مجلس التعاون فيصل بن سعيد.