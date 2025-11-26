تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية تركمانستان رشيد ميريدوف.

‏‎وجرى خلال الاتصال، استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وسبل تعزيزها، إضافة إلى بحث الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.