أكد المرور السعودي أن القيادة على أكتاف الطريق وعلى الأرصفة أو المسارات التي تمنع القيادة فيها، تربك الحركة المرورية وتشتت القائدين الآخرين، وقد تتسبب في الحوادث.
وأضاف المرور في إنفوجراف نشره اليوم على حسابه في منصة (X)، أن القيادة على أكتاف الطريق أو الأرصفة والمسارات مخالفة مرورية غرامتها المالية من 1000 إلى 2000 ريال.
The Saudi traffic authority confirmed that driving on the shoulders of the road and on sidewalks or in lanes where driving is prohibited disrupts traffic flow and distracts other drivers, and may lead to accidents.
The traffic authority added in an infographic published today on its account on the (X) platform that driving on the shoulders of the road or sidewalks and lanes is a traffic violation with a fine ranging from 1000 to 2000 riyals.