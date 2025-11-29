اتجهت شركات الطيران السعودية إلى اتخاذ خطوات عاجلة لضمان انسيابية رحلاتها، بعد إعلان شركة صناعة الطائرات العالمية إيرباص تحديثاً طارئاً لبرمجيات عدد كبير من طائرات A320، وهو ما استدعى فحص نحو 6000 طائرة من هذا الطراز الذي يُعد الأكثر انتشاراً لدى شركات الطيران حول العالم.
وأوضحت الخطوط السعودية أنها تتابع بشكل مستمر إرشادات السلامة الصادرة عن شركة إيرباص المتعلقة بأسطول A320 عالمياً، مؤكدة أنها تعمل على مراجعة التحديثات التقنية لتقييم أي تأثير محتمل على جدول الرحلات. وشددت على أنه في حال ترتب على ذلك أي تعديل، سيتم التواصل مباشرة مع المسافرين لضمان تقديم البدائل المناسبة.
وفي السياق ذاته، أعلنت شركة طيران ناس أنها أعادت ضبط البرمجيات الفنية لجزء من طائراتها، ما سيؤدي إلى طول فترة التجهيز بين عدد محدود من الرحلات، مشيرة إلى أن ذلك قد يسبب بعض التأخيرات التشغيلية، وفق ما جاء في بيانها المنشور عبر منصة إكس.
كما أكدت شركة طيران أديل أن عدداً من طائراتها سيخضع لإجراءات معايرة إضافية بناءً على توجيهات إيرباص، موضحة أنها بدأت تنفيذ الخطوات الاحترازية المطلوبة لإعادة ضبط المعايير البرمجية والفنية. وتوقعت الشركة أن تعود عملياتها إلى جدولها الطبيعي بحلول غد (الأحد). وذكرت في بيانها أن «بعض الرحلات قد تشهد تغييراً أو تأخيراً، وسيتم التواصل مباشرة مع المسافرين عبر البريد الإلكتروني والرسائل النصية مع توفير خيارات إعادة الحجز والدعم الكامل».
وتعود جذور التحديث المفاجئ إلى حادثة لطائرة من الطراز ذاته، عزتها إيرباص إلى خلل ناجم عن «الإشعاع الشمسي المكثف» الذي يؤثر على البيانات الحساسة المستخدمة في تشغيل عناصر التحكم بالطيران، وهو ما دفع الشركة إلى التأكيد على ضرورة فحص عدد كبير من طائرات A320 قبل استمرار تشغيل المزيد منها.
وبحسب بيانات استشارية أوردتها «رويترز»، بلغ إجمالي عدد الطائرات التي سلمتها إيرباص من هذا الطراز منذ دخوله الخدمة عام 1988 نحو 12260 طائرة، وفق معلومات شركة سيريوم التي تتخذ من المملكة المتحدة مقراً لها.
Saudi airlines have taken urgent steps to ensure the smooth operation of their flights, following the announcement by global aircraft manufacturer Airbus of an emergency update to the software of a large number of A320 aircraft. This necessitated the inspection of approximately 6,000 planes of this model, which is the most widely used by airlines around the world.
Saudi Airlines clarified that it is continuously monitoring safety guidelines issued by Airbus regarding the A320 fleet globally, confirming that it is reviewing the technical updates to assess any potential impact on the flight schedule. It emphasized that if any adjustments are required, travelers will be contacted directly to ensure suitable alternatives are provided.
In the same context, flynas announced that it has reset the technical software for some of its aircraft, which will lead to longer preparation times between a limited number of flights, noting that this may cause some operational delays, according to its statement published on the X platform.
Additionally, flyadeal confirmed that several of its aircraft will undergo additional calibration procedures based on Airbus's directives, explaining that it has begun implementing the necessary precautionary steps to reset the software and technical standards. The company expects its operations to return to their normal schedule by tomorrow (Sunday). It mentioned in its statement that "some flights may experience changes or delays, and travelers will be contacted directly via email and text messages, with options for rebooking and full support provided."
The roots of the sudden update trace back to an incident involving an aircraft of the same model, which Airbus attributed to a malfunction caused by "intense solar radiation" affecting the sensitive data used in operating flight control elements. This prompted the company to emphasize the necessity of inspecting a large number of A320 aircraft before continuing to operate more of them.
According to advisory data reported by Reuters, the total number of aircraft delivered by Airbus of this model since its entry into service in 1988 is approximately 12,260 aircraft, according to information from the UK-based company Cirium.