عقدت الهيئة العامة لمجلس الشورى، اليوم (الأحد)، اجتماعها السابع ضمن أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة، برئاسة رئيس المجلس الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن محمد بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ، في مقر المجلس بالرياض، بحضور نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور مشعل بن فهم السُّلمي، ومساعد رئيس المجلس الدكتورة حنان بنت عبدالرحيم الأحمدي، والأمين العام للمجلس محمد بن داخل المطيري، إلى جانب رؤساء اللجان المتخصصة.

واستعرضت الهيئة الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمالها، وأقرت إحالة 18 موضوعا إلى جدول أعمال جلسات المجلس القادمة، شملت عددا من مشروعات الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم مع دول شقيقة وصديقة، إضافة إلى عدد من التقارير السنوية المتعلقة بأداء الأجهزة الحكومية، ومشروعات أنظمة تمهيدا لعرضها تحت قبة المجلس.

وتُعدّ الهيئة العامة، وفقا للائحة الداخلية وقواعد عمل المجلس وإجراءاته، الجهة المختصة بوضع الخطة العامة للمجلس ولجانه، وضمان اكتمال الجوانب الإجرائية لتقارير اللجان، إلى جانب إعداد جدول أعمال الجلسات، وما يتصل بذلك من مهمات تنظيمية نصّت عليها قواعد وإجراءات عمل المجلس.