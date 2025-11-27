استقبل وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء ومبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل بن أحمد الجبير، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض، اليوم، الأمين العام السابق للأمم المتحدة بانكي مون.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر الاستقبال، المدير العام لمكتب وزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء ومبعوث شؤون المناخ السفير خالد بن مساعد العنقري.