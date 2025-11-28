أعلن وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية رئيس الدورة الـ21 للمؤتمر العام لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للتنمية الصناعية (UNIDO) بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف ترحيب المملكة العربية السعودية باعتماد الدول الأعضاء في المنظمة يوم 21 أبريل «اليوم العالمي للمرأة في الصناعة»، وذلك خلال انعقاد أعمال المؤتمر العام الـ21 لمنظمة اليونيدو تحت مسمى «القمة العالمية للصناعة»، الذي استضافته المملكة خلال الفترة من 23 إلى 27 نوفمبر 2025، بمشاركة وزراء وصنّاع قرار وممثلين عن منظمات دولية وقادة قطاع الصناعة من مختلف دول العالم.

ويعد هذا القرار محطة عالمية بارزة تهدف إلى تخصيص أول مناسبة دولية تُعنى بدور المرأة في دفع التنمية الصناعية الشاملة والمستدامة.

وأكد الوزير الخريف أن هذا الاعتماد يعكس إدراكاً عالمياً متزايداً بأهمية تمكين المرأة وتعزيز دورها الريادي في التحول الصناعي، مشيراً إلى أن المملكة انطلاقاً من مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 تواصل العمل على توسيع مشاركة المرأة في قيادة الابتكار، والصناعات المتقدمة، والبحث والتطوير، وريادة الأعمال الصناعية.

دور بارز للمرأة في مجالات الصناعة.

الاعتراف بدور المرأة

وجاء الإعلان خلال انعقاد «القمة العالمية للصناعة 2025» في اليوم المخصص لتمكين المرأة تحت شعار «تعزيز الاعتراف بدور المرأة في الصناعة: الخطوة التالية»، حيث أكدت الوفود المشاركة أنَّ المرأة عنصرٌ رئيسيٌ في بناء سلاسل إمداد متطورة، ودفع عجلة التحول التقني، وتعزيز تنافسية الاقتصادات الصناعية.

وأوضحت منظمة UNIDO أن تخصيص يوم دولي للمرأة في الصناعة يهدف إلى توفير إطار عالمي سنوي للاحتفاء بإنجازات المرأة، وتقييم التقدم المحرز، وتبادل أفضل التجارب، ودعم السياسات والمبادرات التي تعزز مشاركتها عبر سلاسل القيمة الصناعية، كما يدفع الحكومات والقطاع الخاص والمؤسسات الأكاديمية إلى توسيع الفرص أمام المرأة في المجالات الصناعية عالية القيمة.

ويعد اعتماد يوم 21 أبريل «اليوم الدولي للمرأة في الصناعة» أحد أبرز مخرجات المؤتمر العام الـ21 لليونيدو، حيث أكدت الدول الأعضاء أن هذه الخطوة تمثل تقدماً مهماً نحو بناء منظومات صناعية أكثر شمولاً وابتكاراً وجاهزية لمستقبل عالمي قائم على المعرفة والتقنية والتنافسية.