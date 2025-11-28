شهدت منصّات التوظيف في السعودية خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية موجة نادرة من الإعلانات الوظيفية ذات الرواتب المرتفعة، بعدما طرحت شركات عالمية وجهات كبرى مجموعة من الفرص القيادية التي يتجاوز دخلها الشهري 30 ألف ريال، في واحدة من أقوى دفعات التوظيف في منصة لينكدان.
هذه النوعية من الوظائف مخصّصة للخبرات العليا في قطاعات التقنية والصحة والتطوير العقاري والنمو الرقمي، ما يجعلها الأكثر جذبًا للمديرين التنفيذيين والطامحين إلى قفزة نوعية في مسارهم المهني.
أبرز الوظائف التي تتجاوز رواتبها 30 ألف ريال شهريًا
- رئيس الشؤون الطبية في إحدى المنشآت الصحية في جدة
من أعلى الوظائف المطروحة اليوم أجرًا، ومخصصة لقيادة الأعمال الطبية لشركات الدواء والرعاية الصحية الكبرى.
الراتب قد يصل إلى 80 ألف ريال شهريًا.
- رئيس استراتيجية السوق الإلكتروني – أمازون
وظيفة قيادية ضمن عملية توسّع أمازون في السعودية، تستهدف التخطيط والإشراف على نمو الأسواق الرقمية.
الراتب يتراوح بين 55 و85 ألف ريال.
- مدير الواجهات في التطوير العقاري في جهة كبرى
أحد أهم الأدوار المرتبطة بإدارة وتنسيق المشاريع العقارية الضخمة.
الراتب يبدأ من 45 ألف ريال وقد يصل وفقا لمؤهلات المتقدم إلى 70 ألف ريال.
- رئيس وحدة الأعمال في شركة أدوية كبرى
من أعلى الوظائف رواتب في قطاع الدواء، وتشمل قيادة وحدة أعمال كاملة.
الراتب بين 55و75 ألف ريال.
- مدير برنامج / مدير مشاريع أول في شركة أدوب العالمية
دور قيادي في إدارة مشاريع تقنية مع شركة عالمية ذات حضور قوي في السوق السعودي.
الراتب بين 35و55 ألف ريال.
- رئيس النمو في شركة تقنية وتطوير رقمي
وظيفة محورية في شركة تعتمد على التوسع السريع وتحسين الإيرادات الرقمية.
الراتب يبدأ من 30 ألف ريال ويصل إلى 55 ألف ريال.
- نائب الرئيس - للمبيعات وإدارة العطاءات في شركة مساهمة
من أعلى الوظائف القيادية المتاحة اليوم، وتستهدف أصحاب الخبرة الكبيرة في إدارة العطاءات الاستراتيجية.
الراتب يتراوح بين 50 و 80 ألف ريال.
- نائب الرئيس لتصميم المنتجات في شركة عالمية
وظيفة تنفيذية رفيعة المستوى في مجال تصميم المنتجات الرقمية.
الراتب بين 45 و70 ألف ريال.
لماذا تُعتبر هذه الوظائف مؤشّرًا مهمًا لسوق العمل السعودي؟
ارتفاع الطلب على الكفاءات القيادية
الوظائف ذات الرواتب العالية تكشف أن السوق يمر بمرحلة توسّع تتطلب خبرات قادرة على قيادة التحول التقني والتشغيلي.
تعزيز قطاعات التقنية والدواء والعقار
أغلب الوظائف جاءت من ثلاثة قطاعات تشهد نموًا متسارعًا:
- التكنولوجيا والتحول الرقمي
- الصناعات الدوائية والرعاية الصحية
- التطوير العقاري وإدارة المشاريع الكبرى
حضور ملحوظ للشركات العالمية في السوق السعودي
وجود شركات مثل أمازون وأدوب وكيانات دولية أخرى يؤكد جاذبية السوق السعودي للكفاءات العليا.
فرص مميزة
اليوم تحديدًا، ظهرت مجموعة من الوظائف القيادية التي تتجاوز 30 ألف ريال شهريًا، بعضها يصل إلى 80 ألف ريال، ما يجعل هذا اليوم من أقوى أيام التوظيف القيادي في عام 2025، ويعكس القوة المتنامية لسوق العمل السعودي وقدرته على استقطاب المواهب رفيعة المستوى.
In the past 24 hours, job platforms in Saudi Arabia have witnessed a rare wave of high-paying job advertisements, as global companies and major entities have offered a range of leadership opportunities with monthly salaries exceeding 30,000 riyals, marking one of the strongest hiring surges on LinkedIn.
This type of job is designated for senior expertise in the fields of technology, health, real estate development, and digital growth, making it the most attractive for executives and those aspiring for a significant leap in their career paths.
Top Jobs with Salaries Exceeding 30,000 Riyals Monthly
- Chief Medical Officer at a healthcare facility in Jeddah
One of the highest-paying jobs available today, designated for leading the medical operations of major pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.
The salary can reach up to 80,000 riyals per month.
- Head of E-commerce Strategy – Amazon
A leadership position within Amazon's expansion in Saudi Arabia, aimed at planning and overseeing the growth of digital markets.
The salary ranges between 55,000 and 85,000 riyals.
- Director of Facades in Real Estate Development at a major entity
One of the most important roles associated with managing and coordinating large real estate projects.
The salary starts from 45,000 riyals and can reach up to 70,000 riyals depending on the applicant's qualifications.
- Head of Business Unit at a major pharmaceutical company
Among the highest-paying jobs in the pharmaceutical sector, involving the leadership of a complete business unit.
The salary is between 55,000 and 75,000 riyals.
- Program Manager / Senior Project Manager at Adobe Global
A leadership role in managing technology projects with a global company that has a strong presence in the Saudi market.
The salary is between 35,000 and 55,000 riyals.
- Head of Growth at a Technology and Digital Development Company
A pivotal role in a company that relies on rapid expansion and improving digital revenues.
The salary starts from 30,000 riyals and can reach up to 55,000 riyals.
- Vice President - Sales and Bid Management at a Joint Stock Company
One of the highest leadership positions available today, targeting individuals with extensive experience in managing strategic bids.
The salary ranges between 50,000 and 80,000 riyals.
- Vice President of Product Design at a Global Company
A high-level executive position in the field of digital product design.
The salary is between 45,000 and 70,000 riyals.
Why Are These Jobs Considered an Important Indicator for the Saudi Labor Market?
Increased Demand for Leadership Competencies
High-paying jobs reveal that the market is undergoing an expansion phase that requires expertise capable of leading technological and operational transformation.
Strengthening the Technology, Pharmaceutical, and Real Estate Sectors
Most of the jobs have come from three sectors experiencing rapid growth:
- Technology and Digital Transformation
- Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Industries
- Real Estate Development and Major Project Management
Notable Presence of Global Companies in the Saudi Market
The presence of companies like Amazon, Adobe, and other international entities confirms the attractiveness of the Saudi market for top-tier talents.
Distinct Opportunities
Today specifically, a range of leadership jobs exceeding 30,000 riyals monthly has emerged, some reaching up to 80,000 riyals, making this day one of the strongest days for leadership hiring in 2025, reflecting the growing strength of the Saudi labor market and its ability to attract high-level talent.