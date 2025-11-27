ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطناً مخالفاً لنظام البيئة، لارتكابه مخالفة التخييم دون ترخيص في محمية الملك عبدالعزيز الملكية، وطبقت الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.

وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة مخالفة التخييم في الغابات أو المتنزهات الوطنية دون ترخيص غرامة تصل إلى 3,000 ريال، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة، دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.