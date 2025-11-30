أصدرت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء اليوم (الأحد)، نشرة «إحصاءات الثروة المعدنية 2024»، التي استعرضت أحدث التطورات في قطاع التعدين والمعادن في المملكة.

وأوضحت النشرة أن إجمالي عدد مواقع التمعدن المكتشفة في المملكة بلغت 5,651 موقعاً، استحوذت المعادن اللافلزية على النسبة الأكبر منها بنحو 54.1% بـ 3,058 موقعاً، تلتها المعادن الفلزية بنسبة 42.9% التي تتمثل في 2,423 موقعاً في حين بلغت نسبة المواقع التي تحتوي على معادن فلزية ولا فلزية معاً 3.0% بـ 170 موقعاً.

وبيَّنت أن عدد الرخص التعدينية الصادرة ارتفع من 1,985 رخصة في عام 2016م إلى 2,401 رخصة في عام 2024م، مسجلاً نموّاً تراكميّاً نسبته 21% خلال الفترة 2024 - 2016، إذ شكَّلت رخص محاجر مواد البناء الجزء الأكبر في عام 2024م بعدد 1,481 رخصة، تلتها رخص الكشف بـ 642 رخصة، ثم رخص الاستغلال التي تشمل مواد البناء والتعدين والمناجم بـ 215 رخصة، في حين بلغ عدد رخص الاستطلاع 41 رخصة، ورخص فائض الخامات المعدنية 22 رخصة.

وفي جانب التجارة الخارجية للمعادن، أظهرت النشرة أن صادرات معدن الألومنيوم بلغت 283 ألف طن مشكلةً ما نسبته 62.9% من إجمالي حركة تجارة الألومنيوم، مقابل الواردات التي بلغت 167 ألف طن بنسبة 37.1%.

وسجَّلت صادرات معدن الرصاص نحو 59 ألف طن بما يعادل 93.7% من إجمالي حركة تجارته، في حين بلغت الواردات نحو 4,000 طن بنسبة 6.3%.

وفيما يتعلق بمعدن الزنك، فقد اعتمدت تجارته بشكل شبه كامل على الواردات التي بلغت 88 ألف طن بنسبة تجاوزت 99.9%، فيما لم تتجاوز صادراته 6 أطنان، أما معدن النيكل فقد اقتصرت حركته التجارية على الواردات فقط بكمية بلغت 407 أطنان بنسبة 100%.

وأوضحت النشرة ارتفاع صادرات المملكة من الأسمدة الفوسفاتية خلال عام 2024م إلى 5.7 مليون طن مقابل 5.4 مليون طن في العام السابق، مسجلةً نمواً قدره 4.6%، وفي المقابل سجلت واردات الأسمدة الفوسفاتية 66.2 ألف طن خلال عام 2024م، منخفضةً بنسبة 51.7% عما كانت عليه في عام 2023م.

يُشار إلى أن نشرة إحصاءات الثروة المعدنية لعام 2024م، تعد أول إصدار تطلقه الهيئة العامة للإحصاء في هذا المجال، إذ تغطي بياناتها عدد مواقع التمعدن المكتشفة، والرخص التعدينية الصادرة، والصادرات والواردات من المعادن ومصنوعاتها بالاعتماد على بيانات الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، إضافة إلى البيانات السجلية من وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، وقاعدة المعلومات الجيولوجية الوطنية لهيئة المساحة الجيولوجية السعودية، ضمن سلسلة زمنية للفترة (2021 – 2024).