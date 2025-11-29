The Prince of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, will inaugurate the new Hail General Hospital project tomorrow (Sunday) after many years of delays, bringing the largest postponed health project in the region back into service after a timeline that has exceeded 20 years.

This inauguration, attended by the Deputy Prince of the region, Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Mqren, and the Minister of Health, opens a new path for the healthcare sector in Hail, placing a modern facility in an advanced position within the medical services system.

The story begins on May 14, 2024, when the Prince of the region presented a card bearing the logo of the Hail International Conference on Lifestyle Medicine to the Assistant Minister of Health, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdali, directing him to give it to the Minister of Health, Fahd Al-Jalajel, saying: "Hand it to him, and I hope he wears it at the opening of the Hail General Hospital."

The message was received and brought the project back onto a clear operational path after years of stagnation.

After 146 days, the Prince visited the hospital site accompanied by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Supply and Engineering Affairs, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Turiri, who reviewed the completion rates and the operational plan.

Al-Turiri confirmed the readiness of the technical and engineering teams for the gradual operational phases, in addition to the completion of critical medical systems such as medical gas systems, central sterilization units, and intensive care rooms, along with the readiness of laboratories and testing departments.

The roots of the project date back to April 17, 2004, when the foundation stone was laid for a 300-bed facility, which was later expanded to 500 beds after successive technical reviews.

Oversight reports highlighted the challenges faced by the project, from changing specifications to multiple implementation phases, making its construction cycle the longest among major health facilities in the region.

The opening carries strategic significance for the health sector in Hail; the hospital provides a highly equipped medical infrastructure, with developed emergency pathways, intensive care units, and specialized wings for surgery, internal medicine, and obstetrics and gynecology, in addition to advanced diagnostic departments such as CT scans and MRI.

The Prince's visit placed the project on a clear path that relies on field follow-up from leadership, giving the health sector in Hail a qualitative boost that meets the needs of the population.

What began with a signal at a conference is now completed with a health facility ready to receive patients and provide services worthy of a rapidly growing city that confidently moves towards a better health future.