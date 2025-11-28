تستعد الرياض لاستقبال واحد من أبرز التجمعات العالمية في مجال الأمن السيبراني، حيث يجتمع الخبراء والمتخصصون من مختلف دول العالم ضمن نسخة 2025 من «بلاك هات الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا» التي ينظمها الاتحاد السعودي للأمن السيبراني والبرمجة، خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 4 ديسمبر.

ويمثّل الحدث محطة رئيسية لمناقشة التحولات المتسارعة في أمن المعلومات، واستعراض تقنيات حديثة تتعامل مع التهديدات السيبرانية على أرض الواقع عبر منصات محاكاة متقدمة، وتمكّن المشاركين من اختبار جاهزيتهم في بيئة عالية الاحترافية.

أسماء دولية مؤثرة

وتحشد الرياض خلال هذه الأيام أسماء دولية مؤثرة، وأبحاثاً نوعية، وتحديات متقدمة أبرزها مسابقة التقط العلم، التي تُعد الأضخم إقليمياً، بمشاركة فرق عالمية وجوائز تتجاوز مليون ريال، إضافة إلى برامج تدريبية وورش عمل، تقدم أكثر من 200 ساعة من المحتوى المتخصص، بمشاركة متحدثين وخبراء من المؤسسات التقنية والأمنية حول العالم.

كما توفر المنصة مساحة للتواصل بين الجهات العالمية والمحلية، وتطوير الشراكات، ودعم نمو المراكز الناشئة في المجال السيبراني، بما يعزّز موقع المملكة كوجهة جاذبة للاستثمار التقني، ومركز رئيسي لتطوير الكفاءات الوطنية في مجال الأمن الرقمي.

450 جهة

وتعكس استضافة أكثر من 450 جهة دولية ومحلية، وحضور مشاركين من 140 دولة، اتساع الدور السعودي في رسم مستقبل الأمن السيبراني عالمياً، وترسيخ المملكة كمركز أساسي في تعزيز الابتكار الرقمي، وبناء منظومة قوية قادرة على مواجهة التحديات الجديدة في هذا القطاع الحيوي.