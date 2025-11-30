The Yemeni Minister of Awqaf and Guidance, Dr. Mohammed Shabeeba, confirmed that the Saudi-Yemeni relations are deeply rooted, documented by historical positions that reflect the depth of religious ties, neighborhood, and shared destiny. He pointed out that Saudi Arabia has been and continues to be the first supporter of Yemen at various stages, providing support for security and stability, backing legitimate institutions, and offering genuine humanitarian and brotherly support that reflects its status and role in its Arab and Islamic surroundings. In his dialogue with "Okaz," the Yemeni Minister of Awqaf stated that Saudi Arabia's successes in every Hajj season have become the talk of the world, showcasing a real leap in crowd management, infrastructure development, and the utilization of the latest technologies to serve millions of pilgrims. He noted that these successes are not a result of the moment but rather the fruit of an ambitious vision, institutional work, and massive investments that have made Hajj a safe and facilitated spiritual experience at an unprecedented level. The Yemeni Minister of Awqaf addressed several important topics in the following dialogue:



Saudi-Yemeni Relations are Historical



** Can you tell us about the relations between Saudi Arabia and Yemen?



* The relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Yemen are deeply rooted, documented by historical positions that reflect the depth of religious ties, neighborhood, and shared destiny. Saudi Arabia has been and continues to be the first supporter of Yemen at various stages, providing support for security and stability, backing legitimate institutions, and offering genuine humanitarian and brotherly support that reflects its status and role in its Arab and Islamic surroundings. Saudi Arabia has hosted and continues to host millions of Yemenis who work in various fields and support millions of their families and relatives. They represent a significant contributor to the Yemeni economy throughout history, with projects that are difficult to enumerate in the fields of services, infrastructure, and humanitarian aid provided by Saudi Arabia in Yemen, culminating in generous support for the national currency through grants to the Central Bank and other forms of generous support and assistance.



Immediate Saudi Response to Our Needs



** What is the level of coordination to serve Yemeni pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors between the two countries?



* Coordination between the two countries is ongoing despite the exceptional circumstances Yemen is going through. There is always an immediate response from the relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia to any requests we submit, taking into account the situation in our country due to the Houthi war. Saudi Arabia is recognized by all as making exceptional efforts to serve the guests of Allah. For us in the Ministry of Awqaf in Yemen, we treat our Saudi brothers in the relevant authorities as partners in a sacred mission. There are joint committees, regular meetings, and integration to ensure the highest levels of organization and services for Yemeni pilgrims and Umrah performers.



Quality Facilitation and Exceptional Treatment



** Can you tell us about the facilities provided to the Yemeni people to perform their rituals?



* The people of Yemen receive quality facilitation and exceptional treatment from our Saudi brothers for several reasons, foremost of which is the right of neighborhood and the bonds of brotherhood and the strong historical relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples. Additionally, Saudi Arabia is keen to consider the circumstances of the war ignited by the Houthis and its repercussions on various levels. These facilities are appreciated by us, starting from the procedures for organizing, transportation, and housing, up to medical and organizational services.



Saudi Arabia has provided flexible and rapid procedures and opened multiple channels to complete transactions, with continuous improvements in the technical and administrative system to ensure service for every Yemeni pilgrim.



Hajj Successes are the Talk of the World



** How do you view the successes achieved by Saudi Arabia in the Hajj season?



* Saudi Arabia's successes in every Hajj season have become the talk of the world. There is a real leap in crowd management, infrastructure development, and the utilization of the latest technologies to serve millions of pilgrims. These successes are not a result of the moment but rather the fruit of an ambitious vision, institutional work, and massive investments that have made Hajj a safe and facilitated spiritual experience at an unprecedented level.



Implementation of Digital Service Systems



** Have you implemented all digital services to facilitate the performance of rituals?



* Yes, the Yemeni Ministry of Awqaf and Guidance has implemented a wide range of digital services, keeping pace with the modern trends launched by Saudi Arabia. We have introduced electronic systems such as the Yalmalim system for managing the affairs of pilgrims and Umrah performers and the accredited facilities for organizing. We continuously work on improving these services to achieve comprehensive digitization of all stages of Hajj and Umrah. Just days ago, we began implementing procedures for registering pilgrims and monitoring the progress of their transactions with the accredited facilities, which is part of an ongoing development process to keep up with the tremendous advancements in the world of technology and modern techniques.



Opening Air Routes for Sana'a Flights



** What are the entry points for Yemeni pilgrims and Umrah performers heading to Saudi Arabia?



* In recent years, Saudi Arabia has shown unparalleled cooperation in opening air routes for flights to and from Sana'a Airport for thousands of pilgrims who were transported by air to Saudi territory, in addition to other airports despite the obstacles and acts of piracy unfortunately carried out by the Houthi group, as part of its reckless behavior and lack of concern for the Yemeni people or respect for Islamic rituals, foremost among them Hajj. There is a single land crossing through which pilgrims, Umrah performers, and residents pass, and we are discussing with our Saudi brothers the opening of other crossings and allowing airlines to transport pilgrims from liberated airports. In any case, all these points are monitored through official committees to ensure smooth entry and facilitate all procedures in close coordination with the Saudi side.



Quality Humanitarian Relief Programs



** What are the most prominent Saudi positions supporting Yemen at various stages?



* Saudi Arabia's positions towards Yemen are brotherly and steadfast, and it is difficult to enumerate or encompass them. It has supported legitimacy, led a coalition to protect Yemen from the Houthi project, provided the largest humanitarian relief programs through the King Salman Center, contributed to stabilizing the Yemeni economy, and supported service institutions in various fields. Today, it continues this role through Hajj facilitation, grants, and ongoing developmental support.



Support from the Presidential Leadership Council



** What support does the Presidential Leadership Council and the government provide to your ministry to fulfill its role towards the Yemeni people?



* The Ministry of Awqaf and Guidance receives direct support from the President of the Presidential Leadership Council and members of the Council, with continuous follow-up from the Prime Minister. This support has enabled the ministry to develop its administrative structure, organize Hajj and Umrah affairs, enhance crowd management services, strengthen oversight of agencies and guidance programs, and achieve a qualitative leap that everyone witnesses in the ministry's work in other sectors such as guidance, reviving the role of the Higher Guidance Institute to graduate preachers, and other achievements by the grace of God.



Turning Challenges into Opportunities for Development



** What are the main challenges you face, and how have you managed to overcome them?



* One of the main challenges for us in the Ministry of Awqaf and Guidance is those challenges resulting from the Houthi coup and their blatant aggression against the Yemeni people and the repercussions of that on all aspects of life, including their seizure of the country's resources, including endowments in areas under their control, and their manipulation of them to fuel their aggression and ongoing crimes against the people and the illicit enrichment of their elements. Among the challenges are also the economic conditions resulting from this Houthi war and the difficulty of movement in some governorates. Nevertheless, we have managed, through institutional work, activating oversight, updating regulations, using electronic systems, and the cooperation of our Saudi brothers, to turn these challenges into opportunities for improvement and development, by the grace of God.



We Deal with an Advanced Saudi System



** What is the level of coordination between your ministry and the relevant authorities serving pilgrims and Umrah performers in Saudi Arabia?



* The coordination is excellent and fruitful, and we deal with an advanced Saudi system led by professional cadres in the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, public security, aviation authority, and health authorities. All these institutions integrate into a sophisticated system that reflects Saudi Arabia's concern for the guests of Allah. We, in turn, work with them in a spirit of teamwork and strive to keep up with the tremendous developments in Saudi Arabia and respond to the requirements of that despite all the challenges.



Comprehensive Development in the Ministry's Work



** What are the most important programs, preparations, and future steps?



* We are working on comprehensive development in the work of the Ministry of Awqaf and Guidance, especially in the Hajj and Umrah sector, including expanding digital transformation, updating electronic platforms, raising the level of professional qualification for facilities and personnel, enhancing oversight of field services, and improving transportation and housing mechanisms in cooperation with Saudi authorities, as well as early preparation for each Hajj season to ensure better service for Yemeni pilgrims, in addition to developing awareness and guidance programs and religious discourse, addressing extremist and sectarian ideas, and activating the remaining sectors affiliated with the ministry that have remained dormant for a long time.