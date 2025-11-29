اتجهت شركات الطيران السعودية إلى اتخاذ خطوات عاجلة لضمان انسيابية رحلاتها، بعد إعلان شركة صناعة الطائرات العالمية إيرباص تحديثاً طارئاً لبرمجيات عدد كبير من طائرات A320، وهو ما استدعى فحص نحو 6000 طائرة من هذا الطراز الذي يُعد الأكثر انتشاراً لدى شركات الطيران حول العالم.

وأوضحت الخطوط السعودية أنها تتابع بشكل مستمر إرشادات السلامة الصادرة عن شركة إيرباص المتعلقة بأسطول A320 عالمياً، مؤكدة أنها تعمل على مراجعة التحديثات التقنية لتقييم أي تأثير محتمل على جدول الرحلات. وشددت على أنه في حال ترتب على ذلك أي تعديل، سيتم التواصل مباشرة مع المسافرين لضمان تقديم البدائل المناسبة.

وفي السياق ذاته، أعلنت شركة طيران ناس أنها أعادت ضبط البرمجيات الفنية لجزء من طائراتها، ما سيؤدي إلى طول فترة التجهيز بين عدد محدود من الرحلات، مشيرة إلى أن ذلك قد يسبب بعض التأخيرات التشغيلية، وفق ما جاء في بيانها المنشور عبر منصة إكس.

كما أكدت شركة طيران أديل أن عدداً من طائراتها سيخضع لإجراءات معايرة إضافية بناءً على توجيهات إيرباص، موضحة أنها بدأت تنفيذ الخطوات الاحترازية المطلوبة لإعادة ضبط المعايير البرمجية والفنية. وتوقعت الشركة أن تعود عملياتها إلى جدولها الطبيعي بحلول غد (الأحد). وذكرت في بيانها أن «بعض الرحلات قد تشهد تغييراً أو تأخيراً، وسيتم التواصل مباشرة مع المسافرين عبر البريد الإلكتروني والرسائل النصية مع توفير خيارات إعادة الحجز والدعم الكامل».

وتعود جذور التحديث المفاجئ إلى حادثة لطائرة من الطراز ذاته، عزتها إيرباص إلى خلل ناجم عن «الإشعاع الشمسي المكثف» الذي يؤثر على البيانات الحساسة المستخدمة في تشغيل عناصر التحكم بالطيران، وهو ما دفع الشركة إلى التأكيد على ضرورة فحص عدد كبير من طائرات A320 قبل استمرار تشغيل المزيد منها.

وبحسب بيانات استشارية أوردتها «رويترز»، بلغ إجمالي عدد الطائرات التي سلمتها إيرباص من هذا الطراز منذ دخوله الخدمة عام 1988 نحو 12260 طائرة، وفق معلومات شركة سيريوم التي تتخذ من المملكة المتحدة مقراً لها.