The Muslim World League has expressed its condolences and sympathy to the Republic of Indonesia and to the families of the victims and the injured, due to the floods and landslides in Sumatra Island.

In a statement from the General Secretariat of the League, the Secretary-General and Chairman of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, expressed the League's solidarity and compassion with the Indonesian people in general, and the affected families in particular during this painful disaster, asking the Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant them a place in His spacious gardens, and to bestow a swift recovery upon the injured and to return the missing to their families safe and sound.