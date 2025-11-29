The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned in the strongest terms the blatant aggression launched by the Israeli occupation forces against the town of "Beit Jinn" in the countryside of Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic.

The General Secretariat expressed its strong denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces' continued violations of Syria's sovereignty and territory, and their attempts to undermine its security and stability, as well as to sabotage efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region.

The General Secretariat held the Israeli occupation forces fully responsible for the continuation of such aggressions, calling on the international community to take action to implement relevant international resolutions and laws that ensure respect for the sovereignty, unity, security, and stability of the Syrian Arab Republic.