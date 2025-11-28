The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and President of the 21st session of the General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, announced the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's welcome for the adoption by member states of the organization on April 21 as "International Women's Day in Industry." This announcement was made during the 21st General Conference of UNIDO, titled "Global Industry Summit," hosted by the Kingdom from November 23 to 27, 2025, with the participation of ministers, decision-makers, representatives from international organizations, and leaders from the industrial sector from various countries around the world.

This decision marks a significant global milestone aimed at dedicating the first international occasion focused on the role of women in driving inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

Minister Al-Khorayef affirmed that this adoption reflects a growing global awareness of the importance of empowering women and enhancing their leadership role in industrial transformation, noting that the Kingdom, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030, continues to work on expanding women's participation in leading innovation, advanced industries, research and development, and industrial entrepreneurship.

Recognizing the Role of Women

The announcement came during the "Global Industry Summit 2025" on the day dedicated to women's empowerment under the slogan "Enhancing Recognition of Women's Role in Industry: The Next Step," where participating delegations confirmed that women are a key element in building advanced supply chains, driving technological transformation, and enhancing the competitiveness of industrial economies.

UNIDO clarified that dedicating an international day for women in industry aims to provide an annual global framework to celebrate women's achievements, assess progress made, exchange best practices, and support policies and initiatives that enhance their participation across industrial value chains. It also encourages governments, the private sector, and academic institutions to expand opportunities for women in high-value industrial fields.

The adoption of April 21 as "International Women's Day in Industry" is one of the most prominent outcomes of the 21st General Conference of UNIDO, where member states confirmed that this step represents significant progress towards building more inclusive, innovative, and ready industrial systems for a future based on knowledge, technology, and competitiveness.