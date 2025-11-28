استضافت رئاسة أمن الدولة الاجتماع التأسيسي لمجموعة العمل الإقليمية العربية لأمن ومعلومات المسافرين، بالتعاون مع مكتب الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الإرهاب، وجامعة نايف العربية للعلوم الأمنية. وأُعلن خلال الاجتماع عن ترؤس المملكة لمجموعة العمل الإقليمية العربية لأمن ومعلومات المسافرين.


وقال المتحدث الرسمي لرئاسة أمن الدولة العقيد تركي الحربي: «في الأمن نحن لا نملك رفاهية الاختيار، حياة الإنسان أولاً وأخيراً».


واستعرض الحربي تاريخ بداية المركز. وأشار إلى أنه في عام 2009 ولدت فكرة أمن المسافرين في المملكة، وخلال عام 2011 بدأ برنامج المسافرين العالمي العمل كبرنامج تعاون دولي. أما في 2013 تحول البرنامج إلى مشروع وطني متكامل. وأضاف: «في 2019 أصبح هذا المشروع مركزاً وطنياً لأمن المسافرين في رئاسة أمن الدولة». وقال: «بفضل دعم القيادة أصبحنا نمتلك مركزاً وطنياً عالي الجودة صنع بالكامل في المملكة وبخبرات وقدرات سعودية». وأكد أن هذا التعاون الدولي سيقود العمل الأمني في المنطقة إلى أفق أوسع وأكثر فعالية واحترافية برئاسة المملكة والمركز الوطني لأمن المسافرين.