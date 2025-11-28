أكد المرور السعودي أن القيادة على أكتاف الطريق وعلى الأرصفة أو المسارات التي تمنع القيادة فيها، تربك الحركة المرورية وتشتت القائدين الآخرين، وقد تتسبب في الحوادث.

وأضاف المرور في إنفوجراف نشره اليوم على حسابه في منصة (X)، أن القيادة على أكتاف الطريق أو الأرصفة والمسارات مخالفة مرورية غرامتها المالية من 1000 إلى 2000 ريال.