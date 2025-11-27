ضبطت شرطة منطقة عسير بالتنسيق مع الإدارة العامة للأمن المجتمعي ومكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص وافداً لممارسته أفعالاً تنافي الآداب العامة في أحد مراكز الاسترخاء والعناية بالجسم (المساج)، وجرى إيقافه واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وإحالته إلى النيابة العامة، واستكمال تطبيق مخالفة لائحة الجزاءات البلدية على المركز من أمانة المنطقة.
شرطة عسير تضبط وافداً لممارسته أفعالاً تنافي الآداب العامة في أحد مراكز «المساج»
27 نوفمبر 2025 - 15:21 | آخر تحديث 27 نوفمبر 2025 - 15:21
«عكاظ» (عسير)
The police in the Asir region, in coordination with the General Administration for Community Security and Combatting Human Trafficking, apprehended an expatriate for engaging in acts that violate public morals at one of the relaxation and body care centers (massage). He was arrested, and legal procedures were taken against him, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution, while the application of the municipal penalties regulation against the center was completed by the region's municipality.