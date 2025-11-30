Under the patronage of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Deputy Foreign Minister Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji inaugurated today (Sunday) the event "A World Free of Chemical Weapons" and its accompanying exhibition at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Riyadh, organized by the National Authority for the Implementation of the Chemical and Biological Weapons Convention at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the presence of a number of officials from various government agencies and accredited ambassadors from brotherly and friendly countries to the Kingdom.

Engineer Al-Khreeji delivered a speech welcoming the participants in the event, which aims to raise awareness of the dangers of chemical weapons and the importance of the international community's commitment to banning them.

The Deputy Foreign Minister said: "Talking about the history of chemical weapons is to talk about one of the darkest chapters in human history, when science was misused and transformed from a means of construction to a tool of destruction and suffering. These practices began in ancient times with the use of smoke and simple poisons, evolving over the centuries with the use of toxic vapors and flammable materials, reaching their tragic peak in modern wars with the use of toxic gases, which revealed to the world the scale of the humanitarian and environmental disaster that can result from these weapons."



He pointed out that those painful experiences motivated the international community to unite its efforts and establish legal frameworks to ensure that such tragedies do not recur. Among these efforts was the signing of the first international agreement to limit the use of chemical weapons in 1675, when France and Germany reached an agreement prohibiting the use of poisoned bullets, which later became known as the Strasbourg Agreement. Two hundred years later, in 1874, the Brussels Convention concerning the laws and customs of war prohibited the use of poison or toxic weapons. This was followed by many disarmament efforts through the Hague Peace Conferences in 1899 and 1907, and then the Geneva Protocol of 1925, which prohibited the use of asphyxiating gases or toxic gases. These efforts culminated in the conclusion of the Chemical Weapons Convention in 1993, which entered into force in 1997, and established the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons as the international reference for monitoring compliance and achieving a world free of this type of weapon.



The Deputy Foreign Minister affirmed that the Kingdom has given this file great attention, believing that international security and peace can only be achieved through cooperation and shared responsibility. The Kingdom was one of the first countries to support efforts to conclude the Chemical Weapons Convention and one of the first countries to sign and ratify it. He pointed out that the Kingdom immediately took the initiative to establish a national authority to become a national contact center with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and its member states, in addition to its active participation in the organization's meetings and its continuous election to its Executive Council since its establishment in 1997.



He explained that the authority annually provides national data and declarations about the chemical substances present in the Kingdom and works diligently with the international inspection teams of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, supporting them to carry out their mission to the fullest and with complete transparency.

He said: "The Kingdom has actively participated in international conferences and forums, contributing to capacity building and enhancing international cooperation, including its contribution to the establishment of the new Chemistry and Technology Center affiliated with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons with an amount of 50,000 euros, reflecting its steadfast approach in supporting the international community's efforts to achieve global security and peace."