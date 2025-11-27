استقبل وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء ومبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل بن أحمد الجبير، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض، اليوم، الأمين العام السابق للأمم المتحدة بانكي مون.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
حضر الاستقبال، المدير العام لمكتب وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء ومبعوث شؤون المناخ السفير خالد بن مساعد العنقري.
The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, a member of the Council of Ministers and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, received today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh the former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon.
During the reception, topics of mutual interest were discussed.
Attending the reception was the Director General of the Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, a member of the Council of Ministers and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Ambassador Khalid bin Musaad Al-Anqari.