On behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Undersecretary for International Multilateral Affairs and General Supervisor of the Ministry's Public Diplomatic Affairs Agency, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, participated today (Sunday) in the 166th session of the preparatory ministerial council for the 46th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, held in Manama, the capital of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting, the progress of joint Gulf work was reviewed, along with ways to enhance and develop it, and the latest developments in regional and international situations were discussed. The meeting also addressed a number of reports related to the follow-up on the implementation of the decisions of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council issued at the 45th summit, and preparations for the Gulf summit in its 46th session, which is scheduled to be held in the Bahraini capital, Manama.

Attending the meeting were the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Nayef Al-Sudairi, the Director General of the Office of the Undersecretary for International Multilateral Affairs, Mohammed Al-Shahri, and the Director of the Gulf Cooperation Council Department, Faisal bin Saeed.