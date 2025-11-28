A fire broke out in the Al-Khuraim pass in Balsamer, north of the city of Abha, which necessitated a heavy presence of civil defense teams coming from several centers and provinces, including Balsamer, Balhamr, Tanomah, and Namas, in an attempt to limit the spread of the flames in the rugged mountainous terrain.

According to initial information, civil defense teams are still making significant efforts to control and extinguish the fire, amidst difficulties in reaching some locations due to the mountainous nature of the area.

Sources confirmed that security forces and supporting teams are present at the site, while the relevant authorities continue to monitor developments and take necessary measures.