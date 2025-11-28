Riyadh is preparing to host one of the most prominent global gatherings in the field of cybersecurity, where experts and specialists from various countries will come together for the 2025 edition of "Black Hat Middle East and Africa," organized by the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity and Programming, from December 2 to 4.

The event represents a key platform for discussing the rapid transformations in information security and showcasing modern technologies that address real-world cyber threats through advanced simulation platforms, enabling participants to test their readiness in a highly professional environment.

Influential International Names

During these days, Riyadh is gathering influential international names, quality research, and advanced challenges, most notably the Capture the Flag competition, which is the largest regionally, with participation from global teams and prizes exceeding one million riyals, in addition to training programs and workshops offering more than 200 hours of specialized content, featuring speakers and experts from tech and security institutions around the world.

The platform also provides a space for communication between global and local entities, developing partnerships, and supporting the growth of emerging centers in the cybersecurity field, enhancing the Kingdom's position as an attractive destination for tech investment and a major center for developing national competencies in digital security.

450 Entities

Hosting more than 450 international and local entities and the participation of attendees from 140 countries reflects Saudi Arabia's expanding role in shaping the future of cybersecurity globally and establishing the Kingdom as a key center in promoting digital innovation and building a strong ecosystem capable of facing new challenges in this vital sector.