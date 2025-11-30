تحت رعاية وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، افتتح نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر وزارة الخارجية بالرياض، اليوم (الأحد)، فعالية «عالم خالٍ من الأسلحة الكيميائية» والمعرض المصاحب لها، التي نظمتها الهيئة الوطنية لتنفيذ اتفاقية حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية والبيولوجية بوزارة الخارجية، بحضور عدد من المسؤولين في مختلف الجهات الحكومية، والسفراء المعتمدين من الدول الشقيقة والصديقة لدى المملكة.

وألقى المهندس الخريجي كلمة رحب في بدايتها بالمشاركين في الفعالية التي تهدف إلى تعزيز الوعي بخطورة الأسلحة الكيميائية وأهمية التزام المجتمع الدولي بحظرها.

وقال نائب وزير الخارجية: «إن الحديث عن تاريخ الأسلحة الكيميائية هو حديث عن أحد أكثر الفصول ظلمة في مسيرة الإنسان، حين استُخدم العلم في غير موضعه، وتحول من وسيلة للبناء إلى أداة للهدم والمعاناة، وهذه الممارسات بدأت منذ العصور القديمة باستخدام الدخان والسموم البسيطة، وتطورت عبر القرون باستخدام الأبخرة السامة والمواد القابلة للاشتعال، حتى بلغت ذروتها المأساوية في الحروب الحديثة باستخدام الغازات السامة، التي أظهرت للعالم حجم الكارثة الإنسانية والبيئية التي يمكن أن تنجم عن هذه الأسلحة».

وأشار إلى أن تلك التجارب الأليمة كانت دافعا للمجتمع الدولي إلى توحيد جهوده، ووضع الأطر القانونية التي تضمن عدم تكرار مثل هذه المآسي، ومن ضمن هذه الجهود توقيع أول اتفاق دولي يحد من استخدام الأسلحة الكيميائية في العام 1675، عندما توصلت فرنسا وألمانيا إلى اتفاق يحظر استخدام الرصاص السام عرف فيما بعد باتفاق ستراسبورغ، وبعد 200 سنة في العام 1874 حظرت اتفاقية بروكسل بشأن قوانين الحرب وأعرافها استخدام السم أو الأسلحة السامة، وتلا ذلك العديد من جهود نزع السلاح الكيميائي من خلال مؤتمري لاهاي للسلام عام 1899 وعام 1907، ومن ثم بروتوكول جنيف 1925 الذي حظر استخدام الغازات الخانقة أو الغازات السامة، ثم تكللت هذه الجهود بإبرام اتفاقية حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية عام 1993، التي دخلت حيّز التنفيذ عام 1997، وأسست منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية لتكون المرجعية الدولية لمتابعة الالتزام، وتحقيق عالم خالٍ من هذا النوع من الأسلحة.

وأكد نائب وزير الخارجية أن المملكة أولت هذا الملف اهتماما كبيرا، إيمانا منها بأن الأمن والسلم الدوليين لا يتحققان إلا بالتعاون والمسؤولية المشتركة، إذ كانت المملكة من أوائل الدول الداعمة للجهود الرامية إلى إبرام اتفاقية حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية، ومن أوائل الدول التي وقعت وصادقت عليها، مشيرا إلى أن المملكة بادرت على الفور بإنشاء هيئة وطنية لتصبح مركز اتصال وطني مع منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية والدول الأعضاء فيها، إضافة إلى مشاركتها الفاعلة في اجتماعات المنظمة وانتخابها المستمر لعضوية مجلسها التنفيذي منذ إنشائها عام 1997م.

وأوضح أن الهيئة تقدم سنويا البيانات والإعلانات الوطنية عن المواد الكيميائية الموجودة في المملكة، وتتعاون جاهدة مع فرق التفتيش الدولية التابعة لمنظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية، وتدعمها لأداء مهمتها على أكمل وجه وبكل شفافية.

وقال: «المملكة شاركت بفاعلية في المؤتمرات والمحافل الدولية، وأسهمت في بناء القدرات وتعزيز التعاون الدولي، ومنها إسهامها في إنشاء مركز الكيمياء والتقنية الجديد التابع لمنظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية بمبلغ 50 ألف يورو، بما يعكس نهجها الثابت في دعم جهود المجتمع الدولي لتحقيق الأمن والسلام العالميين».