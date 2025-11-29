أدانت الأمانة العامة لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي بأشد العبارات الاعتداء السافر الذي شنته قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على بلدة «بيت جن» في ريف دمشق بالجمهورية العربية السورية.
وعبّرت الأمانة العامة عن استنكارها الشديد لتمادي قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في انتهاكاتها على سيادة سورية وأراضيها ومحاولة زعزعة أمنها واستقرارها وتقويض جهود إحلال الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
وحمّلت الأمانة العامة قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي المسؤولية الكاملة عن استمرار مثل هذه الاعتداءات، داعية المجتمع الدولي إلى التحرك لتنفيذ القرارات والقوانين الدولية ذات الصلة بما يضمن احترام سيادة الجمهورية العربية السورية ووحدتها وأمنها واستقرارها.
The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned in the strongest terms the blatant aggression launched by the Israeli occupation forces against the town of "Beit Jinn" in the countryside of Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic.
The General Secretariat expressed its strong denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces' continued violations of Syria's sovereignty and territory, and their attempts to undermine its security and stability, as well as to sabotage efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region.
The General Secretariat held the Israeli occupation forces fully responsible for the continuation of such aggressions, calling on the international community to take action to implement relevant international resolutions and laws that ensure respect for the sovereignty, unity, security, and stability of the Syrian Arab Republic.