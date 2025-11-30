أكد وزير الأوقاف والإرشاد اليمني الدكتور محمد شبيبة، أن العلاقات السعودية اليمنية راسخة في جذورها، موثقة بمواقف تاريخية تعكس عمق الروابط الدينية والجوار والمصير المشترك، مشيرًا إلى أن السعودية كانت وما تزال السند الأول لليمن في مختلف المراحل، دعمًا للأمن والاستقرار، وإسنادًا للمؤسسات الشرعية، ووقوفًا إنسانيًا وأخويًا أصيلاً يعكس مكانتها ودورها في محيطها العربي والإسلامي. وقال وزير الأوقاف اليمني في حواره مع «عكاظ»، إن نجاحات السعودية في كل موسم حج أصبحت حديث العالم، في الطفرة الحقيقية في إدارة الحشود، وتطوير البنية التحتية، وتسخير أحدث التقنيات لخدمة ملايين الحجاج. لافتًا إلى أن النجاحات ليست وليدة اللحظة، بل ثمرة رؤية طموحة، وعمل مؤسسي، واستثمارات ضخمة جعلت الحج تجربة روحانية آمنة وميسرة على مستوى غير مسبوق. وتطرق وزير الأوقاف اليمني إلى عدد من المواضيع المهمة من خلال الحوار التالي:


العلاقات السعودية اليمنية تاريخية


** حدثنا عن العلاقات بين السعودية واليمن؟


* العلاقات بين المملكة العربية السعودية والجمهورية اليمنية علاقات راسخة في جذورها، موثقة بمواقف تاريخية تعكس عمق الروابط الدينية والجوار والمصير المشترك، والسعودية كانت وما تزال السند الأول لليمن في مختلف المراحل، دعمًا للأمن والاستقرار، وإسنادًا للمؤسسات الشرعية، ووقوفًا إنسانيًا وأخويًا أصيلاً يعكس مكانتها ودورها في محيطها العربي والإسلامي. لقد استضافت السعودية وما تزال الملايين من اليمنيين الذين يعملون في شتى المجالات ويعولون وراءهم الملايين من أهاليهم وذويهم، ويمثلون رافدًا من روافد الاقتصاد اليمني عبر التاريخ، ومشاريع يصعب حصرها في المجالات الخدمية والبنية التحتية والمجال الإغاثي قدمتها السعودية في اليمن، وصولًا إلى تقديم الدعم السخي للعملة الوطنية عبر المنح المقدمة للبنك المركزي وغيرها من أوجه الدعم والمساندة السخية.

الدكتور محمد شبيبة مع وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور توفيق الربيعة.

استجابة فورية سعودية لاحتياجاتنا


** كيف هو مستوى التنسيق لخدمة الحجاج والمعتمرين والزوار اليمنيين بين البلدين؟


* التنسيق بين البلدين قائم على قدم وساق رغم الظروف الاستثنائية التي تمر بها اليمن، وهناك دائمًا استجابة فورية من جانب الجهات المعنية في السعودية لأي طلبات نتقدم بها مراعاةً لوضع بلادنا، بسبب حرب الحوثيين، وحقيقة السعودية يشهد لها القاصي والداني أنها تبذل جهودًا استثنائية في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وبالنسبة لنا في وزارة الأوقاف في اليمن فنحن نتعامل مع الأشقاء في الجهات السعودية كشركاء في مهمة مقدسة، هناك لجان مشتركة، ولقاءات دورية، وتكامل لضمان أعلى مستويات التنظيم والخدمات للحجاج والمعتمرين اليمنيين.

وزير الأوقاف اليمني أثناء توقيع إحدى الاتفاقيات لتقديم الخدمات للحجاج اليمنيين.

تسهيلات نوعية ومعاملة استثنائية


** حدثنا عن التسهيلات المقدمة لأبناء الشعب اليمني لأداء نسكهم؟


* أبناء اليمن يحظون من الأشقاء في السعودية بتسهيلات نوعية ومعاملة استثنائية لاعتبارات عدة، في مقدمتها حق الجوار وأواصر الأخوة والعلاقات التاريخية الوطيدة بين البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين، فضلًا عن حرص السعودية على مراعاتها لظروف الحرب التي أشعلها الحوثيون وتداعياتها على مختلف الأصعدة، وهذه التسهيلات محل تقدير بالنسبة لنا بدءًا من إجراءات التفويج والنقل والإسكان، وصولًا إلى الخدمات الطبية والتنظيمية.


وقدّمت السعودية إجراءات مرنة وسريعة، وفتحت نوافذ متعددة لإنجاز المعاملات، مع تحسينات مستمرة في المنظومة التقنية والإدارية بما يضمن الخدمة لكل حاج يمني.

نجاحات الحج حديث العالم


** كيف تنظرون إلى النجاحات التي تحققها السعودية في موسم الحج؟


* نجاحات السعودية في كل موسم حج أصبحت حديث العالم، هناك طفرة حقيقية في إدارة الحشود، وتطوير البنية التحتية، وتسخير أحدث التقنيات لخدمة ملايين الحجاج، وهذه النجاحات ليست وليدة اللحظة، بل ثمرة رؤية طموحة، وعمل مؤسسي، واستثمارات ضخمة جعلت الحج تجربة روحانية آمنة وميسرة على مستوى غير مسبوق.

الوزير اليمني مع وزير الشؤون الإسلامية أثناء مشاركته في مؤتمر وزراء الأوقاف والشؤون الإسلامية الذي عقد في مكة المكرمة.

تطبيق منظومة الخدمات الرقمية


** هل طبقتم كافة الخدمات الرقمية لتسهيل أداء المناسك؟


* نعم، وزارة الأوقاف والإرشاد اليمنية طبّقت منظومة واسعة من الخدمات الرقمية، مواكبةً للتوجهات الحديثة التي أطلقتها السعودية، أدخلنا أنظمة إلكترونية مثل نظام يلملم لإدارة شؤون الحجاج والمعتمرين والمنشآت الخاصة المعتمدة للتفويج، ونعمل باستمرار على تحسين هذه الخدمات وصولًا إلى رقمنة متكاملة لكل مراحل الحج والعمرة، وقبل أيام بدأنا تطبيق إجراءات تسجيل الحجاج ومتابعة سير معاملاتهم لدى المنشآت المعتمدة، وهو جزء من عملية تطوير مستمرة لمواكبة التطور الهائل في عالم التكنلوجيا والتقنيات الحديثة.

فتح الأجواء لرحلات صنعاء


** ما هي منافذ تحركات الحجاج والمعتمرين اليمنيين في التوجه نحو السعودية؟


* خلال السنوات الماضية أبدت السعودية تعاوناً منقطع النظير في فتح الأجواء للرحلات من وإلى مطار صنعاء لآلاف الحجاج الذين نقلوا جوًا إلى أراضي السعودية، بالإضافة إلى بقية المطارات رغم العراقيل وأعمال القرصنة التي قام بها جماعة الحوثيين للأسف، كجزء من سلوكها العبثي وعدم اكتراثها للشعب اليمني أو احترامها للشعائر الإسلامية وفي مقدمتها الحج. وهناك منفذ بري وحيد يعبر منه الحجاج والمعتمرون والمقيمون، ونبحث مع الأشقاء في السعودية فتح منافذ أخرى ودخول شركات طيران لنقل الحجاج من المطارات المحررة. وفي كل الأحوال تتم متابعة كل هذه النقاط عبر لجان رسمية لضمان انسيابية الدخول وتسهيل جميع الإجراءات بتنسيق وثيق مع الجانب السعودي.

برامج نوعية للإغاثة الإنسانية


** ما أبرز المواقف السعودية الداعمة لليمن في مختلف المراحل؟


* مواقف السعودية تجاه اليمن أخوية وثابتة ويصعب حصرها أو الإحاطة بها فقد دعمت الشرعية، وقادت تحالفًا لحماية اليمن من المشروع الحوثي، وقدمت أكبر برامج الإغاثة الإنسانية عبر مركز الملك سلمان، وأسهمت في استقرار الاقتصاد اليمني، ودعمت المؤسسات الخدمية في مختلف المجالات، واليوم تواصل هذا الدور عبر تسهيلات الحج، والمنح، والدعم التنموي المستمر.

دعم رئيس مجلس القيادة


** ما الدعم الذي يقدمه مجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة لوزارتكم لتقوم بدورها تجاه الشعب اليمني؟


* تحظى وزارة الأوقاف والإرشاد بدعم مباشر من رئيس مجلس القيادة وأعضاء مجلس القيادة، وبمتابعة مستمرة من رئيس الوزراء، هذا الدعم مكّن الوزارة من تطوير البنية الإدارية، وتنظيم أعمال الحج والعمرة، والارتقاء بخدمات التفويج، وتعزيز الرقابة على الوكالات والبرامج الإرشادية، وإحداث نقلة نوعية يشهدها الجميع في أعمال الوزارة في بقية القطاعات كالإرشاد، وإعادة إحياء دور معهد الإرشاد العالي لتخريج الدعاة، وغير ذلك من الإنجازات بفضل الله.

تحويل التحديات إلى فرص للتطوير


** ما هي أبرز التحديات التي تواجهكم وكيف استطعتم التغلب عليها؟


* من أبرز التحديات بالنسبة لنا في وزارة الأوقاف والإرشاد هي تلك التحديات الناجمة عن انقلاب الحوثيين وعدوانهم السافر على الشعب اليمني وتداعيات ذلك على كل نواحي الحياة، وسطوها على مقدرات البلاد بما في ذلك الأوقاف في مناطق سيطرتها والعبث بها، وتسخيرها لتحويل عدوانها وجرائمها المستمرة على الشعب والإثراء غير المشروع لعناصرها من وراء ذلك. ومن التحديات كذلك الظروف الاقتصادية الناتجة عن هذه الحرب الحوثية، وصعوبة الحركة في بعض المحافظات ومع ذلك، استطعنا من خلال العمل المؤسسي، وتفعيل الرقابة، وتحديث اللوائح، واستخدام الأنظمة الإلكترونية، وتعاون الأشقاء في السعودية، أن نحول هذه التحديات إلى فرص للتحسين والتطوير، بفضل الله.

نتعامل مع منظومة سعودية متقدمة


** كيف هو مستوى التنسيق بين وزارتكم والجهات ذات العلاقة بخدمة الحجاج والمعتمرين في السعودية؟


* التنسيق ممتاز ومثمر، ونحن نتعامل مع منظومة سعودية متقدمة، يقودها كوادر محترفة في وزارة الحج والعمرة، والأمن العام، وهيئة الطيران، والجهات الصحية، كل هذه المؤسسات تتكامل في منظومة راقية تعكس اهتمام السعودية بضيوف الرحمن، ونحن بدورنا نعمل معهم بروح الفريق الواحد، ونسعى جاهدين لمواكبة التطورات الهائلة في السعودية والاستجابة لمتطلبات ذلك رغم كل التحديات.

تطوير شامل في عمل الوزارة


** ما هي أهم البرامج والاستعدادات والخطوات المستقبلية؟


* نعمل على تطوير شامل في عمل وزارة الأوقاف والإرشاد، لا سيما في قطاع الحج والعمرة، ومن ذلك توسيع التحول الرقمي وتحديث المنصات الإلكترونية، ورفع مستوى التأهيل المهني للمنشآت والكوادر، وتعزيز الرقابة على الخدمات الميدانية، وتحسين آليات النقل والإسكان بالتعاون مع الجهات السعودية، والتحضير المبكر لكل موسم حج لضمان خدمة أفضل لحجاج اليمن، فضلًا عن تطوير برامج التوعية والإرشاد والخطاب الديني ومواجهة الأفكار المتطرفة والطائفية، وتفعيل بقية القطاعات التابعة للوزارة والتي ظلت لفترة طويلة مجمدة.