أدانت الأمانة العامة لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي بأشد العبارات الاعتداء السافر الذي شنته قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على بلدة «بيت جن» في ريف دمشق بالجمهورية العربية السورية.

وعبّرت الأمانة العامة عن استنكارها الشديد لتمادي قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في انتهاكاتها على سيادة سورية وأراضيها ومحاولة زعزعة أمنها واستقرارها وتقويض جهود إحلال الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

وحمّلت الأمانة العامة قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي المسؤولية الكاملة عن استمرار مثل هذه الاعتداءات، داعية المجتمع الدولي إلى التحرك لتنفيذ القرارات والقوانين الدولية ذات الصلة بما يضمن احترام سيادة الجمهورية العربية السورية ووحدتها وأمنها واستقرارها.