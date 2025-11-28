تستعد الرياض لاستقبال واحد من أبرز التجمعات العالمية في مجال الأمن السيبراني، حيث يجتمع الخبراء والمتخصصون من مختلف دول العالم ضمن نسخة 2025 من «بلاك هات الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا» التي ينظمها الاتحاد السعودي للأمن السيبراني والبرمجة، خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 4 ديسمبر.
ويمثّل الحدث محطة رئيسية لمناقشة التحولات المتسارعة في أمن المعلومات، واستعراض تقنيات حديثة تتعامل مع التهديدات السيبرانية على أرض الواقع عبر منصات محاكاة متقدمة، وتمكّن المشاركين من اختبار جاهزيتهم في بيئة عالية الاحترافية.
أسماء دولية مؤثرة
وتحشد الرياض خلال هذه الأيام أسماء دولية مؤثرة، وأبحاثاً نوعية، وتحديات متقدمة أبرزها مسابقة التقط العلم، التي تُعد الأضخم إقليمياً، بمشاركة فرق عالمية وجوائز تتجاوز مليون ريال، إضافة إلى برامج تدريبية وورش عمل، تقدم أكثر من 200 ساعة من المحتوى المتخصص، بمشاركة متحدثين وخبراء من المؤسسات التقنية والأمنية حول العالم.
كما توفر المنصة مساحة للتواصل بين الجهات العالمية والمحلية، وتطوير الشراكات، ودعم نمو المراكز الناشئة في المجال السيبراني، بما يعزّز موقع المملكة كوجهة جاذبة للاستثمار التقني، ومركز رئيسي لتطوير الكفاءات الوطنية في مجال الأمن الرقمي.
450 جهة
وتعكس استضافة أكثر من 450 جهة دولية ومحلية، وحضور مشاركين من 140 دولة، اتساع الدور السعودي في رسم مستقبل الأمن السيبراني عالمياً، وترسيخ المملكة كمركز أساسي في تعزيز الابتكار الرقمي، وبناء منظومة قوية قادرة على مواجهة التحديات الجديدة في هذا القطاع الحيوي.
Riyadh is preparing to host one of the most prominent global gatherings in the field of cybersecurity, where experts and specialists from various countries will come together for the 2025 edition of "Black Hat Middle East and Africa," organized by the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity and Programming, from December 2 to 4.
The event represents a key platform for discussing the rapid transformations in information security and showcasing modern technologies that address real-world cyber threats through advanced simulation platforms, enabling participants to test their readiness in a highly professional environment.
Influential International Names
During these days, Riyadh is gathering influential international names, quality research, and advanced challenges, most notably the Capture the Flag competition, which is the largest regionally, with participation from global teams and prizes exceeding one million riyals, in addition to training programs and workshops offering more than 200 hours of specialized content, featuring speakers and experts from tech and security institutions around the world.
The platform also provides a space for communication between global and local entities, developing partnerships, and supporting the growth of emerging centers in the cybersecurity field, enhancing the Kingdom's position as an attractive destination for tech investment and a major center for developing national competencies in digital security.
450 Entities
Hosting more than 450 international and local entities and the participation of attendees from 140 countries reflects Saudi Arabia's expanding role in shaping the future of cybersecurity globally and establishing the Kingdom as a key center in promoting digital innovation and building a strong ecosystem capable of facing new challenges in this vital sector.