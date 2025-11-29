قدَّمتْ رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي العزاء والمواساة، لجمهورية إندونيسيا ولذوي الضحايا والمصابين، جرّاء الفيضانات والانهيارات الأرضية في جزيرة سومطرة.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، أَعْرَبَ الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، عن تضامُن الرابطة وتعاطُفها مع الشَّعب الإندونيسي عامّةً، وأُسَر المتضررين خاصةً في هذه النازلة المؤلمة، سائلاً المولى سبحانَه أن يتغمَّد المتوفَّين بواسع رحمته، ويسكِنهم فسيح جنّاته، وأن يمُنَّ على المصابين بالشِّفاء العاجل وأن يُعيدَ المفقودين إلى ذويهم سالمين.