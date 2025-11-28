اندلع حريق في عقبة آل خريم ببلّسمر، شمالي مدينة أبها، ما استدعى تواجداً كثيفاً لفرق الدفاع المدني القادمة من عدد من المراكز والمحافظات، شملت بلّسمر وبلّحمر وتنومة والنماص، في محاولة للحد من انتشار النيران في التضاريس الجبلية الوعرة.
وبحسب المعلومات الأولية، لا تزال فرق الدفاع المدني تبذل جهوداً كبيرة حتى هذه اللحظة للسيطرة على الحريق وإخماده، وسط صعوبة في الوصول إلى بعض المواقع بسبب طبيعة المنطقة الجبلية.
وأكدت المصادر أن الجهات الأمنية والفرق المساندة متواجدة بالموقع، فيما تواصل الجهات المختصة متابعة التطورات واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة.
A fire broke out in the Al-Khuraim pass in Balsamer, north of the city of Abha, which necessitated a heavy presence of civil defense teams coming from several centers and provinces, including Balsamer, Balhamr, Tanomah, and Namas, in an attempt to limit the spread of the flames in the rugged mountainous terrain.
According to initial information, civil defense teams are still making significant efforts to control and extinguish the fire, amidst difficulties in reaching some locations due to the mountainous nature of the area.
Sources confirmed that security forces and supporting teams are present at the site, while the relevant authorities continue to monitor developments and take necessary measures.