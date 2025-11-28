شهدت منصّات التوظيف في السعودية خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية موجة نادرة من الإعلانات الوظيفية ذات الرواتب المرتفعة، بعدما طرحت شركات عالمية وجهات كبرى مجموعة من الفرص القيادية التي يتجاوز دخلها الشهري 30 ألف ريال، في واحدة من أقوى دفعات التوظيف في منصة لينكدان.

هذه النوعية من الوظائف مخصّصة للخبرات العليا في قطاعات التقنية والصحة والتطوير العقاري والنمو الرقمي، ما يجعلها الأكثر جذبًا للمديرين التنفيذيين والطامحين إلى قفزة نوعية في مسارهم المهني.

أبرز الوظائف التي تتجاوز رواتبها 30 ألف ريال شهريًا

  • رئيس الشؤون الطبية في إحدى المنشآت الصحية في جدة

من أعلى الوظائف المطروحة اليوم أجرًا، ومخصصة لقيادة الأعمال الطبية لشركات الدواء والرعاية الصحية الكبرى.

الراتب قد يصل إلى 80 ألف ريال شهريًا.

  • رئيس استراتيجية السوق الإلكتروني – أمازون

وظيفة قيادية ضمن عملية توسّع أمازون في السعودية، تستهدف التخطيط والإشراف على نمو الأسواق الرقمية.

الراتب يتراوح بين 55 و85 ألف ريال.

  • مدير الواجهات في التطوير العقاري في جهة كبرى

أحد أهم الأدوار المرتبطة بإدارة وتنسيق المشاريع العقارية الضخمة.

الراتب يبدأ من 45 ألف ريال وقد يصل وفقا لمؤهلات المتقدم إلى 70 ألف ريال.

  • رئيس وحدة الأعمال في شركة أدوية كبرى

من أعلى الوظائف رواتب في قطاع الدواء، وتشمل قيادة وحدة أعمال كاملة.

الراتب بين 55و75 ألف ريال.

  • مدير برنامج / مدير مشاريع أول في شركة أدوب العالمية

دور قيادي في إدارة مشاريع تقنية مع شركة عالمية ذات حضور قوي في السوق السعودي.

الراتب بين 35و55 ألف ريال.

  • رئيس النمو في شركة تقنية وتطوير رقمي

وظيفة محورية في شركة تعتمد على التوسع السريع وتحسين الإيرادات الرقمية.

الراتب يبدأ من 30 ألف ريال ويصل إلى 55 ألف ريال.

  • نائب الرئيس - للمبيعات وإدارة العطاءات في شركة مساهمة

من أعلى الوظائف القيادية المتاحة اليوم، وتستهدف أصحاب الخبرة الكبيرة في إدارة العطاءات الاستراتيجية.

الراتب يتراوح بين 50 و 80 ألف ريال.

  • نائب الرئيس لتصميم المنتجات في شركة عالمية

وظيفة تنفيذية رفيعة المستوى في مجال تصميم المنتجات الرقمية.

الراتب بين 45 و70 ألف ريال.

لماذا تُعتبر هذه الوظائف مؤشّرًا مهمًا لسوق العمل السعودي؟

ارتفاع الطلب على الكفاءات القيادية

الوظائف ذات الرواتب العالية تكشف أن السوق يمر بمرحلة توسّع تتطلب خبرات قادرة على قيادة التحول التقني والتشغيلي.

تعزيز قطاعات التقنية والدواء والعقار

أغلب الوظائف جاءت من ثلاثة قطاعات تشهد نموًا متسارعًا:

  • التكنولوجيا والتحول الرقمي
  • الصناعات الدوائية والرعاية الصحية
  • التطوير العقاري وإدارة المشاريع الكبرى

حضور ملحوظ للشركات العالمية في السوق السعودي

وجود شركات مثل أمازون وأدوب وكيانات دولية أخرى يؤكد جاذبية السوق السعودي للكفاءات العليا.

فرص مميزة

اليوم تحديدًا، ظهرت مجموعة من الوظائف القيادية التي تتجاوز 30 ألف ريال شهريًا، بعضها يصل إلى 80 ألف ريال، ما يجعل هذا اليوم من أقوى أيام التوظيف القيادي في عام 2025، ويعكس القوة المتنامية لسوق العمل السعودي وقدرته على استقطاب المواهب رفيعة المستوى.