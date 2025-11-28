اندلع حريق في عقبة آل خريم ببلّسمر، شمالي مدينة أبها، ما استدعى تواجداً كثيفاً لفرق الدفاع المدني القادمة من عدد من المراكز والمحافظات، شملت بلّسمر وبلّحمر وتنومة والنماص، في محاولة للحد من انتشار النيران في التضاريس الجبلية الوعرة.

وبحسب المعلومات الأولية، لا تزال فرق الدفاع المدني تبذل جهوداً كبيرة حتى هذه اللحظة للسيطرة على الحريق وإخماده، وسط صعوبة في الوصول إلى بعض المواقع بسبب طبيعة المنطقة الجبلية.

وأكدت المصادر أن الجهات الأمنية والفرق المساندة متواجدة بالموقع، فيما تواصل الجهات المختصة متابعة التطورات واتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة.