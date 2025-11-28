The Presidency of State Security hosted the founding meeting of the Arab Regional Working Group for Traveler Security and Information, in collaboration with the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism and Naif Arab University for Security Sciences. During the meeting, it was announced that the Kingdom will chair the Arab Regional Working Group for Traveler Security and Information.



The official spokesperson for the Presidency of State Security, Colonel Turki Al-Harbi, stated: "In security, we do not have the luxury of choice; human life comes first and foremost."



Al-Harbi reviewed the history of the center's inception. He noted that in 2009, the idea of traveler security was born in the Kingdom, and in 2011, the Global Traveler Program began operating as an international cooperation program. By 2013, the program evolved into a comprehensive national project. He added: "In 2019, this project became a national center for traveler security within the Presidency of State Security." He said: "Thanks to the support of the leadership, we now have a high-quality national center fully developed in the Kingdom with Saudi expertise and capabilities." He emphasized that this international cooperation will lead security work in the region to a broader, more effective, and professional horizon under the leadership of the Kingdom and the National Center for Traveler Security.