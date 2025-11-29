يدشّن أمير منطقة حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز، غدا (الأحد)، مشروع مستشفى حائل العام الجديد بعد سنوات طويلة من التعثر، ليعود أكبر مشروع صحي مؤجَّل في المنطقة إلى خط الخدمة بعد امتداد زمني تجاوز 20 عاما.

ويفتح هذا التدشين، بحضور نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير فيصل بن فهد بن مقرن ووزير الصحة، مسارا جديدا لقطاع الرعاية الصحية في حائل، ويضع منشأة حديثة في موقع متقدم داخل منظومة الخدمات الطبية.

تبدأ الحكاية في 14 مايو 2024، حين قدّم أمير المنطقة بطاقة تحمل شعار مؤتمر حائل الدولي لطب نمط الحياة إلى مساعد وزير الصحة الدكتور محمد العبدالعالي موجّها إياها لوزير الصحة فهد الجلاجل، وقال: «سلّمها له، وأرجو أن يلبسها في افتتاح مستشفى حائل العام».

وصلت الرسالة، وأعادت المشروع إلى مسار عمل واضح بعد أعوام من التوقف.

بعد 146 يوما، زار الأمير موقع المستشفى بصحبة وكيل وزارة الصحة للإمداد والشؤون الهندسية الدكتور إبراهيم الطريري، الذي استعرض نسب الإنجاز والخطة التشغيلية.

وأكد الطريري جاهزية الفرق الفنية والهندسية لمراحل التشغيل التدريجي، إضافة إلى اكتمال الأنظمة الطبية الحرجة مثل أنظمة الغازات الطبية، وحدات التعقيم المركزي، وغرف العناية الفائقة، مع جاهزية المعامل والأقسام المختبرية.

تعود جذور المشروع إلى 17 أبريل 2004، حين وُضع حجر الأساس بطاقة 300 سرير، ثم جرى التوسّع ليصل إلى 500 سرير بعد مراجعات فنية متتابعة.

وأوضحت التقارير الرقابية حجم التحديات التي واجهت المشروع، من تغيّر المواصفات إلى تعدد مراحل التنفيذ، ما جعل دورة إنشائه الأطول بين المنشآت الصحية الكبرى في المنطقة.

يحمل الافتتاح قيمة استراتيجية لقطاع الصحة في حائل؛ فالمستشفى يوفّر بنية طبية عالية التجهيز، مع مسارات طوارئ مطوّرة، ووحدات عناية مركّزة، وأجنحة متخصصة في الجراحة والباطنة والنساء والولادة، إضافة إلى أقسام التشخيص المتقدّم مثل الأشعة المقطعية والرنين المغناطيسي.

زيارة الأمير وضعت المشروع أمام مسار واضح يعتمد المتابعة الميدانية من القيادة، وتمنح القطاع الصحي في حائل دفعة نوعية تواكب احتياجات السكان.

وما بدأ بإشارة في مؤتمر، يكتمل اليوم بمنشأة صحية جاهزة لاستقبال المرضى وتقديم خدمة تليق بمدينة تنمو بسرعة وتتحرك بثقة نحو مستقبل صحي أفضل.