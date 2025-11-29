On behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Kingdom of Spain and the Principality of Andorra, Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz bin Ayaf Al Muqrin, participated in the 10th Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean held in the city of Barcelona.

The Kingdom's participation in the forum reaffirms its commitment to supporting regional dialogue and enhancing Mediterranean partnerships, as the forum discussed common international challenges and strengthening Euro-Mediterranean cooperation.