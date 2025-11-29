نيابةً عن وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، شاركت سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى مملكة إسبانيا وإمارة أندورا الأميرة هيفاء بنت عبدالعزيز بن عياف آل مقرن، في أعمال المنتدى الإقليمي العاشر للاتحاد من أجل المتوسط الذي عقد في مدينة برشلونة.

وتأتي مشاركة المملكة في المنتدى تأكيداً على التزامها بدعم الحوار الإقليمي وتعزيز الشراكات المتوسطية، حيث ناقش المنتدى التحديات الدولية المشتركة، وتعزيز التعاون الأورومتوسطي.