تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية تركمانستان رشيد ميريدوف.
وجرى خلال الاتصال، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وسبل تعزيزها، إضافة إلى بحث الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call today from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov.
During the call, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them, in addition to discussing topics of mutual interest.