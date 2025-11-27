The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, a member of the Council of Ministers and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, received today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh the former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon.

During the reception, topics of mutual interest were discussed.

Attending the reception was the Director General of the Office of the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, a member of the Council of Ministers and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Ambassador Khalid bin Musaad Al-Anqari.