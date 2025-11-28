استضافت رئاسة أمن الدولة الاجتماع التأسيسي لمجموعة العمل الإقليمية العربية لأمن ومعلومات المسافرين، بالتعاون مع مكتب الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الإرهاب، وجامعة نايف العربية للعلوم الأمنية. وأُعلن خلال الاجتماع عن ترؤس المملكة لمجموعة العمل الإقليمية العربية لأمن ومعلومات المسافرين.
وقال المتحدث الرسمي لرئاسة أمن الدولة العقيد تركي الحربي: «في الأمن نحن لا نملك رفاهية الاختيار، حياة الإنسان أولاً وأخيراً».
واستعرض الحربي تاريخ بداية المركز. وأشار إلى أنه في عام 2009 ولدت فكرة أمن المسافرين في المملكة، وخلال عام 2011 بدأ برنامج المسافرين العالمي العمل كبرنامج تعاون دولي. أما في 2013 تحول البرنامج إلى مشروع وطني متكامل. وأضاف: «في 2019 أصبح هذا المشروع مركزاً وطنياً لأمن المسافرين في رئاسة أمن الدولة». وقال: «بفضل دعم القيادة أصبحنا نمتلك مركزاً وطنياً عالي الجودة صنع بالكامل في المملكة وبخبرات وقدرات سعودية». وأكد أن هذا التعاون الدولي سيقود العمل الأمني في المنطقة إلى أفق أوسع وأكثر فعالية واحترافية برئاسة المملكة والمركز الوطني لأمن المسافرين.
The Presidency of State Security hosted the founding meeting of the Arab Regional Working Group for Traveler Security and Information, in collaboration with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism and Naif Arab University for Security Sciences. During the meeting, it was announced that the Kingdom will chair the Arab Regional Working Group for Traveler Security and Information.
The official spokesperson for the Presidency of State Security, Colonel Turki Al-Harbi, stated: "In security, we do not have the luxury of choice; human life comes first and foremost."
Al-Harbi reviewed the history of the center's inception. He noted that in 2009, the idea of traveler security was born in the Kingdom, and in 2011, the Global Traveler Program began operating as an international cooperation program. By 2013, the program evolved into a comprehensive national project. He added: "In 2019, this project became a national center for traveler security within the Presidency of State Security." He said: "Thanks to the support of the leadership, we now have a high-quality national center fully developed in the Kingdom with Saudi expertise and capabilities." He emphasized that this international cooperation will lead security work in the region to a broader, more effective, and professional horizon under the leadership of the Kingdom and the National Center for Traveler Security.