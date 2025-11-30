تحت رعاية وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، افتتح نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، في مقر وزارة الخارجية بالرياض، اليوم (الأحد)، فعالية «عالم خالٍ من الأسلحة الكيميائية» والمعرض المصاحب لها، التي نظمتها الهيئة الوطنية لتنفيذ اتفاقية حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية والبيولوجية بوزارة الخارجية، بحضور عدد من المسؤولين في مختلف الجهات الحكومية، والسفراء المعتمدين من الدول الشقيقة والصديقة لدى المملكة.
وألقى المهندس الخريجي كلمة رحب في بدايتها بالمشاركين في الفعالية التي تهدف إلى تعزيز الوعي بخطورة الأسلحة الكيميائية وأهمية التزام المجتمع الدولي بحظرها.
وقال نائب وزير الخارجية: «إن الحديث عن تاريخ الأسلحة الكيميائية هو حديث عن أحد أكثر الفصول ظلمة في مسيرة الإنسان، حين استُخدم العلم في غير موضعه، وتحول من وسيلة للبناء إلى أداة للهدم والمعاناة، وهذه الممارسات بدأت منذ العصور القديمة باستخدام الدخان والسموم البسيطة، وتطورت عبر القرون باستخدام الأبخرة السامة والمواد القابلة للاشتعال، حتى بلغت ذروتها المأساوية في الحروب الحديثة باستخدام الغازات السامة، التي أظهرت للعالم حجم الكارثة الإنسانية والبيئية التي يمكن أن تنجم عن هذه الأسلحة».
وأشار إلى أن تلك التجارب الأليمة كانت دافعا للمجتمع الدولي إلى توحيد جهوده، ووضع الأطر القانونية التي تضمن عدم تكرار مثل هذه المآسي، ومن ضمن هذه الجهود توقيع أول اتفاق دولي يحد من استخدام الأسلحة الكيميائية في العام 1675، عندما توصلت فرنسا وألمانيا إلى اتفاق يحظر استخدام الرصاص السام عرف فيما بعد باتفاق ستراسبورغ، وبعد 200 سنة في العام 1874 حظرت اتفاقية بروكسل بشأن قوانين الحرب وأعرافها استخدام السم أو الأسلحة السامة، وتلا ذلك العديد من جهود نزع السلاح الكيميائي من خلال مؤتمري لاهاي للسلام عام 1899 وعام 1907، ومن ثم بروتوكول جنيف 1925 الذي حظر استخدام الغازات الخانقة أو الغازات السامة، ثم تكللت هذه الجهود بإبرام اتفاقية حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية عام 1993، التي دخلت حيّز التنفيذ عام 1997، وأسست منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية لتكون المرجعية الدولية لمتابعة الالتزام، وتحقيق عالم خالٍ من هذا النوع من الأسلحة.
وأكد نائب وزير الخارجية أن المملكة أولت هذا الملف اهتماما كبيرا، إيمانا منها بأن الأمن والسلم الدوليين لا يتحققان إلا بالتعاون والمسؤولية المشتركة، إذ كانت المملكة من أوائل الدول الداعمة للجهود الرامية إلى إبرام اتفاقية حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية، ومن أوائل الدول التي وقعت وصادقت عليها، مشيرا إلى أن المملكة بادرت على الفور بإنشاء هيئة وطنية لتصبح مركز اتصال وطني مع منظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية والدول الأعضاء فيها، إضافة إلى مشاركتها الفاعلة في اجتماعات المنظمة وانتخابها المستمر لعضوية مجلسها التنفيذي منذ إنشائها عام 1997م.
وأوضح أن الهيئة تقدم سنويا البيانات والإعلانات الوطنية عن المواد الكيميائية الموجودة في المملكة، وتتعاون جاهدة مع فرق التفتيش الدولية التابعة لمنظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية، وتدعمها لأداء مهمتها على أكمل وجه وبكل شفافية.
وقال: «المملكة شاركت بفاعلية في المؤتمرات والمحافل الدولية، وأسهمت في بناء القدرات وتعزيز التعاون الدولي، ومنها إسهامها في إنشاء مركز الكيمياء والتقنية الجديد التابع لمنظمة حظر الأسلحة الكيميائية بمبلغ 50 ألف يورو، بما يعكس نهجها الثابت في دعم جهود المجتمع الدولي لتحقيق الأمن والسلام العالميين».
Under the patronage of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Deputy Foreign Minister Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji inaugurated today (Sunday) the event "A World Free of Chemical Weapons" and its accompanying exhibition at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Riyadh, organized by the National Authority for the Implementation of the Chemical and Biological Weapons Convention at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the presence of a number of officials from various government agencies and accredited ambassadors from brotherly and friendly countries to the Kingdom.
Engineer Al-Khreeji delivered a speech welcoming the participants in the event, which aims to raise awareness of the dangers of chemical weapons and the importance of the international community's commitment to banning them.
The Deputy Foreign Minister said: "Talking about the history of chemical weapons is to talk about one of the darkest chapters in human history, when science was misused and transformed from a means of construction to a tool of destruction and suffering. These practices began in ancient times with the use of smoke and simple poisons, evolving over the centuries with the use of toxic vapors and flammable materials, reaching their tragic peak in modern wars with the use of toxic gases, which revealed to the world the scale of the humanitarian and environmental disaster that can result from these weapons."
He pointed out that those painful experiences motivated the international community to unite its efforts and establish legal frameworks to ensure that such tragedies do not recur. Among these efforts was the signing of the first international agreement to limit the use of chemical weapons in 1675, when France and Germany reached an agreement prohibiting the use of poisoned bullets, which later became known as the Strasbourg Agreement. Two hundred years later, in 1874, the Brussels Convention concerning the laws and customs of war prohibited the use of poison or toxic weapons. This was followed by many disarmament efforts through the Hague Peace Conferences in 1899 and 1907, and then the Geneva Protocol of 1925, which prohibited the use of asphyxiating gases or toxic gases. These efforts culminated in the conclusion of the Chemical Weapons Convention in 1993, which entered into force in 1997, and established the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons as the international reference for monitoring compliance and achieving a world free of this type of weapon.
The Deputy Foreign Minister affirmed that the Kingdom has given this file great attention, believing that international security and peace can only be achieved through cooperation and shared responsibility. The Kingdom was one of the first countries to support efforts to conclude the Chemical Weapons Convention and one of the first countries to sign and ratify it. He pointed out that the Kingdom immediately took the initiative to establish a national authority to become a national contact center with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and its member states, in addition to its active participation in the organization's meetings and its continuous election to its Executive Council since its establishment in 1997.
He explained that the authority annually provides national data and declarations about the chemical substances present in the Kingdom and works diligently with the international inspection teams of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, supporting them to carry out their mission to the fullest and with complete transparency.
He said: "The Kingdom has actively participated in international conferences and forums, contributing to capacity building and enhancing international cooperation, including its contribution to the establishment of the new Chemistry and Technology Center affiliated with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons with an amount of 50,000 euros, reflecting its steadfast approach in supporting the international community's efforts to achieve global security and peace."