The General Authority for Statistics issued today (Sunday) the "Mineral Wealth Statistics 2024" bulletin, which reviewed the latest developments in the mining and minerals sector in the Kingdom.

The bulletin indicated that the total number of discovered mineral sites in the Kingdom reached 5,651 sites, with non-metallic minerals accounting for the largest share at approximately 54.1% with 3,058 sites, followed by metallic minerals at 42.9%, represented by 2,423 sites, while the percentage of sites containing both metallic and non-metallic minerals together was 3.0% with 170 sites.



It showed that the number of issued mining licenses increased from 1,985 licenses in 2016 to 2,401 licenses in 2024, recording a cumulative growth rate of 21% during the period from 2024 to 2016. The licenses for construction materials quarries formed the largest part in 2024 with 1,481 licenses, followed by exploration licenses with 642 licenses, then exploitation licenses, which include construction materials and mining with 215 licenses, while the number of reconnaissance licenses was 41, and licenses for surplus mineral resources were 22.



Regarding the foreign trade of minerals, the bulletin showed that aluminum exports reached 283,000 tons, accounting for 62.9% of the total aluminum trade movement, compared to imports which reached 167,000 tons at a rate of 37.1%.

Lead exports recorded about 59,000 tons, equivalent to 93.7% of the total trade movement, while imports reached about 4,000 tons at a rate of 6.3%.



As for zinc, its trade relied almost entirely on imports, which reached 88,000 tons, exceeding 99.9%, while its exports did not exceed 6 tons. Nickel's trade was limited to imports only, with a quantity of 407 tons at a rate of 100%.

The bulletin indicated an increase in the Kingdom's phosphate fertilizer exports during 2024 to 5.7 million tons compared to 5.4 million tons in the previous year, recording a growth of 4.6%. In contrast, phosphate fertilizer imports recorded 66,200 tons during 2024, decreasing by 51.7% from what it was in 2023.



It is noteworthy that the Mineral Wealth Statistics Bulletin for 2024 is the first edition launched by the General Authority for Statistics in this field, covering data on the number of discovered mineral sites, issued mining licenses, and exports and imports of minerals and their products based on data from the General Authority for Statistics, in addition to registry data from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, and the National Geological Information Base of the Saudi Geological Survey, within a time series for the period (2021 – 2024).