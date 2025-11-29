Saudi airlines have taken urgent steps to ensure the smooth operation of their flights, following the announcement by global aircraft manufacturer Airbus of an emergency update to the software of a large number of A320 aircraft. This necessitated the inspection of approximately 6,000 planes of this model, which is the most widely used by airlines around the world.

Saudi Airlines clarified that it is continuously monitoring safety guidelines issued by Airbus regarding the A320 fleet globally, confirming that it is reviewing the technical updates to assess any potential impact on the flight schedule. It emphasized that if any adjustments are required, travelers will be contacted directly to ensure suitable alternatives are provided.

In the same context, flynas announced that it has reset the technical software for some of its aircraft, which will lead to longer preparation times between a limited number of flights, noting that this may cause some operational delays, according to its statement published on the X platform.

Additionally, flyadeal confirmed that several of its aircraft will undergo additional calibration procedures based on Airbus's directives, explaining that it has begun implementing the necessary precautionary steps to reset the software and technical standards. The company expects its operations to return to their normal schedule by tomorrow (Sunday). It mentioned in its statement that "some flights may experience changes or delays, and travelers will be contacted directly via email and text messages, with options for rebooking and full support provided."

The roots of the sudden update trace back to an incident involving an aircraft of the same model, which Airbus attributed to a malfunction caused by "intense solar radiation" affecting the sensitive data used in operating flight control elements. This prompted the company to emphasize the necessity of inspecting a large number of A320 aircraft before continuing to operate more of them.

According to advisory data reported by Reuters, the total number of aircraft delivered by Airbus of this model since its entry into service in 1988 is approximately 12,260 aircraft, according to information from the UK-based company Cirium.