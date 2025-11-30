The General Authority of the Shura Council held its seventh meeting today (Sunday) as part of the second year of the ninth session, chaired by the Council's President, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, at the Council's headquarters in Riyadh, with the attendance of the Vice President of the Council, Dr. Mishal bin Fahm Al-Sulami, the Assistant President of the Council, Dr. Hanan bint Abdul Rahim Al-Ahmadi, the Secretary-General of the Council, Mohammed bin Dakhel Al-Mutairi, along with the heads of the specialized committees.

The authority reviewed the topics listed on its agenda and approved the referral of 18 topics to the agenda of the upcoming council sessions, which included several draft agreements and memoranda of understanding with brotherly and friendly countries, in addition to several annual reports related to the performance of government agencies, and draft systems in preparation for their presentation under the dome of the council.

According to the internal regulations and the rules of procedure of the council, the General Authority is the competent body for developing the general plan for the council and its committees, ensuring the completeness of the procedural aspects of the committees' reports, as well as preparing the agenda for the sessions and related organizational tasks stipulated by the council's rules and procedures.