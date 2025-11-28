In the past 24 hours, job platforms in Saudi Arabia have witnessed a rare wave of high-paying job advertisements, as global companies and major entities have offered a range of leadership opportunities with monthly salaries exceeding 30,000 riyals, marking one of the strongest hiring surges on LinkedIn.

This type of job is designated for senior expertise in the fields of technology, health, real estate development, and digital growth, making it the most attractive for executives and those aspiring for a significant leap in their career paths.

Top Jobs with Salaries Exceeding 30,000 Riyals Monthly

Chief Medical Officer at a healthcare facility in Jeddah

One of the highest-paying jobs available today, designated for leading the medical operations of major pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

The salary can reach up to 80,000 riyals per month.

Head of E-commerce Strategy – Amazon

A leadership position within Amazon's expansion in Saudi Arabia, aimed at planning and overseeing the growth of digital markets.

The salary ranges between 55,000 and 85,000 riyals.

Director of Facades in Real Estate Development at a major entity

One of the most important roles associated with managing and coordinating large real estate projects.

The salary starts from 45,000 riyals and can reach up to 70,000 riyals depending on the applicant's qualifications.

Head of Business Unit at a major pharmaceutical company

Among the highest-paying jobs in the pharmaceutical sector, involving the leadership of a complete business unit.

The salary is between 55,000 and 75,000 riyals.

Program Manager / Senior Project Manager at Adobe Global

A leadership role in managing technology projects with a global company that has a strong presence in the Saudi market.

The salary is between 35,000 and 55,000 riyals.

Head of Growth at a Technology and Digital Development Company

A pivotal role in a company that relies on rapid expansion and improving digital revenues.

The salary starts from 30,000 riyals and can reach up to 55,000 riyals.

Vice President - Sales and Bid Management at a Joint Stock Company

One of the highest leadership positions available today, targeting individuals with extensive experience in managing strategic bids.

The salary ranges between 50,000 and 80,000 riyals.

Vice President of Product Design at a Global Company

A high-level executive position in the field of digital product design.

The salary is between 45,000 and 70,000 riyals.

Why Are These Jobs Considered an Important Indicator for the Saudi Labor Market?

Increased Demand for Leadership Competencies

High-paying jobs reveal that the market is undergoing an expansion phase that requires expertise capable of leading technological and operational transformation.

Strengthening the Technology, Pharmaceutical, and Real Estate Sectors

Most of the jobs have come from three sectors experiencing rapid growth:

Technology and Digital Transformation

Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industries

Real Estate Development and Major Project Management

Notable Presence of Global Companies in the Saudi Market

The presence of companies like Amazon, Adobe, and other international entities confirms the attractiveness of the Saudi market for top-tier talents.

Distinct Opportunities

Today specifically, a range of leadership jobs exceeding 30,000 riyals monthly has emerged, some reaching up to 80,000 riyals, making this day one of the strongest days for leadership hiring in 2025, reflecting the growing strength of the Saudi labor market and its ability to attract high-level talent.